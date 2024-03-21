In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 Countries that Spend the Most on Weddings. You can also take a detailed look at the 5 Countries that Spend the Most on Weddings.

Around the world, weddings are not only joyous celebrations of love and commitment but also significant cultural events that often reflect the values, traditions, and economic landscapes of their respective societies. As couples take on the journey of matrimony, they invest not only in their futures together but also in creating unforgettable experiences for themselves and their loved ones. While the concept of a wedding may remain universal, the customs, rituals, and expenses associated with these ceremonies vary greatly from one country to another.

The amount spent on weddings varies significantly across cultures, influenced by factors such as income levels, cultural traditions, societal norms, and economic conditions. According to data from wedding industry reports and market research studies, countries with higher average incomes tend to spend more extravagantly on weddings. The total annual spending on weddings worldwide is estimated to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars. According to data from market research, the global wedding industry was valued at approximately $300 billion in 2019. This includes expenditures on various aspects of weddings such as venues, catering, attire, photography, entertainment, and more.

Photographers and videographers are thriving due to the rising expenditure on weddings. While wedding photographers typically operate as small businesses or sole proprietors, offering their services on a freelance or contract basis. Many photographers also collaborate with wedding planners, venues, and other wedding vendors to provide comprehensive wedding packages and referrals. Reports indicate that the wedding photography market in the United States was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, with an estimated 46,000 businesses operating in the industry.

Furthermore, businesses thrive during wedding seasons, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of couples and their guests. From wedding planners and photographers to florists, caterers, and venues, a myriad of industries benefit from the influx of wedding-related spending. For example, in the United States, the wedding industry generates billions of dollars annually. According to data, the wedding industry in the United States was valued at approximately $72 billion in 2020, with an annual growth rate of 0.2% from 2015 to 2020.

Wedding planning companies, a major part of the wedding industry, play a crucial role in orchestrating these elaborate celebrations. These companies offer a range of services, including venue selection, event design, catering, photography, and entertainment, helping couples navigate the complexities of wedding planning with ease. Notable players in this space include publicly traded companies like The Knot Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KNOT), a leading global wedding planning and registry platform. The Knot Worldwide Inc., through its portfolio of brands including The Knot, WeddingWire, and Bodas.net, provides couples with access to a comprehensive suite of wedding planning tools and resources. The Knot Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KNOT) connects couples with vendors and venues to bring their wedding visions to life.

Additionally, the concept of destination weddings has grown significantly in recent years, adding a new dimension to wedding planning and spending. Destination weddings allow couples to exchange vows in exotic locales, creating unforgettable experiences for themselves and their guests. Countries like Italy, France, and Mexico have become popular destinations for couples seeking romance, adventure, or cultural immersion on their special day. According to a survey conducted by The Knot in 2019, approximately 20% of couples chose to have a destination wedding. This figure has been steadily increasing over the years as more couples seek unique and memorable experiences for their weddings.

Businesses in the wedding industry have capitalized on the growing popularity of destination weddings, offering specialized services and packages tailored to couples' unique needs and preferences. Travel agencies, wedding planners, resorts, and local vendors play integral roles in facilitating destination weddings, providing couples with everything from logistical support to personalized experiences. Companies like Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) have expanded their offerings to include wedding packages and services, leveraging their global footprint to cater to couples planning destination weddings.

For example, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s "Weddings by Marriott" program offers couples a range of customizable options for their destination wedding, including venue selection, catering menus, decor packages, and personalized wedding planning services. Whether couples dream of their wedding at the beach, in a historic castle, or in tropical gardens, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s diverse portfolio of properties provides a wealth of options to suit their preferences and budget.

Methodology

To shortlist the 15 Countries that Spend the Most on Weddings, we consulted the data from Bustle and Astana Times to gain information on countries that spend the most on weddings and to learn about the average expenditure per wedding. The list of the 15 Countries that Spend the Most on Weddings has been ranked in ascending order – from countries with lesser spending in USD to countries that spend the most.

15. Columbia

Average Expense per Wedding: $3,300

In Colombia, weddings are lively celebrations filled with music, dance, and heartfelt emotion. With an average expense per wedding of $3,300, Colombian weddings prioritize community and joy over extravagance. Venues range from picturesque haciendas to vibrant city plazas, providing couples with diverse settings to exchange vows. The expense reflects a focus on simplicity and authenticity, with couples opting for intimate gatherings surrounded by close family and friends. Colombian weddings often feature traditional customs such as the exchange of coins and the lighting of unity candles, symbolizing the couple's commitment to each other. Family plays a central role, with relatives actively participating in the celebration, adding warmth and love to the festivities. The expense on marriage in Colombia underscores a commitment to creating meaningful memories and celebrating love in a heartfelt and genuine manner.

14. Argentina

Average Expense per Wedding: $3,700

In Argentina, weddings are elegant affairs characterized by sophistication, style, and passion. With an average expense per wedding of $3,700, Argentine weddings blend European flair with Latin American charm, creating unforgettable experiences for couples and their guests. Venues range from grand ballrooms and historic estates to scenic vineyards nestled in the countryside, offering couples a variety of options to suit their preferences. Argentine weddings often feature traditional customs such as the tango dance and the cutting of the wedding cake with a sabre, adding a touch of romance and tradition to the celebration. Family and friends play integral roles, with loved ones coming together to celebrate the couple's union and create lasting memories. The expense on marriage in Argentina speaks to a love for beauty, culture, and the finer things in life, embodying the country's passion for living life to the fullest.

13. Brazil

Average Expense per Wedding: $6,600

With an average expense per wedding of $6,600, Brazilian weddings are festive affairs that showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and joie de vivre. Venues range from pristine beaches and lush rainforests to modern event spaces in bustling cities, offering couples a diverse array of settings to say "I do." Brazilian weddings often feature traditional customs such as the exchanging of wedding rings and the tying of the marital knot, symbolizing the couple's commitment to each other. Expense made on marriage in Brazil underscores a commitment to creating joyous experiences and celebrating love in a spirited and inclusive manner.

12. Chile

Average Expense per Wedding: $7,400

In Chile, weddings are elegant affairs that blend tradition with modernity, creating timeless celebrations filled with love and warmth. Chilean weddings prioritize intimacy and authenticity, with couples opting for meaningful experiences over extravagance. Venues range from charming vineyards and historic haciendas to chic urban venues, offering couples a range of options to suit their preferences. The expense reflects a focus on quality and elegance, with couples investing in personalized touches, exquisite cuisine, and fine wines. Chilean weddings often feature traditional customs such as the exchange of wedding vows and the sharing of a unity cup, symbolizing the couple's commitment to each other and their future together. Family plays a central role, with loved ones coming together to bless the couple and celebrate their union.

11. Peru

Average Expense per Wedding: $7,700

In Peru, weddings are vibrant celebrations that blend ancient traditions with modern flair, creating unforgettable experiences filled with color, music, and love. With an average expense per wedding of $7,700, Peruvian weddings prioritize family and community, with couples inviting loved ones to join in the festivities. Venues range from historic colonial mansions and picturesque gardens to scenic coastal resorts, offering couples a variety of settings to exchange vows. The expense reflects a commitment to honoring cultural heritage and creating memorable experiences, with couples investing in traditional attire, delicious cuisine, and lively entertainment. Peruvian weddings often feature customs such as the giving of wedding coins and the sharing of a ceremonial cake called "torta novios," symbolizing prosperity and unity. Family plays a central role, with relatives actively participating in the celebration, adding warmth and joy to the occasion.

10. Mexico

Average Expense per Wedding: $8,600

In Mexico, weddings are colorful fiestas that celebrate love, family, and cultural heritage. With an average expense per wedding of $8,600, Mexican weddings are joyous occasions filled with music, dance, and delicious cuisine. Venues range from historic churches and colonial haciendas to picturesque beaches and vibrant town squares, offering couples a wealth of options to choose from. The expense reflects a commitment to creating festive experiences that honor tradition and bring loved ones together. Mexican weddings often feature customs such as the exchange of wedding lassos and the sharing of sweet bread called "pan dulce," symbolising the couple's unity and future prosperity.

9. Russia

Average Expense per Wedding: $15,000

In Russia, weddings are elegant affairs that blend tradition with modern luxury, creating opulent celebrations filled with romance and sophistication. With an average expense per wedding of $15,000, Russian weddings prioritize style and extravagance, with couples investing in lavish venues, exquisite attire, and gourmet cuisine. Venues range from historic palaces and luxury hotels to scenic countryside estates, offering couples a range of options to create their dream wedding. Russian weddings often feature customs such as the breaking of bread and the tossing of coins for luck, symbolizing abundance and prosperity. The spending on marriage in Russia speaks to a love for luxury, romance, and the finer things in life, embodying the country's rich cultural heritage and timeless traditions.

8. Portugal

Average Expense per Wedding: $16,700

In Portugal, weddings are timeless celebrations that blend old-world charm with modern sophistication, creating unforgettable experiences filled with love and joy. Portuguese weddings prioritize tradition and elegance, with couples investing in picturesque venues, exquisite cuisine, and personalized touches. Their weddings often feature customs such as the breaking of the bride's bouquet and the sharing of traditional sweets called "bem-casados," symbolizing happiness and unity.

7. France

Average Expense per Wedding: $17,600

Traditional French weddings may feature timeless elements such as elegant chateaux or charming countryside settings. The expense underscores the importance placed on aesthetics and cultural heritage. French weddings are also known for their emphasis on family and community, with close relatives playing significant roles in the celebration. The French commitment to artistry and style is evident in every aspect of the wedding, from haute couture bridal attire to artisanal wedding favors. Overall, the expense on marriage in France reflects a commitment to creating memorable experiences rooted in love, culture, and refinement.

6. United Kingdom

Average Expense per Wedding: $19,200

With an average expense per wedding of $19,200, weddings in the United Kingdom blend tradition with modernity. British weddings often embrace centuries-old customs alongside contemporary touches, showcasing the country's rich cultural tapestry. Venues range from historic castles and stately homes to trendy urban settings, catering to diverse tastes. British weddings are renowned for their sense of pomp and pageantry, particularly royal weddings that captivate global audiences. The spending on marriage in the UK shows a commitment to heritage and ceremony, blending timeless traditions with modern flair in a celebration of love and unity.

