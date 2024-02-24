In this article, we will look at the 30 highest paying jobs in the world in the future. We have also discussed the future of jobs and some prominent trends. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Highest Paying Jobs In The World In The Future.

The future of jobs is intricately intertwined with technological developments, demographic changes, and global economic dynamics. Forecasts suggest that automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) will largely alter the outlook of employment. By 2030, these technologies could redefine job roles, with projections indicating that up to 800 million jobs could be automated globally. Moreover, studies show that a large portion of tasks — up to 30% —could be automated, potentially leading to a prodigious job displacement. To read about AI-proof jobs, see 20 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Can’t Replace.

In addition, the shift in global economic power will influence job markets worldwide. Emerging and developing countries with a strong focus on innovation and education may gain significant advantages, while developed countries can face challenges such as wealth disparity and job losses due to automation. By 2030, it is estimated that demand for energy and water will increase by as much as 50% and 40% respectively, indicating a sizable need for workforce adaptation in sectors addressing these needs.

Between these transformations, the role of digital platforms and AI will be crucial. Studies show that 73% of respondents believe that technology can never replace the human mind. However, concerns regarding data privacy, cyber threats, and job displacement persist. While some envision a future where AI augments human capabilities, others worry about its implications for job security. Regardless, embracing digitalization and leveraging AI responsibly will be essential for navigating the future job market. Ultimately, how societies adapt to these changes will determine the trajectory of the workforce in 2030 and beyond. To read more about the digital skills in demand, see In Demand Skills for Freelancers.

Another major trend expected for present as well as future jobs is the theme of sustainability. In 2023, millions of sustainability jobs awaited skilled workers, yet many lacked necessary qualifications, particularly women. Only 1 in 8 globally possessed requisite green skills such as carbon measurement or renewable energy project development. LinkedIn data revealed a 29% higher green hiring rate in 2023, indicating promising job prospects. However, the gender gap persists, with 9 in 10 women lacking green skills or experience. Encouragingly, women are joining the green talent pool at a higher rate, though not rapidly enough to close the disparity. To read more about green jobs, see the Fastest Growing Green Jobs in the World.

To shed light upon the growing influence and spead of AI, it is interesting to note that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has recently made an agreement with Reddit, valued at $60 million, to utilize the diverse content of the social media platform for training its AI models.

This collaboration has sparked a range of reactions, with some expressing concern over the potential consequences of exposing AI to Reddit's often unconventional and extreme content. Instances of peculiar narratives and contentious discussions on the platform have raised doubts about the wisdom of this partnership, as critics fear the AI may adopt problematic behaviors or viewpoints.

However, between this apprehension, it's essential to acknowledge Reddit's positive contributions, offering valuable insights and uplifting narratives alongside its more controversial content. This deal highlights a broader trend in the tech industry, where major players seek to leverage social media data to bolster AI capabilities.

Methodology

To list the highest paying jobs in the world in the future, we first identified by 50 fastest growing jobs in the future between 2023 and 2027 as highlighted by the Future of Work 2023 Report by the World Economic Fortum. Then, we acquired their average annual salaries in the US from Glassdoor.com. We eventually selected the 30 highest paying jobs, ensuring that all the jobs have at-least above average salaries. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of the highest paying jobs in the world in the future:

30. Vocational Education Teachers

Average Salary: $60,000

Vocational education teachers bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, preparing individuals for careers in fields like healthcare, technology, or construction etc.

29. Digital Marketing and Strategy Specialists

Average Salary: $63,917

Digital Marketing and Strategy Specialists usually have proven experience in digital marketing and a profound understanding of traditional and digital marketing elements generally. They are proficient in analytics, tools like Adobe Creative Suite, and CRM, and also possess technical skills in HTML and CSS. Digital marketing is also one of the most in-demand freelancing skills in 2023.

28. Sustainability Specialists

Average Salary: $76,246

Sustainability specialists play an important role in guiding organizations towards environmentally responsible practices. These professionals are typically hired by companies committed to integrating sustainable principles into their operations. In the United States, top employers looking for sustainability specialists may potentially include tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), renowned for their environmental initiatives and corporate responsibility.

27. Advertising and Public Relations Professionals

Average Salary: $78,540

Public relations professionals also have one of the highest paying jobs for social science graduates. To see more such jobs, see the Highest Paying Social Sciences Jobs That Are in Demand.

26. Technical Specialists

Average Salary: $80,985

Technical specialists provide expertise and support in specific technical areas such as IT, engineering, or healthcare. They troubleshoot issues, offer guidance on product implementation, and may provide training to users. It is one of the best jobs for the future.

25. Solar Energy Installation and System Engineers

Average Salary: $83,579

The rapid growth of solar energy installation and system engineers stems from increasing global demand for renewable energy sources. With increased awareness of climate change and the need for sustainable energy solutions, there's an increase in solar power adoption.

24. Business Development Professionals

Average Salary: $87,765

The business development specialist role shows major growth, with 50,860 job postings in the US in 2022 and 1,671 in North Carolina. The field can be entered through different education levels: 56% require a Bachelor's degree, while 55% seek 0-2 years of experience. Usually, sales skills are crucial, as they are cited in 79% of postings.

23. Commercial and Industrial Designers

Average Salary: $92,223

Commercial and industrial designers are integral to the development of both functional and visually appealing products. With a workforce of 30,450 individuals in the United States, they largely impact industries such as specialized design services and architecture and engineering.

22. Architects and Surveyors

Average Salary: $93,056

Architects design buildings and structures, considering functionality, aesthetics, and safety regulations. They create detailed plans and oversee construction. On the other hand, Surveyors measure and map land, providing data for construction, mapping, and legal purposes.

To read more architects, see countries that produce the best architects.

21. Business Intelligence Analysts

Average Salary: $95,996

Two companies in the US that hire Business Intelligence Analysts are Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) leverages BI analysts to analyze customer behavior, optimize operations, and drive strategic decision-making. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) relies on BI analysts to extract insights from data and enhance product performance.

20. Industrial and Production Engineers

Average Salary: $97,079

According to BLS, industrial engineers have a median salary of $96,350 annually and they typically hold a bachelor's degree. They often enter the field without prior related work experience or on-the-job training. As of 2022, there were 327,300 industrial engineering positions, projected to grow by 12% from 2022 to 2032, adding 38,400 jobs. It is one of the top 20 highest paying jobs in the world in the future.

19. Risk Management Specialists

Average Salary: $97,808

Risk management specialists analyze, assess, and mitigate potential risks within organizations. They require strong analytical skills to identify risks, quantitative skills to assess probabilities and potential impacts, and communication skills to effectively convey findings and recommendations. Companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) are examples of organizations in the US that may hire risk management specialists.

It is one of the jobs with the highest salaries in future.

18. Electrotechnology Engineers

Average Salary: $98,534

Electrotechnology engineers design, develop, and maintain electrical systems and equipment. They may work on power generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as telecommunications, control systems, and electronics. It is one of the future jobs in demand by 2030.

17. Project Managers

Average Salary: $99,758

Project managers require a mix of technical expertise and soft skills. Certifications such as PMP (Project Management Professional) or PRINCE2 demonstrate proficiency. The essential skills for project managers are leadership, communication, organization, risk management, budgeting, and time management.

To read more about project manager salaries, see the highest paying countries for project managers.

16. Process Automation Specialists

Average Salary: $102,162

Process automation specialists design, implement, and optimize automated solutions to enhance business efficiency. Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) are two top employers of the process automation specialists in the US. It is one of the jobs that will pay the most in 2040.

15. Big Data Specialists

Average Salary: $104,258

Big data specialists manage and analyze large datasets, designing and maintaining scalable systems for data storage and processing. Unlike data scientists, big data specialists focus more on infrastructure to ensure a seamless data flow. It is one of the best careers for the next ten years. It is one of the jobs with the highest salary in world per month.

14. Database and Network Professionals

Average Salary: $105,492

Database professionals design, implement, and manage databases to ensure data integrity, security, and efficiency. On the other hand, network professionals design, implement, and manage computer networks, ensuring connectivity, security, and performance. They configure and maintain network hardware and software, troubleshoot network problems, and implement security measures.

Owing to the growing use and importance of data driven decision making, it is becoming one of the top 10 powerful jobs in the world.

13. Blockchain Developers

Average Salary: $109,956

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) has recently made an investment in Parfin, a leading Latin American FinTech company focused on Web3 infrastructure services. This marks the debut investment in Latin America for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) Ventures under its "Project Spotlight" initiative.

12. Information Security Analysts

Average Salary: $112,818

Owing to the increasing cyber threats in recent times, informational security jobs have become the most important jobs in America. Moreover, the highest-paid job in the cyber security field is that of a chief information security officer.

An information security analyst is one of the highest paying jobs in the world per hour.

11. Robotics Engineers

Average Salary: $118,064

With an average salary as high as $118,064 per year, the profession offers competitive compensation, which may further increase for supervisory roles and individuals with advanced degrees. As companies continually embrace automation, robotics engineers will continue to design and implement automated systems. It is now considered one of the richest careers in the world.

Click here to see the 10 Highest Paying Jobs In The World In The Future.

