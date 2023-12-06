XPO's Brad Jacobs talks SilverSun acquisition, equity growth

XPO Logistics (XPO) Executive Chairman and serial entrepreneur Brad Jacobs joins Yahoo Finance Live to detail his approach to building companies, most recently through acquiring and scaling SilverSun Technologies (SSNT).

Jacobs explains why he avoids SPACs, seeing no "fair alignment" in the model. Instead, his method is injecting $1 billion into a small-cap company and then spinning it back to legacy shareholders, leaving him and other investors with a billion-dollar public entity.

Sitting down with Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton, Jacobs outlines his ideal ownership layout and why he targeted SilverSun. He also discusses the sectors he looks to operate in through his holding companies.

