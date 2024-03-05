Why Fox-Disney-WBD sports bundle will be in 'higher' price range

The sports streaming joint venture from Disney's ESPN (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox (FOX, FOXA) is expected to lean a bit more to the pricier side. In recent comments, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the streaming bundle's pricing will be "in the higher ranges of what people have talked about."

Yahoo Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal details Wall Street's pricing expectations for the service as the media companies figure out who their core subscriber base will be.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.