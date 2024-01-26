Advertisement
Why IBM's new retirement plan has the industry buzzing

9
Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

International Business Machines, better known as IBM (IBM), has set the retirement industry abuzz. Rather than doing a 401(k) match, the tech giant will contribute to a "retirement benefit account," a type of benefit that is more similar to a pension. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Kerry Hannon explains the plan and why it's shaking the retirement industry up.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

