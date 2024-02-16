In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 best hospitals for cancer treatment in the US. If you are not interested in reading about the global cancer care market, head straight to the 5 Best Hospitals For Cancer Treatment In The US.

When battling cancer, choosing the right hospital for treatment is paramount. In the United States, several medical institutions stand out for their excellence in cancer care, offering cutting-edge treatments, compassionate care, and a multidisciplinary approach to tackling this complex disease. From renowned research facilities to top-ranked hospitals like University of Texas MD Anderson, Cleveland Clinic, and Mayo Clinic Rochester, the landscape is rich with options for patients seeking the best care possible.

Global Cancer Treatment Market Growth, Key Players, and Financial Toxicity

The global cancer treatment market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a robust CAGR of 9.20% by 2032, reaching approximately US$393.61 billion. Leading players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie, Inc. are instrumental in shaping this dynamic landscape. Market segmentation by application, end user, and top-selling drugs like Ibrance, Avastin, and Alimta, among others underscores diverse avenues for expansion.

Innovative cancer treatment modalities, including molecular and immune therapies, targeted agents, and advanced diagnostic technologies, are driving advancements globally. However, the rising costs associated with these treatments are leading to increased financial toxicity for cancer patients, impacting their well-being and quality of life.

Financial statistics reveal that cancer patients bear a significant burden of out-of-pocket expenses, spending a median of $1,730–$4,727 annually. This expenditure exceeds that of patients without cancer by an estimated $976–$1,170.

Studies indicate that between 22 and 64 percent of cancer patients experience stress or worry about medical bill payments. Additionally, rising cancer care costs contribute to increased financial distress, particularly affecting low-income and uninsured patients.

Revolutionizing Cancer Care Through Advanced Technologies

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies revolutionizes cancer care. AI is used to grade and classify cancer, improve diagnostics, reduce screening costs, and discover new drugs. Additionally, telehealth, robotic surgery, and precision medicine are transforming cancer care delivery. The Global Oncology Trends report highlights the increasing use of novel cancer medicines and immunology in transforming cancer treatment.

The use of AI in cancer care is expected to reshape the existing scenario, potentially reducing screening costs, providing more reliable diagnostics, improving prognostics, and aiding in discovering new drugs. However, the widespread adoption of AI in cancer care faces challenges such as ethical and regulatory issues, difficulty in incorporation into clinical practice, and lack of standardization.

As of 2020, there were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide. In the United States, around 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2022, with approximately 609,360 cancer-related deaths. The types of cancer with the highest death rates globally include lung, colorectal, stomach, liver, and breast cancer.

Financial statistics reveal that cancer medicine spending rose to $185 billion globally in 2021, with a significant portion focused on major developed markets such as the United States, EU4+UK, and Japan. Adopting breakthrough medicines and diagnostics improves outcomes for millions worldwide, although broad and equitable access remains a significant challenge.

Leading Cancer Treatment Companies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are prominent players in the cancer treatment industry. These companies are driving innovation and have significant market capitalization.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) recently acquired Seagen Inc., doubling its Oncology pipeline and strengthening its position in cancer treatment. The company's financial commitment to this acquisition, approximately $43 billion, reflects its dedication to advancing cancer care. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) collaboration with the American Cancer Society through the "Change the Odds" initiative demonstrates its efforts to address cancer care disparities.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is known for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), which has multiple FDA approvals, including cervical and lung cancer treatments. Despite setbacks in specific trials, Merck & Co., Inc, (NYSE:MRK) continues to explore innovative cancer treatments, such as personalized mRNA cancer therapy, in collaboration with Moderna.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) specializes in precision oncology through advanced blood tests like Guardant Reveal and Guardant360, offering insights into disease recurrence and treatment response. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)'s strategic partnerships, such as with Hikma, aim to expand access to these tests globally, enhancing cancer care on a broader scale.

These companies exemplify the forefront of cancer treatment, driving research, innovation, and accessibility in the fight against cancer.

15 Best Hospitals for Cancer Treatment in the US

A hand holding cancer cells with a magnifying glass, highlighting the company's target of curing diseases.

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the Best Hospitals for Cancer Treatment in the US involved conducting thorough research using sources like US News, News Week, Beckers Hospital Review, The Healthy, and Wtop, and five other sources. We also scoured through related reddit threads and gathered consensus from there as well. We selected the top hospitals for cancer treatment in the US using a structured scoring system. Each cancer hospital received a score of 0.5 every time it appeared in our consensus research. We summed up these scores based on the frequency of apparence. We assigned additional scores for tiebreaking if two hospitals appeared the same number of times in our research, by seeing which ones of those were outranking others in our research sources. By employing this approach, we created a definitive compilation of the Best Hospitals for Cancer Treatment in the US and ranked them in ascending scores.

Here is our list of the best hospitals for cancer treatment in the US.

15. Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Total Score: 2

Affiliated with Lurie Cancer Center, Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks 15th for being one of the best hospitals for cancer treatments , treating over 18,000 new patients annually. Lurie Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, serves nearly 16,000 new patients yearly. With a dedicated team of specialists, including medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists, Northwestern Memorial Hospital offers individualized care, innovative treatments, and state-of-the-art clinical trials.

14. UT Southwestern Medical Center

Total Score: 2

The UT Southwestern Medical Center, notably the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, is a leading institution for cancer treatment and research in the US. Designated by the National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, it is recognized for exceptional patient care, innovative therapies, and leading-edge clinical trials. The center supports 13 multidisciplinary teams and has 274 members, including distinguished experts. It has received substantial funding for cancer research and prevention initiatives, with over $315 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas since 2010.

13. Houston Methodist Hospital

Total Score: 2.5

Houston Methodist Hospital is one of the best hospitals for cancer treatment in the US, with over 100 expert oncologists, surgeons, and specialists. Although the exact number of cancer patients treated isn't provided, its high patient volume is evident from 138,162 admissions and 1.92 million outpatient visits. Houston Methodist Hospital is a large nonprofit healthcare organization with eight hospitals, 2,646 operating beds, and 29,730 employees. The hospital's commitment to cancer research and treatment is evident in its $202 million annual research expenditures.

12. University Of Chicago Medical Center

Total Score: 3

The University of Chicago Medical Center is a leading institution for cancer treatment in the US, having treated 4,022 cancer patients in 2020, including malignancies and benign central nervous system neoplasms. With over 200 cancer researchers and physicians, it is one of only 71 hospitals in the US designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for delivering cutting-edge cancer care to its communities.

11. USC Norris Cancer Hospital Keck Medical Center Of USC

Total Score: 3

The USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the Keck Medical Center of USC, is a leading hospital for cancer treatment in the US, designated by the National Cancer Institute. With a focus on 13 critical areas of cancer treatment, it boasts over 250 dedicated physicians and scientists. Nationally ranked number 1 in adult specialty and rated high-performing in 4 adult procedures, its quality rankings underscore its expertise in cancer care.

10. Cedars Sinai Medical

Total Score: 4

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a renowned hospital for cancer treatment in the US, treating patients with over 60 types of cancer in 2022. While the exact count of cancer specialists isn't provided, the hospital is committed to training emerging researchers and mentoring early-career investigators at top institutions nationwide.

9. Mount Sinai

Total Score: 4.5

Mount Sinai Medical Center, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, is a top US hospital for cancer treatment, offering comprehensive care for various cancer types. With a multidisciplinary approach and integration of research from The Tisch Cancer Institute, it provides personalized care from diagnosis to post-treatment. Their team of specialists includes medical oncologists, surgeons, and palliative care experts. The system generates an annual revenue of $11.3 billion.

8. Stanford Health Care Stanford Hospital

Total Score: 4.5

Stanford Health Care and Stanford Hospital are renowned for their exceptional cancer treatment, backed by the Stanford Cancer Institute (SCI), a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. With over 450 members collaborating across disciplines, SCI translates research into improved treatments. Stanford Medicine Cancer Center is the sole NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The Stanford Cancer Institute boasts over 400 dedicated faculty members specializing in cancer care and research.

7. Cleveland Clinic

Total Score: 5

The Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute stands seventh among the best hospitals for cancer treatment in the US, serving thousands of patients annually. In 2021 alone, they provided 459,175 visits, offering comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary team of over 700 professionals. Their Breast Cancer Program emphasizes prevention, detection, and treatment, with standardized care pathways and tumor board reviews across multiple locations. The clinic maintains high performance in quality measures for treatments for breast cancer which is one of the deadliest and most common cancers in the world, ensuring excellent care standards.

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Total Score: 5.5

Johns Hopkins Hospital houses the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center is a top cancer treatment hospital in the US. With 35 departments and five schools at Johns Hopkins University, the center focuses on cutting-edge basic, translational, and clinical research to enhance patient care. It prioritizes understanding cancer mechanisms, drug development, quantitative approaches, and improving care, notably establishing a Convergence Institute to ensure research benefits all, including underserved populations. Recent developments include a $35 million gift to study cancer metastasis, leading to the Giovanis Institute for Translational Cell Biology establishment.

