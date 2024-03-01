12 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour

In this article, we will look at the 12 best remote jobs that pay atleast $50 an hour. We have also discussed the fluctuating nature of remote jobs. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour.

While remote jobs have now become a common concept, we can not deny that remote jobs continue to offer numerous benefits, including flexibility, as employees can work from anywhere with an internet connection. This flexibility fosters better work-life balance and reduces commuting stress, leading to increased productivity. Remote work also expands job opportunities by eliminating geographical constraints, allowing companies to tap into a global talent pool. Moreover, remote positions often result in cost savings for both employers and employees, as there's no need for physical office space or commuting expenses. Additionally, remote work promotes inclusivity by accommodating individuals with disabilities or caregiving responsibilities. To read more about remote jobs, see remote jobs that pay atleast $30 an hour.

One of the easiest highest paying remote jobs is that of a freelance writer with an average salary $35 in the US. There are also remote jobs that pay $40 an hour like financial analyst and teletherapist. It is also interesting to note that virtual sales representatives can have remote jobs that pay $50 an hour with no experience as long as they are hired by a high-paying company.

Speaking of freelancing, according to a FlexJobs report, an estimated 64 million US professionals engaged in freelance work in 2023, reflecting a growing trend towards alternative work arrangements. With changing employer-employee dynamics, freelancers are seizing control of their financial futures, capitalizing on platforms like FlexJobs to access a wide range of remote freelance opportunities across diverse industries and job titles.

Nevertheless, ​​remote job availability has fluctuated dramatically in recent years. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly half of Americans worked remotely, a stark increase from the pre-pandemic rate of about 2%. However, this trend has since reversed, with less than 10% of US workers now holding fully remote positions. As of November 2022, remote job postings on LinkedIn accounted for less than 14% of total advertisements, down from a high of 20.6% earlier that year. Despite this decline, there remains hope for those looking for remote work, as certain roles continue to be in demand due to their specialized nature and limited susceptibility to automation or outsourcing.

Some industries are experiencing a contraction in remote job opportunities due to outsourcing and automation. In the US, companies are increasingly shifting roles overseas to capitalize on lower wages, while AI threatens to automate repetitive tasks traditionally associated with remote work, such as customer service. Industries like retail and manufacturing, which rely heavily on in-person interactions, are expected to continue limiting remote work options. However, roles requiring specialized skills, such as finance and certain tech positions, remain viable for remote work, offering opportunities for individuals seeking flexibility in their employment arrangements. As businesses navigate the balance between cultural norms and productivity gains, the future of remote work hinges on industry trends and organizational priorities. To read more about AI-proof jobs, see jobs AI cannot replace.

Two of the most prominent companies hiring for remote jobs today are CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is the largest pharmacy chain in the US with an impressive array of services: 9,600 retail locations, 1,100 MinuteClinic medical clinics, and ownership of Aetna, a major health insurance company since 2018. With a workforce of 300,000 spanning the US and Puerto Rico, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) offers several remote job opportunities. These roles include counselors, pharmacists, and telehealth nurses and often require only a high school diploma or GED, with hourly wages ranging from $17 to $29.30. Remote employees, whether full-time or part-time, enjoy comprehensive healthcare coverage, paid time off, and tuition assistance, making CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) an appealing choice for those seeking flexibility and benefits.

Remote work at CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) caters to different professional backgrounds, from customer service representatives to claims processors. These roles emphasize traits such as self-motivation, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities. With remote positions accessible through platforms like FlexJobs, Google, and LinkedIn, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) provides avenues for individuals to engage in meaningful work while enjoying the convenience of working from home.

On the other hand, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently on the lookout for a Remote Market Manager and a Remote Program Manager in the US. Moreover, the remote hiring does not stop in the US alone as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Operation Services Philippines is set to expand its workforce by hiring more than 500 remote workers in the Philippines, primarily based in Davao City. These positions offer the appeal of remote work, competitive pay, and exposure to an international clientele.

Candidates interested in these roles should be prepared for night shifts to accommodate Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) global customer service support in the US. The responsibilities include addressing customer inquiries, resolving issues, and upholding a high standard of service across Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) offerings.

12 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

Our methodology involved gathering information from online platforms such as Upwork.com, Indeed.com, and Reddit to identify trends and common opinions about the highest paying remote jobs with salaries above $50 per hour. The list is presented in an ascending order.

It is important to note that the rankings, as well as many jobs, may vary with salaries because of the fact that thousands of remote jobs pay well, and in many cases, salaries can vary for the same job depending on different factors, so the limitations of the list should be considered.

Here is a list of the best remote jobs that pay atleast $50 an hour:

12. Clinical Informaticist

Average Salary: $50/hr

Clinical Informaticists analyze healthcare data to improve patient care, efficiency, and outcomes. They develop and implement health information technology systems, ensuring they meet regulatory standards and enhance clinical workflows. Responsibilities include data management, system integration, and user training. Companies like Epic Systems Corporation and Cerner Corporation in the US may hire Clinical Informaticists to enhance their healthcare software platforms and provide consulting services to healthcare organizations.

11. Database and Network Professionals

Average Salary: $50.72/hr

Database and network professionals manage and maintain databases and computer networks. Their responsibilities are designing, implementing, and optimizing database systems and network infrastructure to ensure reliability, security, and performance.

Companies in the US that may hire Database and Network Professionals are Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE:CSCO).

10. Epidemiologist

Average Salary: $51.61/hr

Epidemiologists typically hold a Master's degree for entry-level positions. Unlike many professions, they require no prior work experience or on-the-job training. As of 2022, there were approximately 10,000 epidemiologist jobs in the US, with a projected 27% growth rate from 2022 to 2032, far exceeding the average. This growth anticipates an increase of 2,700 positions, reflecting the critical role epidemiologists play in public health. Environmental epidemiologist is also one of the fastest growing green jobs in the US.

9. Business Intelligence Analyst

Average Salary: $52.52/hr

Business Intelligence Analysts collect and analyze data to provide insights that inform strategic decisions within organizations. International Business Machines Corp (NSYE:IBM) is one of the companies that hire business intelligence analysts remotely in the US. It is also one of the highest payings jobs in the future.

8. People Operations Managers

Average Salary: $53.04/hr

People Operations Managers, also known as HR Managers or Human Resources Managers, are responsible for overseeing different aspects of employee relations within an organization. These roles are now commonly offered remotely owing to the advancements in technology enabling virtual collaboration and the growing trend of remote work. It can also be one of the excellent part-time jobs that pay $50 an hour.

Two companies in the US that offer remote People Operations Manager positions are GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Zapier. Both companies prioritize remote work and have strong virtual infrastructures to support distributed teams.

7. Information Security Analyst

Average Salary: $54.25/hr

As of 2022, the median salary for information security analysts in the US was $53.85 hourly. Their entry typically requires a Bachelor's degree with less than 5 years of related work experience and no on-the-job training. By 2022, there were 168,900 such jobs, with a projected 32% growth rate from 2022 to 2032. This anticipates an employment increase of 53,200 positions within the specified timeframe, indicating promising prospects in the field. It is one of the jobs that pay the most in remote positions.

6. Medical Writer

Average Salary: $55.28/hr

A medical writer creates content for various healthcare materials, including research papers, regulatory documents, clinical trial protocols, and patient education materials. They synthesize complex medical information into clear, concise language, ensuring accuracy and adherence to scientific standards while often collaborating with researchers, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. It is one of the remote jobs that pay at least $50 an hour worldwide.

