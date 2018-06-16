The 10 coolest games of E3 2018

E3 2018 brought us an incredible number of games, but these are the top 10.

The annual E3 video game convention is a gamer’s paradise. This year’s model brought 70,000 insiders and fans to the Los Angeles Convention Center for three days of giveaways, tournaments and announcements, blowing minds (and eardrums) with over-the-top presentations of hundreds of cutting-edge games. Though it lacked headline-grabbing hardware news, the the expo was jam-packed with impressive upcoming software for every platform under the sun.

But some games show better than others. In no particular order, here are the 10 coolest games we saw at E3 2018:

“Cyberpunk 2077” (PS4, Xbox One, PC | Release date TBD)

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has the makings of a truly incredible game. More

Twist our arm and we’d name “Cyberpunk 2077” best in show. Set in a dense, dystopian, neon-drenched future, this unbelievably cool first-person role-playing game lets players live the rough-and-tumble life of a cybernetically-enhanced mercenary. “Cyberpunk 2077” expands upon the blend of tight action, open-world exploration and multiple narrative pathing that powered developer CD Projekt Red’s last game, the 2015 blockbuster “The Witcher 3”, to countless Game of the Year awards (including ours). It’s a programming tour de force, cramming its massive spaces with fascinating characters, merchants and mysteries. It’s a hi-tech, low-life adventure that could rival the seminal Grand Theft Auto V as a living, breathing simulation. We can’t wait.

“Ghost of Tsushima” (PS4 | Release date TBD)

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ blew away the crowd at E3 with is cinematic style influenced by classic samurai films. More

No one knew much about this open-world samurai game prior to Sony’s E3 2018 press conference, but now no one can stop talking about it. Heavily informed by the works of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and actor Toshiro Mifune, the latest from Sucker Punch Studios tells the tale of a 13th-century ronin desperately fighting a Mongol invasion on the island of Tsushima off the coast of Japan. Capturing the heart-stopping tension, gorgeous aesthetics and focused brutality of films like Yojimbo, “Ghost of Tsushima” stunned us with its impeccable, cinematic beauty.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Switch | December 7)

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ brings back all of the series’ fighters in a game that is sure to bring friendships to the brink. More

What makes the Nintendo Switch’s first “Smash Bros.” game so impressive isn’t its ridiculously huge cast. Yes, every character that’s ever appeared in a “Smash Bros.” is here (that’s over 60, including rarities like “Metal Gear’s” Solid Snake), but where “Ultimate” truly shines is in its comprehensive attention to detail. Nintendo has combed over every character, move, stage and animation to ensure “Ultimate” is the prettiest, craziest and speediest “Smash” yet. Bursting with life and oozing with Nintendo magic, it’s shaping up to be a must-play for Switch owners this holiday.

“Anthem” (PS4, Xbox One, PC | Feb. 22, 2019)

Put your fears aside, because ‘Anthem’ is way more than just a ‘Destiny’ clone. More