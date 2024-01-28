In this article, we will look at the 50 most populated countries in the world in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed discussion on population growth and its impact, go ahead to the 15 Most Populated Countries in the World in 2024.

Less than 1 billion people lived on Earth for most of human history. In fact, at the time of the Agricultural Revolution in 10,000 BC, only 5 to 10 million people lived on the planet. For perspective, the population of New York City alone is 8.4 million today. At the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, there were approximately 1 billion people on tearth. However, in the last two hundred years, we have added 7 billion more as the world population reached the milestone of 8 billion people in 2022. It is essential to note that the population growth rate, while still positive, has decreased significantly in the last decade.

The United States is one of the most populated countries in the world. Its population is massive compared to other countries in its region, which leads to the following question: what causes population growth in a country? Demographers cite four main factors driving population growth: fertility rates, mortality rates, migration, and the initial age profile of the population. Fertility rates refer to the number of births per woman.

Mortality rates are the measure of deaths in a particular population. The higher the mortality rate, the slower the population growth. When mortality rates are lower, more people are available to reproduce, which leads to higher population growth. If the initial age profile of the population is young, there will be higher population growth. The opposite of this is also true with an older age profile.

The fourth factor, migration, is quite obvious. As newer people enter a country, they increase their population and reproduce to keep the future growth rates high. Considering these four factors, it is easy to understand why the world population increased significantly after the Industrial Revolution. Technological advancements in medical fields and better living conditions increased fertility rates and decreased mortality rates.

Life expectancy is also increasing all around the world. However, this still does not explain why some underdeveloped countries have one of the highest population figures. A fifth factor, that demographers have only recently started to comprehend, is religious groups. Some religious groups have higher population growth rates than others. Muslims, for example, have the highest fertility rates among the world's major religious groups.

Population growth is a significant worry for the world. By 2030 and 2050, the world population is projected to reach around 8.5 billion and 9.7 billion, respectively. The sustainability of a population this huge is a question mark. Population growth in the last two centuries has led to unsustainable agricultural practices, which has caused 40% of the land to lose significant yield capacity. The food supply will need to increase by at least 60% by 2050 to nourish the world's population as it approaches closer to the 10 billion mark. In addition, general resource consumption per person will increase by 75% by 2050.

These alarming figures have led to worldwide action. FarmBeats by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a technology that helps farmers conserve water through efficient irrigation management. It uses machine learning to track soil features and help farmers make intelligent decisions. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s FarmBeats also helps farmers reduce costs through an efficient allocation of resources. The company realizes that most farmers are not tech-savvy. So, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is looking for an end-to-end approach from sensors to the cloud. In addition, companies like Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) are developing technologies to increase crop yields and reduce crop variability across seasons. The company is dedicated to making farming easier and more efficient for the farmers. Recently, Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a plant breeding innovation to help farmers combat corn disease. It is using gene-editing technology to bring added protection to elite corn hybrids. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is also investing in the use of microbes to fight off weeds.

Other companies are taking population growth head-on and are working to reduce the fertility rates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) produces several women's healthcare products, oral contraceptives, and Intrauterine devices (IUD). The company owns Barr Pharmeceutical, Inc., which in turn owns Duramed Pharaceuticals, Inc. Duramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the maker of Paragard T-380A. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Parragard is the oldest FDA-approved copper IUD in the US. The IUD is well-regarded because it can prevent pregnancy for 10 years after installation. Here is what Sound Shore Management, an investment management firm, said about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

Away from power, drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), a new holding, also performed well during the quarter. Teva develops, manufactures and markets generic and specialty drugs focused on neurological and respiratory diseases, as well as oncology. Following a period of poor capital allocation decisions in prior years, we were able to invest at a very attractive valuation. We now believe management has positioned the company for renewed growth, driven by its most promising branded drug pipeline in years. The investment is off to a good start and the stock gained after second quarter results topped consensus.

With that backdrop, let's look at the 50 most populated countries in the world.

50 Most Populated Countries in the World in 2024

Arthimedes/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For our list of the 50 Most Populated Countries in the World in 2024, we looked at the various online sources for accurate estimates. It is essential to note that these are the latest estimates based on the population growth rate of the country and the last census.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

50 - Madagascar

Population - 30,325,732

Madagascar has a population growth rate of 2.41%, and it is projected to reach a population of 54 million by 2050.

49 - Nepal

Population - 30,896,590

Since the year 1990, Nepal has seen a steady population growth. Currently, it is nearing the 31 million mark, making it one of the most populated countries in the world.

48 - Mozambique

Population - 33,897,354

Mozambique has one of the highest fertility rates in the world, with more than 4.4 births per woman. The country's population is expected to increase by four times by 2100.

47 - Ghana

Population - 34,121,985

Ghana has one of the highest population growth rates. Its population is expected to reach more than 78 million by 2100. Its high fertility rate is a concern for the country because it lacks the resources to handle it.

46 - Malaysia

Population - 34,308,525

The Malaysian population is predominantly urban, with more than 78% of its people living in urban areas. The median age in the country is around 31 years.

45 - Peru

Population - 34,352,719

With over 34 million people, Peru is one of the most populated countries in the world.

44 - Yemen

Population - 34,449,825

With over 3 births per woman, Yemen has one of the highest fertility rates in the world. The country's high population growth rate presents the challenge of ensuring access to healthcare, education, and employment.

43 - Uzbekistan

Population - 35,163,944

While Uzbekistan is one of the most populated countries in the world, its population growth rate has been on a decline.

42 - Angola

Population - 36,684,202

With over 5.3 births per woman, Angola has one of the highest fertility rates in the world. This fertility rate, coupled with its already high population figures, adds approximately one million people to the country every year.

41 - Ukraine

Population - 36,744,634

Although Ukraine is one of the most populated countries in the world, its population has been declining since the 1990s because of high immigration rates.

40 - Saudi Arabia

Population - 36,947,025

Saudi Arabia has a relatively young population, as more than 30% of its people are aged 14 and below. The country's population growth rate has been on the decline since 2010.

39 - Morocco

Population - 37,840,044

Morroco has a median age of around 29.5 years, with a predominantly Urban population. The country has a fertility rate of 2.24 births per woman.

38 - Canada

Population - 38,781,291

Canada attracts thousands of immigrants each year. The country has a median age of 40.08 years, which is well above the median age of the world (30.5 years).

37 - Poland

Population - 41,026,067

Although Poland is part of our 50 most populated countries in the world in 2024 list, its population is experiencing a decline. Its fertility rate is below replacement levels, and the country has a negative net migration.

36 - Afghanistan

Population - 42,239,854

Although Afghanistan has one of the highest infant and child mortality rates, it is one of the most populated countries in the world.

35 - Iraq

Population - 45,504,560

The fertility rate in Iraq is more than 3 children per woman. The country has a relatively young population, as the median age is 20.4 years.

34 - Algeria

Population - 45,606,480

More than 27% of the population of Algeria is aged 14 and below. The country has a predominantly Arab population.

33 - Argentina

Population - 45,773,884

More than 94% of Argentinians live in Urban areas. Argentina's fertility rate is 1.85 births per woman.

32 - Spain

Population - 47,519,628

Spain is one of the most populated countries in Europe. The country has a median age of 42.5 years.

31 - Sudan

Population - 48,109,006

Sudan has a high fertility rate of 4.25 children per woman. It has a predominantly rural population.

30 - Uganda

Population - 48,582,334

Uganda has a high fertility rate of more than 4 children per woman. The population of Uganda is predominantly rural, with more than 70% of people living in rural areas.

29 - South Korea

Population - 51,784,059

South Korea is one of the most populated countries in the world in 2024. However, the country is seeing a negative population growth rate currently.

28 - Colombia

Population - 52,085,168

Colombia's population is expected to cross the 55 million mark by 2050. It has seen a steady decline in fertility and population growth rate since the 1970s.

27 - Myanmar

Population - 54,577,997

Myanmar has a fertility rate of 2.17 children per woman. The country's population is predominantly rural, with more than 70% of people living in rural areas.

26 - Kenya

Population - 55,100,586

Kenya is experiencing a 2% population growth rate. Its population is expected to reach 57 million by 2025.

25 - Italy

Population - 58,870,762

Italy is one of the most populated countries in the world. Its population is currently declining, with a growth rate of -0.29%.

24 - South Africa

Population - 60,414,495

South Africa has a fertility rate of 2.29 children per woman. Its median age is 27.8 years.

23 - France

Population - 64,756,584

France is one of the most populous countries in Europe. France's population has been increasing steadily with a growth rate of 0.6%.

22 -Tanzania

Population - 67,438,106

Tanzania has a high fertility rate of 4.2 children per woman. It is experiencing a population growth rate of 2.6%.

21 - United Kingdom

Population - 67,736,802

The population of the UK is growing with a growth rate of 0.33%. It is one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

20 - Thailand

Population - 71,801,279

Although Thailand has a low fertility rate of 1.31 children per woman, it is one of the most populous countries in the world. The country has a relatively high median age of 40.7 years.

19 - Germany

Population - 83,294,633

Germany, one of the most populous countries in the world, is seeing a population decline with a -0.05% growth rate.

18 - TurkeyGermany

Population - 85,816,199

Turkey's population is growing with a growth rate of 0.52%. The median age in Turkey is 32.2 years.

17 - Iran

Population - 89,172,767

Iran's fertility rate is 1.67 children per woman, which is low considering it is an Islamic country.

16 - Vietnam

Population - 98,858,950

Vietnam is one of the most populated countries in the world. It is experiencing significant economic and social development, which is improving life expectancy in the country.

