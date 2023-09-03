In this article, we will look at the 12 cheapest and best countries for plastic surgery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Cheapest and Best Countries for Plastic Surgery.

The global cosmetic surgery market, valued at $55.68 billion in 2022, is witnessing robust growth and is projected to reach $75.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9%. This expansion is fueled by a growing demand for cosmetic procedures across various age groups and genders. Notably, the market has seen a surge in men opting for treatments to maintain youthful appearances. The 35 to 50 years age group dominates, especially due to non-surgical procedures like botulinum toxin.

It is also worth mentioning that the best time of the year for plastic surgery is winter as the exposure to sun for patients is minimized. Hospitals and specialty clinics lead in providing cosmetic services as they perform millions of procedures annually. North America stands as the market leader, driven by highly skilled plastic surgeons and advanced aesthetic clinics.

Speaking of market leaders, Evolus, Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) is a performance beauty company that operates in the cash-pay aesthetic market. The company focuses on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands. Evolus, Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported impressive Q2 2023 results with net revenue of $49.3 million and marked 33% increase compared to Q2 2022. Evolus, Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s strong performance is reflected in its increased full-year 2023 net revenue guidance of $185 to $195 million. Evolus, Inc is one of the best small cap pharma stocks to buy.

Their flagship product is Jeuveau, which is a proprietary neurotoxin formulation used by adults to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines). Evolus, Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) employs a unique, customer-centric business model and an innovative digital platform to expand its presence in the fast-growing aesthetic neurotoxin market. Additionally, the company has entered into an agreement to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Evolysse, a line of five unique dermal fillers that are currently in late-stage development.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic briefly impacted the market, the resurgence of demand, fueled by innovative treatments and medical tourism, is poised to drive a huge growth in the coming years.

Cosmetic Trends for 2023

In 2023, the body contouring industry alone has witnessed significant growth and transformation. The global body contouring market reached $6,352.5 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2023 to 2030, as noted by Market Watch.

Driven by the evolving demand for aesthetic solutions, both surgical and nonsurgical procedures have gained popularity. Before the pandemic, nonsurgical body shaping treatments were on the rise, but the pandemic led to a surge in surgical body contouring procedures.

Currently, for example, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) is at the forefront of the burgeoning trend in body contouring and has also revolutionized the aesthetics industry with its proprietary AirSculpt procedure. This cutting-edge method offers individuals a minimally invasive and highly effective solution to eliminate unwanted body fat and achieve precise sculpting results without the need for needles, scalpels, or stitches.

What sets AirSculpt apart is its exceptional precision and ability to deliver transformative outcomes which allows patients to quickly resume their daily routines within just 48 hours. With a focus on optimizing comfort, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) procedure tightens the skin, minimizes bruising, and ensures patients can comfortably undergo body contouring while fully awake. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s decision to expand internationally, inaugurating its first overseas location in London, also highlights the global demand for advanced body contouring solutions and solidifies its position as a leader in this evolving aesthetic field.

Another notable trend is the growing popularity of non-invasive procedures.. Both men and women are increasingly opting for quick, safe, and cost-effective solutions like laser fat reduction for permanent fat removal and Aqualyx Injections for double chins. Anti-wrinkle injections and dermal fillers are also in high demand.

One of the biggest names involved in non-invasive procedures is Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD). InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) specializes in non-invasive facial treatments using innovative radiofrequency energy technology. Their procedures, such as Evoke, Forma, FaceTite, AccuTite, Morpheus8, and Lumecca, enhance facial features, reduce signs of aging, and improve skin quality without surgery. InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD)’s treatments offer safe, comfortable, and effective solutions for individuals seeking non-surgical facial rejuvenation and enhancement.

12 Cheapest and Best Countries for Plastic Surgery

Poznyakov/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To select the cheapest and best countries for plastic surgery, we conducted extensive internet research about the countries with the most advanced and effective technologies for aesthetic procedures. We shortlisted a total of 18 countries, out of which, 12 cheapest were eventually selected and have been ranked. As liposuction is the most common form of plastic surgery, we obtained the data for average cost of liposuction for each countries’ aesthetic clinics and averaged them to obtain a near-to-accurate average cost. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of the cheapest and best countries for plastic surgery

12. Dominican Republic

Average Cost: $5450

The Dominican Republic has become a popular destination for plastic surgery due to its affordability compared to the United States and Canada, where similar procedures can cost over $10,000. While the cost advantage is apparent, there are hidden expenses to consider, such as cash payments preferred by plastic surgeons, recovery house fees, groceries, and additional aftercare costs like massages and body suits. Nevertheless, the Dominican Republic is one of the top medical tourism destinations in the world.

11. Poland

Average Cost: $5410

Poland has become a hub for medical tourism, attracting around 70% of foreign patients for cosmetic procedures. Poland offers safe and reliable plastic surgery generally, the most reliable place for plastic surgery in Poland is Warsaw Aesthetic Clinic.

10. Colombia

Average Cost: $3900

Colombia is one of the top countries for plastic surgery, with patients from 34 countries across six continents, and approximately 90% originating from the United States. This preference is due to the country's cost-effectiveness and the provision of high-quality medical services. Patients can achieve savings of up to 55% compared to Western countries, thanks to Colombia's lower cost of living. Colombian plastic surgeons are renowned for their expertise and often possess board certification with training from prestigious institutions. The nation hosts state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and its well-connected airports ensure convenient travel. Colombia is also one of the top countries with the most beautiful women in the world.

9. Spain

Average Cost: $3650

Spain is a highly popular country for plastic surgery owing to its unparalleled affordability, expertise, and top-notch facilities. With costs up to 60% lower than the UK and the US, Spain makes high-quality cosmetic procedures accessible for people around the world. Renowned plastic surgeons like Dr. Vicente Paloma Mora and Dr. José Luis Martín, with over 15 years of experience, ensures patients are given safe and satisfying outcomes. Moreover, accredited clinics like Quirónsalud have JCI and ISO certifications that provide state-of-the-art medical technology and comfortable recovery settings.

8. Greece

Average Cost: $3260

Plastic surgery in Greece comes with high quality, affordability, and expertise. With highly trained doctors who are often UK or US trained and board-certified, patients can trust in the skills of their medical professionals. Moreover, the cost savings can be substantial, with prices considerably lower than in countries like the UK or the US. Patients can also enjoy a relaxing recovery in the beautiful surroundings of Greece which is a win-win situation for those looking for transformative and cost-effective cosmetic treatments. Athens is one of the best cities for plastic surgery in the world.

7. Lithuania

Average Cost: $3253

Lithuania is one of the cheapest and best countries for plastic surgery owing to its affordable and high-quality procedures that attract patients from the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, and beyond. While the primary draw is the significantly lower costs compared to their home countries, it's not just about affordability; Lithuania has a cadre of top-notch specialists in plastic, day surgeries, and medical procedures.

These experienced professionals adhere to rigorous European health and safety standards which earns patient trust from around the world. Lithuanian clinics are adequately equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, and medical staff frequently engage in international training and conferences, staying up-to-date with industry trends. With convenient access via short flights from major European cities, coupled with low-cost airline options, Lithuania has become one of the most convenient countries for plastic surgery seekers.

6. Germany

Average Cost: $3100

Germany has a reputation for excellence in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures that draws in patients from around the world, including celebrities. Renowned for its advanced medical technologies and experienced specialists, Germany is a leader in reconstructive surgery with promising, natural-looking results and patient safety. German hospitals prioritize patient comfort with serene wards and tailored menus. It is also noteworthy that the country strictly adheres to ethical standards, with doctors prioritizing patient health over personal gain, guaranteeing that only eligible candidates receive cosmetic surgery.

The utilization of cutting-edge techniques involving stem cells and autologous tissues minimize the risk of rejection and allergic reactions. Furthermore, precise computed modeling enables patients to preview the results which further improves customer satisfaction.

