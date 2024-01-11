Why this strategist is bullish on tech despite sector woes

After the tech sector's steep upside in 2023, BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate whether ongoing turmoil spells more trouble or overreactions.

While many experts harp on tech valuations, Belski calls them a "terrible predictor of future results." Belski goes on to argue investors should buy when companies embrace prudence like current cost-cutting strategies, asserting "this is exactly when you want to buy."

Belski favors the tech and financial sectors at the moment, but ultimately pushes for broader portfolio diversification: "Own a little bit of everything."

