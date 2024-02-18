In this article, we will look at the 30 fastest growing jobs in America. We have also discussed the US labor market in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Fastest Growing Jobs in America.

In the past few months, the US job market has shown impressive growth despite major layoffs in specific industries. On average, 248,000 jobs were created monthly over the last half-year, contributing to an unemployment rate of merely 3.7%, nearing a 50-year low. This growth has been broad-based, with January alone witnessing the addition of 353,000 jobs.

It is also worth highlighting that construction, along with installation, maintenance and repair continue to be the fastest growing occupational groups in the US in 2024.

Speaking of construction occupations, in 2023, Dallas-Fort Worth (D-FW) was the frontrunner in construction job growth across the United States. According to Dallas News, the region witnessed a huge addition of 14,800 building sector jobs, confirming its position as the leader in new construction employment. Specifically, the Dallas area alone contributed 12,300 new building sector jobs, with an impressive 8% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, Fort Worth saw an additional 2,500 construction jobs, further bolstering D-FW's dominance in the construction sector.

Moreover, the expansion in construction employment reflected D-FW's robust economy and burgeoning real estate landscape. Despite the huge job gains, the industry still struggles with labor shortages, as evidenced by the 374,000 job openings in construction by the end of December. To read more about labor shortages, see countries with the highest labor shortages in the world.

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), a key player in the engineering and construction sector in the US, is spearheading the $548 million I-35 Capital Express South initiative in Austin, Texas, as part of a broader $4 billion reconstruction drive led by the Texas Department of Transportation.

This initiative led by Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is also set to create employment opportunities, with more than 225 workers engaged in different construction activities. The project's scale necessitates skilled labor for tasks such as equipment operation, bridge construction, and road maintenance. Despite encountering challenges such as labor shortages, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is committed to job creation while mitigating disruptions to traffic flow. As the project advances through its phases toward completion in 2027, it will continue to bolster the local economy by employing a vast workforce and supporting associated industries.

On the other hand, Utah's construction boom is increasingly driven by the solar energy sector, with the state now emerging as a leader in solar job growth. According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, the demand for solar photovoltaic installers is projected to increase by 7% annually until 2030, more than doubling the current workforce. With 497 installers in 2020, Utah is expected to require over 1,000 installers by the end of the decade, offering lucrative opportunities for high school graduates and individuals seeking entry into the industry. To read more about such jobs, see high paying jobs with high school degrees in the US.

Utah ranks high in solar employment on both a national and per capita basis. The state has over 7,000 solar workers, making it the 10th highest-ranking in the country and second on per capita basis. Although solar-related manufacturing is relatively minimal, the installation sector dominates, contributing largely to job growth. Moreover, as Utah transitions towards electrification and sustainable energy solutions, the demand for skilled labor, particularly electricians, continues to increase.

Speaking of solar workers, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is one of the top employers of solar photovoltaic installers in the US and provide photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage solutions for residential customers. Operating primarily on a power purchase agreement (PPA) model, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) installs and maintains solar systems on customers' homes, selling power at agreed rates for 20- or 25-year terms.

This approach allows property owners to access solar without upfront costs, though they forego ownership benefits and risks. Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) capitalizes on its partnerships with major retailers like Costco and The Home Depot for customer outreach. By 2023, the company had installed solar systems with a capacity of 990 megawatts, totaling 5.7 gigawatts across approximately 800,000 customers.

Moreover, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) and PG&E successfully harnessed the power of residential solar-plus-storage systems to fortify California's energy grid recently. With nearly 8,500 systems contributing to a peak of 32 megawatts, this innovative partnership facilitated consistent clean energy supply during critical periods. Through the Energy Efficiency Summer Reliability Program, these distributed power plants delivered an average of 27 megawatts over 90 consecutive days.

Our Methodology

To rank our list of the 30 fastest growing jobs in America, we have relied on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics that provides details on the occupations and industries expected to experience the highest growth between 2021 and 2031. The median salary and growth rate numbers are all derived from the Occupational Outlook Handbook and reflect the median pay as of 2021. In case of similar growth rates, the job with higher median salary was ranked higher.

To rank our list of the 30 fastest growing jobs in America, we have relied on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics that provides details on the occupations and industries expected to experience the highest growth between 2021 and 2031. The median salary and growth rate numbers are all derived from the Occupational Outlook Handbook and reflect the median pay as of 2021. In case of similar growth rates, the job with higher median salary was ranked higher.

30. Nursing Instructors and Teachers, Postsecondary

Employment Change: 18.2%

Texas, California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania have the highest employment levels for physiotherapists, while New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio have the highest concentration of jobs. Massachusetts, Nevada, California, the District of Columbia, and New York are the top-paying states for these professionals. Wages range from $70,770 to $106,690 annually, with California offering the highest mean wage at $104,150.

29. Logisticians

Employment Change: 18.3%

Logisticians have a median salary of $77,520 annually in the US. They usually hold a bachelor's degree with no prior work experience required. Their job is to oversee supply chain operations, ensuring efficient movement of goods. The field is projected to grow much faster than average at 18% from 2022-2032, adding 38,300 jobs to the 208,700 existing ones.

28. Massage Therapists

Employment Change: 18.3%

Massage therapists manipulate muscles and soft tissues to alleviate pain, improve circulation, and promote relaxation. They assess clients' needs and apply various techniques like Swedish, deep tissue, or Thai massage for therapeutic benefits. It is one of the highest paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

27. Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors

Employment Change: 18.4%

Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors earn a median pay of $23.90 per hour in the US. A bachelor's degree is typically required for entry, with no prior work experience or on-the-job training necessary.

26. Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

Employment Change: 19.1%

The annual mean salary of postsecondary health specialities teachers is $127,640. Top-paying states for Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers are Mississippi ($157,160), Texas ($156,550), and Arkansas ($150,960) annually. Pennsylvania ($105,060) and North Carolina ($141,550) also offer ample employment opportunities with competitive wages.

25. Speech-Language Pathologists

Employment Change: 19.3%

Speech-language pathologists earn a median pay of $84,140 yearly. To enter the field, they require a master's degree with no prior related work experience but involves internship/residency training. The field is projected to grow much faster than average at 19% from 2022 to 2032, adding 33,100 new jobs.

24. Financial Examiners

Employment Change: 19.5%

Financial examiners, earning around $82,210 yearly in the US. Their job is to ensure financial institutions comply with regulations. With a bachelor's degree and long-term training, they enforce laws without prior experience. It is one of the fastest growing jobs in 2024.

23. Veterinarians

Employment Change: 19.7%

Veterinarians diagnose and treat illnesses, injuries, and medical conditions in animals. They perform surgeries, prescribe medications, vaccinate animals, and provide preventive care. Three employers for veterinarians in the US are Banfield Pet Hospital, VCA Animal Hospitals, and BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital.

To read more about veterinarians, see the highest paying countries for veterinarians.

22. Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers

Employment Change: 20.3%

The outlook for this job is excellent, with a projected growth of 25% between 2022 and 2032, leading to around 451,200 new jobs. It is also one of the most in-demand jobs for the future.

21. Cooks, Restaurants

Employment Change: 20.4%

Working in a restaurant kitchen often involves manual labor for preparing and cooking food, and maintaining kitchen equipment. Cooks are paid $16.32 on an hourly basis, on average, in the US. The states with the highest employment level in Cooks is California, followed by Florida. It is one of the jobs with growth potential without a degree.

20. Veterinary Technologists and Technicians

Employment Change: 20.5%

Veterinary technologists and technicians have a median salary of $38,240 annually ($18.38 hourly) and typically require an associate's degree for entry. No prior work experience or on-the-job training is necessary. It is one of the fastest growing jobs in America.

19. Veterinary Assistants and Laboratory Animal Caretakers

Employment Change: 20.5%

Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers earn a median pay of $34,740 per year. Their entry-level education requirements typically include a high school diploma or equivalent, with no prior work experience necessary. BLS predicts a 20% job outlook increase for the role between 2022-2032 and 23,500 new jobs by 2032.

18. Personal Care and Service Workers, All Other

Employment Change: 20.5%

Personal Care and Service Workers are hired across different sectors in the US such as residential care facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, individual households, and community centers. They may also find employment in hotels, resorts, spas, and beauty salons, providing a range of specialized personal care services to clients.

17. Taxi Drivers

Employment Change: 20.6%

Nevada has the highest concentration of taxi driver jobs with 24.98 location quotient, employing 3,300 drivers at an hourly mean wage of $15.52. Washington is the highest-paying state, with an hourly mean wage of $19.24.

16. Home Health and Personal Care Aides

Employment Change: 21.7%

Home health and personal care aides provide assistance to individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses, aiding them in daily tasks like bathing and dressing. They may also administer medication, working closely with healthcare professionals, particularly when caring for older adults.

15. Solar Photovoltaic Installers

Employment Change: 22.3%

Solar photovoltaic installers have a median pay of $45,230 annually. As of 2022, there were 29,400 jobs in this field, with a projected job outlook of 22% growth from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average. It is one of the fastest growing green jobs in the US and is also one of the fastest growing jobs by 2025.

14. Operations Research Analysts

Employment Change: 22.5%

Operations Research Analysts earn a median salary of $41.21 per hour and usually enter the market with a bachelor's degree. The role is projected to grow with a 22.5% job outlook from 2022 to 2032, resulting in 24,700 new jobs. In 2022, there were 109,900 jobs in this field. It is also one of the fastest growing jobs by 2030.

13. Computer and Information Research Scientists

Employment Change: 22.7%

Computer and Information Research Scientists design new computing technologies and find innovative uses for existing technology. Two companies in the US known to hire these professionals are Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

It is also one of the highest paying jobs in the next 10 years.

12. Actuaries

Employment Change: 23.2%

Actuaries are essential in managing financial risks by using mathematical and statistical methods to assess and predict future events. Top US companies hiring actuaries are AON PLC (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW). It is also one of the most mentally stimulating jobs. It is definitely one of the careers with the best growth.

11. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Employment Change: 24.0%

Occupational Therapy Assistants work under OTs, helping patients with disabilities or injuries to regain independence in daily life tasks. They provide support, conduct exercises, and document progress. One top employer for this job in the US is Genesis Rehab Services. It is one of the most highly demanded jobs in America.

