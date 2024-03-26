In this article, we will be looking at the 15 cheapest American universities with low tuition for international students. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Cheapest American Universities with Low Tuition for International Students.

International Students in the US: An Overview

Educational tourism refers to the idea of traveling with a focus on gaining skills and knowledge. Every year a large sum of students travel in search of better education and career prospects. According to the Open Doors 2023 Report on International Educational Exchange, the United States hosted more than one million international students during the academic year 2022 to 2023. The number indicated a 12% upsurge in incoming students compared to the previous academic year. The astounding growth rate is the highest recorded in the last 40 years. The number of international student enrolments in the US has surpassed the pre-pandemic levels.

During the academic year 2022 to 2023, the number of international student enrollment has increased across all academic levels. The graduate degree programs had the highest increase with 467,027 international students pursuing master’s, doctorate, or professional degrees. The number of international student enrolment in undergraduate and non-degree studies also showed a steady increase.

International students from all around the globe are turning to the US. However, 53% of all international student enrollments come from either India or China. In terms of regions of origin, Sub-Saharan Africa had the highest growth rate. During the 2022 to 2023 academic year, there was an 18% growth rate in the number of enrolments from the region which made it one of the top 25 places of origin of international students coming to the US. You can also check out the 15 Best Countries To Study Abroad For International Students.

How are Companies Helping International Students Travel Abroad?

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL), Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC), and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) are notable companies providing services that facilitate international students moving abroad.

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) is an international education organization that offers student placement services in a variety of countries including the US by providing consultation and language testing services. The company was established in 1969 and has an extensive network of more than 35 countries. On December 4, 2023, Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) announced a new language test, Envoy. Envoy is an innovative English language test that assesses individuals' English proficiency in real-life contexts. The test has been developed by linguistic experts and is powered by AI. The test is aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and is to be completed in two hours. It includes reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills assessment.

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) through its subsidiary Kaplan facilitates students to study abroad. Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) offers a variety of services including preparatory programs, educational resources, and certification exam preparation for students aiming to move abroad. On March 5, Kaplan announced a partnership with Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS). PUMS is a leading institution in Poland for medical training. The partnership entails giving access to medical and dental students to Kaplan resources throughout their academic journey, including USMLE preparation classes. PUMS students will also gain access to Kaplan's Educator Portal, Quiz Builder, and i-Human Patients for clinical simulations. The partnership aims to enhance students' preparation for licensure exams including the USMLE and INBDE.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is another noteworthy company facilitating students to study abroad. The company through its subsidiary Vision Overseas, provides overseas study counseling and language training services. On January 24, the company reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $0.29, beating estimates by $0.01. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 36.26% and amounted to $869.6 million, ahead of market consensus by $58.28 million. As of March 26, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has surged nearly 62.06% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Our key remaining business have depicted a propitious trend, while the new initiatives secured positive momentum. Breaking it down, the overseas test prep business recorded the revenue increase of 47% in dollar terms or 50% in RMB terms year-over-year for this quarter. The overseas study consulting business recorded revenue increase of about 32% in dollar terms or 35% in RMB terms year-over-year for this quarter. The adults and university students business recorded a revenue increase of 43% in dollar terms or 46% increase in RMB terms year-over-year for this quarter. As mentioned in the past quarters, we have launched multipronged new initiatives, which mostly revolve around facilitating students around development. They have continued to prosper with consistent growth, delivering meaningful profits to the company."

A large number of students wish to move abroad for a better education. However, when picking a university financial considerations are very significant along with the academic ranking of the university. We have made a list of the cheapest American universities with low tuition for international students, let's take a look at it now.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the cheapest American universities with low tuition fees for international students, we initially consulted the QS World University Rankings 2024. The rankings include the top almost 1,500 universities in the world based on scores assigned to various metrics including academic reputation and sustainability. We limited our search to only the top 250 universities in the rankings and extracted the names of the American universities from them. We then individually looked up the tuition fees for international students for each of these universities from the official university websites. We have used the average annual tuition fees mentioned for non-resident international students to arrange our list, exclusive of any additional charges.

It is important to note that the fee for each university varies based on various factors including the program, discipline, department, and number of credit hours. The average fee is not a distinct, unchangeable number, but rather a metric to get an idea of which universities are the cheapest. These numbers are also prone to change over time. The average tuition fees is our primary metric and the QS rankings are our secondary metric. The list has been arranged in the ascending order of the primary metric.

15 Cheapest American Universities with Low Tuition for International Students

15. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $39,228

QS World University Ranking: 133

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a prestigious public university. The university was established in 1789. The university offers a diverse set of degree programs in a variety of courses including psychology and environmental science.

14. University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $37,640

QS World University Ranking: 195

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities is located in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. According to QS World University Rankings 2024, the university was ranked 195 among more than 1500 top universities in the world. The university offers a wide range of academic programs including undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

13. Arizona State University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $34,398

QS World University Ranking: 179

Arizona State University is a renowned public research university located in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The university was established in 1885. It is one of the cheapest American universities with low tuition for international students. The average tuition fee for international students is $34,398 for two semesters or one year.

12. Georgia Institute of Technology

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $31,370

QS World University Ranking: 97

Georgia Institute of Technology, commonly known as Georgia Tech, is a public research university located in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Tech is actively engaged in research activities through institutes like the Georgia Tech Research Institute. The academic reputation of the university has made it a popular choice among international students.

11. Purdue University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $31,104

QS World University Ranking: 99

Purdue University is a public land-grant research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. It was established in 1869. The university ranks at 99 among more than 1500 top universities in the world. The university offers diverse degree programs in a range of fields including Biological Sciences, Chemistry, and Computer Science.

10. University of Florida

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $30,130

QS World University Ranking: 168

The University of Florida is located in Gainesville, Florida. The university is home to some of the best academic colleges and research centers. The university's commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and student engagement has solidified its reputation. The average tuition fee for international students pursuing an undergraduate degree is $30,130.

9. The Ohio State University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $29,870

QS World University Ranking: 151

The Ohio State University is located in Columbus, Ohio. The university was established in 1870. The university consists of sixteen colleges and offers over 400-degree programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. It ranked 151 among the top universities in the world in 2024.

8. Rice University

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $28,605

QS World University Ranking: 146

Rice University is located in Houston, Texas. The university was established in 1912. The average tuition fee for international students at the university amounts to $28,605. It is one of the cheapest American universities with low tuition for international students.

7. University of Washington

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $27,998

QS World University Ranking: 63

The University of Washington was established in 1861. The university is located in Seattle, Washington. The average tuition fee for international students at the university is $27,998. The university is renowned for its strong research and academic culture.

6. University of California Berkeley (UCB)

Average Tuition Fees for International Students: $19,695

QS World University Ranking: 10

The University of California Berkeley was founded in 1868. The university offers a wide set of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in a variety of courses including electrical engineering and computer science. The university has a rank of 10 among the top 1,500 universities in the world in 2024.

