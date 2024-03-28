In this article, we will look at the 10 best remote jobs that pay at least $100 an hour. We have also discussed the state of remote work. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $100 an Hour.

A decade ago, remote work was a rare concept, often reserved for special circumstances. However, technological advancements in teleconferencing and telework have transformed the landscape. Now, some businesses thrive with fully remote teams, a shift catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote work not only prevented the illness spread but also boosted productivity. Prodoscore reported a 47% increase in productivity among remote workers during the lockdown, highlighting the benefits of remote work facilitated by advanced communication technologies.

The evolution of remote work reflects broader technological progress. Ten years ago, remote employment was limited to roles like telemarketing. Today, technology enables seamless job execution from anywhere globally. Video conferencing, made possible by widespread broadband adoption, fosters real-time communication akin to face-to-face meetings. This transformation has led companies to forego traditional offices in favor of coworking spaces, embracing the flexibility and efficiency of remote work. To read more about remote jobs, see 12 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour.

As remote work becomes mainstream, its current state showcases a mobile and dynamic workforce. While some businesses resist remote work due to productivity concerns or lack of tech investment, others recognize its benefits. The adoption of remote-friendly policies, coupled with investments in technology and infrastructure, signals a shift towards embracing remote work.

Today, remote work continues to be positively perceived, with 98% of respondents in a survey expressing a desire to continue remote work in their careers. The primary benefit remains flexibility, with 22% citing time flexibility and 19% mentioning location flexibility. However, challenges such as isolation and struggling to maintain boundaries persist, despite 75% feeling connected to colleagues.

Despite the prevalence of video calls in remote work communication, preferences regarding cameras vary among respondents. Sixty-two percent prefer to be on camera for communication ease, while others cite concerns about dressing professionally or privacy as reasons for preferring off-camera meetings. This highlights the nuanced preferences and challenges associated with remote work communication methods.

Currently, North Carolina, USA currently has over 1,100 job openings, many of which offer remote work options and six-figure salaries. These positions span various sectors and provide an excellent opportunity for job seekers seeking flexible employment. Among the available roles, numerous positions stand out for their hybrid work arrangements, combining remote and in-office responsibilities.

Some of the highest-paying remote jobs available in North Carolina are Assistant Agency General Counsel, with a salary range of $84,000 to $150,000, Legislative Affairs Attorney offering $84,000 to $148,537, and Deputy Director, Program Evaluation with a salary range from $90,000 to $135,000. Additionally, roles like SAP Business Warehouse/Business Objects Senior Developer offer $81,500 to $122,250 plus a $3,000 sign-on bonus. These opportunities not only provide attractive remuneration but also highlight the growing trend of remote work, offering professionals the chance to thrive in a dynamic and adaptable work environment.

While we have not come across any jobs that pay $100 an hour with no experience or degree, digital marketing is often considered one of the highest paying and easiest remote jobs without a degree.

Before getting into our list of best remote jobs that pay atleast $100 an hour, let’s talk about companies that facilitate remote work worldwide, making them a key player in our discussion.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has demonstrated impressive financial strength, as evidenced by its recent performance and market positioning. With an estimated 30 million registered users and 1 million active licensed users, GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has a substantial user base that confirms its popularity and utility in the DevOps space. Moreover, the company's reported upbeat fourth-quarter results signal a positive trajectory, despite facing pressure due to mixed 2025 outlooks.

KeyBanc Capital Markets estimates GitLab's total addressable market to be over $120 billion, reflecting major growth potential for the company. This strong market opportunity, coupled with GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s comprehensive DevSecOps platform spanning each layer of the software development lifecycle, positions the company as a leading player in the industry.

Moreover, GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s focus on remote work is highly relevant and in alignment with evolving trends in the global workforce, contributing to its agility and efficiency. As one of the largest all-remote companies globally, GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s distributed model enables it to access talent across 65 countries.

On the other hand, with a 14% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, reaching $183.9 million, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has solidified its position in the gig economy market. What's even more impressive is the high turnaround in net income, with a reported $17.4 million in Q4 compared to a net loss of $(16.5) million in the same quarter last year. Such a drastic improvement is reflected in the diluted EPS for Q4 of 2023, standing at $0.13, contrasting sharply with a loss per share of $(0.13) in Q4 2022.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s ability to attract and retain clients has been another notable achievement, with active clients growing by 5% year-over-year, reaching an all-time high of 851,000. This increase in clientele is indicative of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s relevance and effectiveness in connecting businesses with skilled independent professionals globally. Furthermore, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.5 million in Q4, up from $1.1 million in the previous year's quarter. Strategically, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has focused on technological advancements, evident in the acquisition of AI company Headroom and the appointment of Andrew Rabinovich as head of AI and machine learning.

10 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $100 an Hour

Source:unsplash

Our Methodology

Our methodology involved gathering information from online platforms such as Upwork.com, Indeed.com, and Reddit to identify trends and common opinions about the highest paying remote jobs with salaries above $100 per hour. The list is presented in an ascending order.

It is important to note that the rankings, as well as many jobs, may vary with salaries because of the fact that thousands of remote jobs pay well, and in many cases, salaries can vary for the same job depending on different factors, so the limitations of the list should be considered.

10. Lead Machine Learning Engineer

Potential Salary per Hour: $101

This is one of the best online jobs that pay $100 an hour owing to the mental stimulation the job offers. A Lead Machine Learning Engineer oversees the development and implementation of machine learning solutions within a team or organization. They lead project planning, algorithm development, model training, and deployment processes. Their responsibilities may also include mentoring junior engineers, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring the quality and scalability of machine learning systems. They stay updated on the latest advancements in the field to drive innovation and optimize performance in various applications.

9. AI Product Manager

Potential Salary per Hour: $105

AI product managers define product vision, strategy, and roadmap by understanding market needs and opportunities. They are responsible for prioritizing features, managing timelines, and ensuring alignment with business goals. They collaborate closely with data scientists, engineers, and designers to ensure the successful execution of AI projects. Additionally, AI Product Managers analyze user feedback, monitor performance metrics, and iterate on product enhancements to continuously improve user experience and maximize value delivered by AI-powered products in the market. To read more about AI, see 20 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Can’t Replace.

8. Physician, General

Potential Salary per Hour: $110

A remote general physician provides medical care to patients via telecommunications technologies, offering consultations, diagnoses, and treatment recommendations remotely. They assess patients' symptoms, medical histories, and lab results, providing guidance on managing chronic conditions, acute illnesses, and preventive care measures. With an average salary of $110 per hour, general physicians have one of the highest paying remote jobs in the world.

7. Clinical Psychologist

Potential Salary per Hour: $111

A remote clinical psychologist provides therapy, assessment, and support to clients through virtual platforms. They conduct initial assessments to diagnose mental health issues, develop personalized treatment plans, and offer therapeutic interventions such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness techniques, or psychoeducation.

This is one of the jobs that not only pays highly in the US but also worldwide, making it one of the jobs that pay atleast £100 an hour in the UK as well.

6. Senior Data Scientist

Potential Salary per Hour: $115

They design and implement machine learning models, algorithms, and data pipelines to solve complex business problems. Additionally, they collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify data-driven opportunities and provide strategic guidance for decision-making. Senior data scientists often mentor junior team members, lead projects, and communicate findings effectively to stakeholders.

To read more data scientists, see the highest paying countries for data scientists.

