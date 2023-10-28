In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best laptops in 2023 for students or home use. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the laptop industry, you can go directly to the 5 Best Laptops in 2023 For Students or Home Use.

The Laptop Industry: At a Glance

According to a report by Grandview Research, the global laptop market had a market size of $194.25 billion in 2022. The global laptop market is expected to grow to $334.51 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth of laptops is primarily fueled by the rising demand for portable computing devices, the growing use of laptops in educational institutes, and the incidence of remote work and e-learning.

The report also sheds light on how the use of laptops is propelled by the growing demand for e-commerce, with 331 million users in the United States engaged in digital transactions. Additionally, over 60% of people in the Asia Pacific region have access to the fastest-growing internet with significantly high e-commerce adoption rates. All these factors have propelled the use of laptops globally.

The PC Market Shows Signs of Recovery

On July 11, 2023, Gartner published a report on the laptop industry and discussed the major players in the industry. During the second quarter of 2023, PC shipments amounted to 59.7 million units. Despite a significant decline of 16.6% in PC shipments compared to the second quarter of 2022, the market shows strong signs of recovery and stabilization. According to the report, the decline in the industry is getting slimmer, and the growing demand for laptops and PCs globally is a strong hint towards recovery. According to Gartner, the laptop and PC market will stabilize by the end of 2023 and will start to grow in early 2024.

The prospects of the PC and laptop industry explain why companies continue to invest significantly in new technologies. On October 24, Reuters reported that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed its new PC laptop chip with built-in AI features for 2024. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed that Windows-backed laptops will be inherently faster and more equipped to handle tasks backed by artificial intelligence, such as summarizing emails, text writing, and image generation. The new Snapdragon Elite X chip will be available in laptops starting in 2024. The new chip by QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is also expected to challenge Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) MacBooks in terms of efficiency.

Notable Names in the Laptop Market

The report by Gartner also elaborates on some key players in the PC and laptop industry. These include Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). You can also check out some of the biggest PC companies here.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) is a multinational technology company based in China. According to the report by Gartner, Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) held a 24% market share of the global PC industry in the second quarter of 2023, with total shipments of 14.3 million. On October 2, Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY) released its new IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops collection. The new collection comes with enhanced hardware and integrates AI-powered tools. The new laptops have features including allowing File Sync to access Google Drive files offline, a 1080p webcam, and AI-powered tools such as the AI-powered Google Photos Magic Eraser. To shed light on the usefulness of the new collection as an ideal option for work and study, Benny Zhang, Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo's Global Innovation Center, Intelligent Devices Group, stated:

"The adoption of remote and hybrid workplace coupled with the ability to be productive regardless of location have really highlighted the benefits of having a truly portable, capable yet affordable laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Plus family of laptops gives modern users the flexibility to be productive and the tools to be creative no matter where they are."

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a technology company that produces and sells personal computers and printers. According to the report by Gartner, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reported a market share of 17.4% during the second quarter of 2023, with total shipments of almost $10.4 million. On September 14, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) launched the new HP Spectre Foldable PC. The new device is a three-in-one PC, a laptop, tablet, and desktop. The laptop has a foldable screen, offering users a hybrid and flexible experience. The laptop offers a wireless charging keyboard and pen along with the device. The 12.3-inch laptop is one of the smallest and thinnest devices in the world. Currently, the device has limited availability but is expected to launch on a large scale by the end of 2023.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is a leading multinational technology company in the United States. According to the report by Gartner, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) had a market share of 22.5% of the PC and laptop industry during the second quarter of 2023, with total shipments of 13.4 million. On August 31, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $1.74 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.60. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $22.93 billion, ahead of market consensus by $2.10 billion. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has gained over 57% so far in 2023, as of October 26.

Laptops and PCs have become essential to people's daily routines, especially for students and remote workers. Finding the best value laptop is important for essential tasks at work or school. With that, let's look at the 15 best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. You can also check out some of the largest PC companies in the world.

15 Best Laptops in 2023 for Students or Home Use

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach for our title, 15 best laptops in 2023 for students or home use. We consulted eight sources that ranked the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use, including The Verge, Miami Herald, Research.com, T3, Expertreviews, Digitaltrends, Computing for Geeks, and Techopedia. Studying different reports, we learned that ease of use, price, and high performance are primary factors determining the purchase of a laptop or PC among students or the general public.

Through the process, we shortlisted high-performance laptops for students or home use. We then employed an item count system to curate our list of the 15 best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. Later, we ranked the top 15 best laptops for students or home use based on the average ranking, which was calculated by adding the associated rank of the item in each of the sources and then dividing that by the number of times the item appeared across our sources. The list is in descending order of the calculated average rankings.

It is to be noted that our sources gave us the best laptop series or collections for students or home use. Of the series, we picked the most affordable device in our ranking.

15 Best Laptops in 2023 for Students or Home Use

15. HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.5"

Average Ranking: 11.75

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.5" is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The affordable laptop comes with powerful features including 360-degree rotation and a 13th generation Intel Core Processor.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) are some of the leading companies engaged in the production and sale of personal computers for students and home use.

14. HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6"

Average Ranking: 9

Number of Mentions: 4

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6" is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The high-performance laptop offers features suitable for all kinds of users including an enhanced touchscreen and 256-gigabyte SSD.

13. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7

Average Ranking: 8

Number of Mentions: 4

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 offers a range of features including a 15" display, a razor-thin frame, and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile Processor, with up to 8GB memory.

12. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8

Average Ranking: 8

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 8 offers a variety of compelling features including 1 TB storage, 32GB of memory, and an AMD Ryzen processor.

11. Apple Macbook Pro M2 13"

Average Ranking: 8

Number of Mentions: 4

The Apple Macbook Pro M2 13" offers exceptional value for money and is considered an investment. The laptop comes with Apple's leading ARM-based processor with up to 20 hours of battery life.

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Average Ranking: 7.75

Number of Mentions: 4

With an average ranking of 7.75, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The lightweight device offers a range of features including an octa-core processor, a 15-hour battery life, and 360-degree rotation.

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Average Ranking: 7.5

Number of Mentions: 4

The ultrathin touch laptop is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The laptop comes in a variety of colors including ice blue, sandstone, matte black, and platinum. The company allows customers to customize the device however they want. The official starting price, as of October 27, 2023, is almost $700.

8. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Average Ranking: 6

Number of Mentions: 4

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The slim and lightweight device offers a compact solution to customers at an affordable price. Some of the key features of the laptop include a 13th generation Intel Core i7 Processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

7. HP Pavilion 14

Average Ranking: 5.6

Number of Mentions: 5

The HP Pavilion 14 is ranked among the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The laptop comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB DDR4, a 256 GB SSD, a 14.1" FHD IPS display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a backlit keyboard.

6. Acer Aspire 5 Slim

Average Ranking: 5.25

Number of Mentions: 4

According to our methodology, the Acer Aspire 5 Slim is one of the best laptops in 2023 for students and home use. The laptop has an exceptional battery life and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U Processor, 512GB Storage, and 8GB memory.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTC:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) offer a variety of high performance laptops at affordable prices for students and home use.

