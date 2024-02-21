In this article, we will look at the 12 happiest jobs in the world in 2024. We have also discussed companies with a great work-life balance that ensure happy jobs. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Happiest Jobs In The World in 2024.

The world’s happiest jobs are those that intertwine meaning, purpose, passion, and empathy. Roles where individuals feel their work directly contributes to improving lives or society tend to yield the greatest satisfaction. However, jobs with the highest satisfaction are rare and are in fact, often elusive given the demands of modern work life. Healthcare jobs are often considered jobs that make you happy and rich.

Despite the belief that meaning and purpose guarantee happiness, professions like nursing demonstrate otherwise. Even with their profound impact and compassionate care, nurses today are burnt out, longing for respite and inner peace. To read more about why nurses are burnt out, see countries that need nurses the most.

It is worth mentioning that an 85-year Harvard study reveals that the unhappiest jobs in the world are often the loneliest, confirming the vital role of positive relationships in work satisfaction and overall happiness. Roles with limited human interaction and minimal opportunities for meaningful connections among coworkers tend to breed misery. This is because loneliness pervades industries like truck driving and night security, where independence outweighs interpersonal relations, as well as emergent tech sectors like online retail. Workplace loneliness not only affects job satisfaction but also poses health risks comparable to smoking and obesity.

There is a growing desire for better work-life balance, increased flexibility, equity in the workplace, and opportunities for skill development. Hence, modern employees, especially younger generations like Gen Z and millennials, may also harbor reservations about managerial responsibilities due to a lack of trust in senior leadership, concerns about work-related stress, and doubts about the value of extra compensation.

According to Randstad's Workmonitor 2024 report, nearly 40% of workers prefer their current roles over promotions. Released on January 18, 2024, the report surveyed 27,000 individuals across 34 markets, revealing that 34% are uninterested in managerial positions. This also falls in line with the contemporary career trends favoring personal fulfillment over traditional advancement. Thus, employers are urged to redefine career progression, acknowledging individual aspirations while balancing professional and personal life to attract and retain talent in an evolving job market.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE:MO) and General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) are two of the best companies with a work-life balance.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE:MO) prioritizes employee well-being with a plethora of benefits apart from their competitive salaries and an attractive incentive program, ensuring that its workforce feels valued. Notably, the company's Richmond base offers a favorable cost of living to enhance financial stability for employees. Moreover, Altria Group, Inc (NYSE:MO)’s dedication to work-life balance is evident in its comprehensive benefits packages, covering essential healthcare needs like preventive care, dental, and vision — with dental coverage of up to $2,000 annually and orthodontia coverage at 50%, up to a $2,500 lifetime maximum. Additionally, the company provides great disability plans, including a Company-paid Short-Term Disability Plan for up to 26 weeks at full pay.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE:MO)’s dedication to employees extends beyond physical health, as it offers resources like access to personal Health Advocates for navigating the healthcare system effectively. Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified company, Altria Altria Group, Inc (NYSE:MO) an impressive 88% employee satisfaction rate, highlighting its success in creating a supportive and fulfilling work environment that promotes both professional growth and personal well-being.

On the other hand, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) prioritizes employee well-being through a comprehensive approach aimed at promoting an excellent work-life balance. Firstly, the company's Life Event Services (LES) has supported teammates through more than 140,000 major life events, such as terminal illness, domestic violence, retirement, and medical accommodations. Moreover, the Sabbatical Program provides eligible employees with 4-6 weeks of additional paid time off every five years, promoting work-life balance and personal rejuvenation.

In terms of physical wellness, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) provides comprehensive health, insurance, and wellness benefits to nearly 400,000 individuals. Notably, medical premiums have remained stable since 2012 for teammates earning less than $50,000, and teammates are incentivized with a $500 credit toward their annual medical plan premium for completing wellness activities.

Emotional wellness is another area of focus where Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) offers extensive support programs and benefits. This includes 26 weeks of parental leave, stress management training for managers, and unlimited, confidential counseling services available 24/7. By prioritizing emotional well-being, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) creates a supportive environment where employees feel valued and empowered to navigate life's challenges effectively.

30 Countries with Best Work-Life Balance in the World

A happy customer inspecting a newly purchased used car with the help of a sales assistant.

Methodology

To list the happiest jobs in the world in 2024, we shortlisted jobs with three major characteristics. Firstly, we identified jobs with meaningful work. Secondly, we looked at jobs with a great work-life balance and hence, that come with a positive work environment. Lastly, we chose jobs that offer employees a degree of autonomy and control in their decision-making at work. We scored each job out of a total score of 30 based on the presence of these elements. The scoring is done on the basis of consensus for which we utlized Reddit threads as our primary source. The list is presented in an ascending order.

12. Fitness Instructor

IM Score: 10

In 2022, the median pay for this job was $45,380 yearly. Typically, a high school diploma suffices, with no prior work experience required. Short-term on-the-job training is provided. There were 329,500 jobs in 2022, with a projected 14% increase by 2032, totaling 45,200 more employments. It is one of the happiest jobs without a degree.

11. Travel Blogger

IM Score: 12

Travel bloggers have the freedom to create their schedules, travel to fascinating destinations, and share their experiences with the world. They find meaning in inspiring others to explore the world and pursue their passions. Work-life balance is inherent as they integrate work with their travels. It is one of the best jobs in the world.

Take, for instance, travel influencer Nomadic Matt, who monetizes his blog through affiliate marketing, sponsored content, and book sales, earning a substantial income while enjoying the perks of traveling and connecting with diverse cultures.

10. Conservation Scientists and Foresters

IM Score: 13

Their job involves protecting natural resources, restoring ecosystems, and mitigating the effects of climate change, all of which promotes a deep sense of purpose and contribution to the greater good. They enjoy opportunities to work outdoors, connecting with nature on a daily basis. Additionally, the collaborative nature of their work fosters strong bonds with colleagues and communities, creating a supportive and fulfilling professional environment. It is one of the fastest growing green jobs in the world. This also explains why it is going to be one of the most in demand job in 2025.

9. Chef

IM Score: 15

Chefs earn a median annual salary of $56,520, with a typical entry-level education of a high school diploma or equivalent. They usually have 5 years or more in work experience in related occupations without requiring on-the-job training. The field is expected to grow by 5% from 2022 to 2032, adding 9,200 jobs.

One reason why it's considered among the happiest jobs is the sense of creative fulfillment it offers. Chefs often derive satisfaction from crafting unique dishes, receiving positive feedback, and fostering a vibrant culinary atmosphere, making it one of the most enjoyable jobs in the world.

8. Event Planner

IM Score: 17

Event planning is regarded as one of the happiest jobs because it offers the thrill of bringing people together to celebrate the most important moments in their lives. Event planners thrive on creativity, problem-solving, and the excitement of turning visions into reality. They derive immense satisfaction from crafting memorable experiences, seeing smiles on attendees' faces, and facilitating joyous occasions. It is one of the top 10 happiest jobs in the world in 2024.

7. Veterinarian

IM Score: 18

Veterinarians typically earn a median pay of $103,260 per year or $49.64 per hour as of 2022. Entry into this profession usually requires a doctoral or professional degree, with no specific work experience in a related occupation or on-the-job training necessary. As of 2022, there were approximately 89,500 jobs available in this field.

With a growth rate as high as 20% between 2022 and 2032, it is undoubtedly one of the best careers for the next ten years. To read more about veterinarians, see the highest paying countries for veterinarians.

6. Author

IM Score: 20

Authorship can be one of the happiest professions owing to the freedom of expression, creativity, and fulfillment derived from crafting narratives that resonate with others. Authors often find joy in the autonomy of their work, the ability to explore different perspectives, and the gratification of sharing their stories with readers worldwide. It is one of the happiest careers in the world.

