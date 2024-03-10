In this piece, we are about to look at 15 Best Nachos in The US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on nachos and snacks market, you can go directly to 5 Best Nachos in The US.

The global nachos market is cooking up some serious dough! It was worth about $1.61 billion in 2022, and experts predict it'll grow at a solid rate of 6.5% each year until 2029, reaching nearly $2.50 billion.

Nachos, those mouthwatering Mexican snacks with tortilla chips and various toppings, are gaining popularity worldwide. Nowadays, with health and wellness in mind, folks are looking for healthier nacho options. Producers are stepping up by offering whole-grain and organic varieties with less sodium, catering to the health-conscious crowd without sacrificing taste. Sustainability is a big buzzword, pushing nacho makers to go green in their ingredient sourcing, packaging, and production methods.

North America is leading the nacho charge, with the U.S. gobbling up a big share – 21% of the overall market share. Whether it's flavored or plain tortilla chips, creative nacho recipes with unique toppings are fueling the growth here.

Over in the Asia-Pacific region, things are heating up fast, thanks to the growing demand for convenient foods like tortilla chips and urbanization trends. The fusion of different cuisines and exciting snacking choices is driving the nachos market forward in Asia-Pacific. The future looks bright for nacho lovers everywhere!

Now since snacks industry and nachos go hand in hand, it’s essential that we also look at some key players in the snacks industry. Namely, WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG), Kellanova (NYSE:K) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQGS:PEP) are going to be discussed.

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) is a big player in the snacks industry across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. They're known for their popular ready-to-eat cereals like Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands.

In 2023, they had some impressive results: their total sales hit $2.763 billion, a 2.5% increase from the year before. Plus, their Standalone Adjusted EBITDA Margin rose to 9.4%, beating expectations. And to top it off, their net income shot up to $110 million, showing a massive 540% increase from the previous year.

Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Another big player in the snacks industry is Kellanova (NYSE:K). It's an American food company based in Chicago, Illinois. Its product portfolio includes including Cheez-It®, Pringles®, Pop-Tarts®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, RXBAR®, Rice Krispies Treats® and more! In the fourth quarter of 2023 ending 31 December 2023, Kellanova pulled in a net income of $58 million from continuing operations, a major improvement from the $28 million loss the year before. They also reported a profit per share of $0.16 from continuing operations, in contrast to the $0.08 loss previously. And get this – their adjusted operating profit shot up to $392 million, showing a solid 30% increase when adjusted for currency fluctuations.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQGS:PEP) U.S. branch Frito-Lay, Inc., is all about making and selling those tasty corn and potato chips we all love. In the final quarter of 2023 ending 31 December 2023, PepsiCo brought in a net income of $1.3 billion, that's 94 cents per share, which was better than the year before. They also had adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, showing how they're holding strong despite market ups and downs. Sales took a tiny hit, dropping by less than 1% to $27.85 billion, the first decrease since 2020, highlighting the hurdles they're facing in today's business world.

15 Best Nachos in The US

Methodology

To curate our list of 15 Best Nachos in The US, we searched across some sources across the internet listing the Best Nachos in The US, for shortlisting over 60 nachos places in the USA. From that vast list, we noted down each restaurant’s ratings from several sources like Google reviews, Tripadvisor, Yelp and Grubhub, along with also noting down the number of ratings. Based on the two metrics, we ranked our list and present to you 15 Best Nachos in The US.

15. Taco Escobarr, Portland, Maine

Rating: 4.4

Number of Ratings: 2,208

Taco Escobarr is the ultimate spot for nacho lovers! Fans can't get enough of their legendary nachos, hailed as the best in the state. Choose between El Nino's Nachos, loaded with all the toppings you crave like queso, jalapeños, guac, and more, or opt for El Jefe's Nachos for a unique twist. The party never stops at Taco Escobarr, where every bite is a fiesta in mouth!

14. The Pig & Pint, Jackson, Mississippi

Rating: 4.6

Number of Ratings: 2,349

The BBQ Nachos from the award-winning barbecue joint The Pig & Pint are a real crowd-pleaser, no doubt! They're packed with your pick of smoked chicken, brisket, BBQ pork rind, or pulled pork, along with all the fixins like queso, beans, jalapeños, and a tasty barbecue sauce. It's no wonder they're known as some of the yummiest nachos in the U.S.!

13. The Tamale Place, Indianapolis, Indiana

Rating: 4.5

Number of Ratings: 2,412

At The Tamale Place, those in the know opt for the Steak Nachos, despite its reputation for tamales. Succulent steak crowns a bed of thick tortilla chips, paired with whole black beans, housemade white cheese dip, and shredded lettuce. Extra toppings like red and green salsa, jalapeños, and guacamole are available to enhance the flavorful experience. These nachos have made a name for themselves as some of the best nachos in the U.S.!

12. Mullets, Des Moines, Iowa

Rating: 4.5

Number of Ratings: 2,681

Mullets is where you want to be if you're craving the mouth watering nachos in the U.S.! Their Brisket Nachos have all the fixings – tomato, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, banana pepper, and cheese – and they're big enough to satisfy a group. With amazing downtown views from the outdoor patio, you can enjoy the scenery while diving into this epic dish. And don't miss their breakfast nachos with scrambled eggs, onions, sausage, bacon, and jalapeños if you're there before lunch! So good!

11. Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano, Wyoming, Michigan

Rating: 4.5

Number of Ratings: 2,693

At Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano, they've got some serious nacho game! The chef-owned joint offers a variety of mouthwatering nacho options using their fresh, homemade chips as the base. Their Nachos Especiales come loaded with refried beans, ground beef, cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and Mexican cheese. For Nachos Lindo Mexico, you can pick your protein – beef, chicken, steak, or marinated pork – along with lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, and guac. Moreover, Vegy Nachos cater to all the non-meat eaters out there, ensuring everyone can dig into some of the best nachos in the U.S.!

10. The Raleigh Times Bar, Raleigh, North Carolina

Rating: 4.4

Number of Ratings: 2,669

The Raleigh Times Bar serves up some of the best nachos in the U.S.! Their Times Nachos feature thick, crunchy tortilla chips heaped with fresh toppings like jalapeños, cilantro, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac. And if you're in the mood for it, you can add some top-rated juicy chicken tinga or barbacoa. Plus, they've got a fantastic rooftop patio where you can kick back with your nachos, a drink, and catch the sunset. Perfect nacho vibes!

9. Nacho Hippo, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Rating: 4.3

Number of Ratings: 3,091

So, at Nacho Hippo, they've got some of the highest quality nachos in the U.S.! They offer eight different nacho plates on the menu, and you can even customize your own. The Hungry Hippo is a popular choice with taco beef, shredded chicken, cheese, queso, black olives, coriander, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Don't forget to try the veggie-friendly Tree Hugger or the flavorful Bangin' Shrimp with fried shrimp, spicy bangin' sauce, mango pico de gallo, queso, cheese, lettuce, and salsa. Lots of delicious options to dig into!

8. Mussel and Burger Bar, Louisville, Kentucky

Rating: 4.6

Number of Ratings: 3,375

At Mussel and Burger Bar, they're putting a unique spin on nachos by using regular potato chips instead of the usual tortilla chips. Picture this: loaded with mouthwatering braised beef short rib, guac, pico de gallo, black bean purée, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, and a cheese dip. It's a different twist on nachos, but trust me, it's absolutely delicious!

7. The Rum House, New Orleans, Louisiana

Rating: 4.6

Number of Ratings: 3,798

You have got to try the 'Damn Good Nachos' at The Rum House – they're known as some of the best in the U.S.! Picture a mountain of tortilla chips piled high with pulled pork, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime crema, cilantro, and ooey-gooey melted cheese. Trust me, one plate is perfect for sharing between two nacho lovers!

6. Brick Alley Pub, New Port, Rhode Island

Rating: 4.6

Number of Ratings: 3,879

One must go to Brick Alley Pub for some of the tastiest nachos in the U.S.! They're famous for their Ultimate Nacho Platter, loaded with house-fried corn tortillas smothered in Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with refried beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. And if you're feeling fancy, they also offer options like marinated chicken or delicious eight-hour slow-cooked beef brisket. It's a nacho paradise, for sure!

