The 10 best iPhone and Android games of February

These are the best mobile games of the month.

Cutting-edge consoles like the Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox One, Sony’s (SNE) PS4 and Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Switch might score more headlines and pump out flashier games, but when it comes to sheer size, no gaming platform on the planet can compete with that smartphone in your pocket.

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.

But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new.

Here are the 10 coolest mobile games of February 2018:



“Alto’s Odyssey”

Ditch the slopes and head for the dunes as you surf on sand in ‘Alto’s Odyssey.’ More

(iOS | $4.99)

The long-awaited sequel to one of the best mobile games of 2015, “Alto’s Odyssey” shifts the endless snowboarding of “Alto’s Adventure” to mysterious sand dunes. The core is intact — you once again jump and flip to grab coins and cross chasms — but developer Snowman has added cool new features like wallriding and upgradeable gear. Serene, demanding and absolutely gorgeous, it’s another must-have mobile triumph. (Never fear, Android owners — it’s coming to your devices later this year.)

“Florence”

‘Florence’ is a powerful game about love and heartbreak. More

(iOS | $2.99)

This surprisingly earnest interactive story tells the heartbreaking tale of a couple who find love and, as is often the case, find a way to lose it. Told through stylish comic strip sequences, “Florence” uses simple game mechanics in brilliant ways; an awkward first-date conversation becomes a jigsaw puzzle that grows easier as you loosen up, for instance. “Florence” is brief but memorable, a liaison that, and like any meaningful relationship, stays with you long after the credits roll.

“Dandara”

‘Dandara’ is a sci-fi game styled after the likes of ‘Metroid’ and ‘Castlevania.’ More

(iOS, Android | $14.99)

Don’t let the hefty price tag scare you off – “Dandara” is a burly enough game to warrant a decidedly un-mobile hit to the wallet. A Metroidvania with fantastic style, “Dandara” is all about unlocking new abilities to open up more of its fascinating sci-fi world. Though it’s out on other platforms as well, it works wonderfully on mobile devices thanks to a perfect marriage between touchscreen controls and the lead character’s Spider-Man-like movements.

“Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter”

‘Dig Dog’ lets you dig for treasures and fend of monsters. But most importantly, you’re a dog! More

