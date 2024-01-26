In this article, we look at the 15 highest quality boot brands in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis on the thriving footwear industry with a focus on the boots market by heading over directly to the 5 Highest Quality Boot Brands in the US.

The global footwear industry had a market size of $409 billion in 2022, and is projected to cross $725 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the period. According to Allied Market Research, this is an industry that is significantly impacted by consumer behavior. A survey conducted by Bata Corporation, an Asia-Pacific shoes retailer, concluded that while women purchase a pair of footwear every two months, men buy a pair every four months.

Likewise, choices and preferences matter as well, with some consumers taking into account their comfort, whereas others choose to go with the latest fashion trends. There are a variety of footwear options to choose from today as well, ranging from boots and heels to sneakers, loafers, and sandals. All of these combine to have a bearing on the level of expansion that takes place in the market on a whole, and the segment in particular.

While recent trends have been dominated by sneakers, sandals, and ballet flats, boots continue to remain in fashion. Their market size exceeded $32 billion in 2022, as noted by Global Market Insights, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the next decade to touch $56 billion by 2032.

A prominent name in the industry is Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), which was founded in 1883, and is now a footwear powerhouse, and is known for its brands like Wolverine Boots and Shoes, Hush Puppies, and Merrell. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) today has 15 brands operating in 200 countries worldwide, which earned it a revenue of $2.24 billion in 2023, with a full-year gross margin of over 39%.

The Rockford-based company this month stated that it was two-thirds of the way through a restructuring plan that has already seen brand divesting, layoffs, and leadership replacement as part of the strategy to improve cash flow and pay down debt. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) generated $227 million in proceeds from asset monetization transactions in 2023.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is another large producer of footwear, with a diverse portfolio of brands including UGG, Sanuk, Koolaburra, and Teva. UGG in particular is known for its high quality sheepskin boots. The brand was founded in California in 1978 by an Australian surfer who, after a chilly surf in Malibu, Santa Monica, realized that boots were not as widely available in the US like they were in Australia.

The strength of demand for UGG is driving exceptional growth for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK), with shares rising more than 9.6% in its second quarter FY 2024 results published in October 2023 – beating Wall Street’s expectations.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is a footwear and apparel company that owns the UGG, Hoka, Teva, Sanuk, and Koolaburra brands. Management has done a masterful job growing and extending the UGG franchise. Now they are repeating their success with Hoka running shoes which surpassed $1 billion in sales last year. At over 20 times earnings (as of Sep 30, 2023), we have weighed Deckers’ full valuation against the quality of the management team, strong brands, and net cash balance sheet and are comfortable with the Fund’s current position.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) is another footwear company that is a top performer in the industry and has seen its retail sales surge by 4.7% over the last year. The company, founded in 1932 and headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio, produces western outdoor, work and military footwear for consumers in the US, Canada, and Europe. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been striving in recent times to drive down its operational expenses, and has achieved some success in doing so.

Tom Robertson, the Chief Operating Officer, of the company shared the following remarks in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

Operating expenses were $32.3 million or 25.7% of net sales in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $40.3 million or 27.3% of net sales last year. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses were $30.7 million this year and $39.5 million a year ago, with the decrease driven primarily by lower outbound freight expense, improved distribution center efficiencies and other variable expenses associated with lower sales volumes. As a percentage of adjusted net sales, adjusted operating expenses improved 290 basis points to 24.5% in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations was $14.3 million or 11.4% of net sales compared to $11.6 million or 7.9% of net sales in a year ago period. Adjusted operating income was $15.8 million or 12.6% of net sales compared to adjusted operating income of $11.3 million or 7.9% of adjusted net sales a year ago.

15 Highest Quality Boot Brands in the US

kal-visuals-1YET7ksfk9c-unsplash

Methodology

We have used consensus methodology to list the highest quality boot brands in the US, by consulting similar reports on the topic from five sources – Stridewise, The Manual, Honest Brand Reviews, BootSpy, and Men’s Flair.

We included brands that were mentioned on these sources, and assigned them a score based on the number of times they were ranked for their high quality boots. For instance, if a brand appeared on two of these five lists, it received a score of two. The highest quality boot brands in the US are ranked in ascending order of these scores in this article. In cases where two or more brands had the same score, we outranked one over the other by considering the views of American consumers about these brands on Reddit.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Let’s now head over to the list of the highest quality boot brands in the US.

15. HELM Boots

Score: 2

We begin our list with HELM Boots, a brand that was only recently launched in 2009, and that sends a message that all high quality American-made boot companies do not necessarily have to be 100 years old like most others in the industry are. These boots have received acclaim for adding a contemporary twist to classic boots, and offer a large assortment of options to pick from that are fit for every occasion.

14. Alden Shoe Company

Score: 2

The Alden Shoe Company was founded way back in 1884, when boots had to be both comfortable and durable, because walking was the most common form of commute then. Alden is the oldest shoe manufacturer in New England, and continues to remain in the region despite several shoemakers moving out to cheaper locations over the past century. Alden 403, which is worn by Dr. Indiana Jones in all his movies, is the most popular model of Alden Shoes, and is renowned for its comfort.

13. The Frye Company

Score: 2

Frye has played a key role in America’s love affair with leather boots. These stylish and versatile boots are as old as they come, with the brand starting its business way back in 1863. Frye’s boots come in various designs for both men and women, and are constructed with high quality leather, suede, and rubber. A pair of Frye boots can cost anywhere between $279 and $479.

12. White's Boots

Score: 2

White’s Boots in Spokane, Washington produces hand-made work boots, using American leather and other materials. According to Stridewide, White’s boots are best for consumers who are looking for well-made, durable, and long lasting boots. White’s MP Sherman Boots are one of its bestsellers, and can cost up to $720.

11. Allen Edmonds

Score: 2

Next on our list of the highest quality boot brands in the US is Allen Edmonds, which is a pricey but highly versatile brand with its boots made with the finest materials. The company was founded in 1922, and it is difficult to write a list of the top footwear brands in the US without Allen Edmonds. Higgins Mill is among the finest models of Allen Edmonds’ boots for their formal and urban look, coupled with these being water resistant.

10. Chippewa Boots

Score: 3

Chippewa Boots is one of the highest quality boot brands in the US, which received acclaim on three sources analyzed for this list. Their shoes are designed for what we know as the ‘hard-working men’ and ‘outdoor enthusiasts’ because of features such as high durability, waterproofing, heat resistant technology, cushioned insulation, and puncture resistant textiles. Chippewa offers boots for both men and women, and is considered to be a reputable brand in the American industry.

9. Oak Street Bootmakers

Score: 3

Oak Street Bootmakers are renowned in the US for their boots being designed for longevity. The company was founded in Chicago in 2010. Their boots continue to be handcrafted in the city, with their leather being sourced from Chicago’s famous Horween Leather Company. Their shoes and boots are available in a variety of designs and styles, and are prepared using Goodyear welts and stitch downs.

8. L.L.Bean

Score: 3

Halfway through our list is L.L. Bean, a privately owned clothing and outdoor recreation company. It is one of the most popular brands in the US for jackets, tops, bottoms, and so much more. Their boots are primarily made for all sorts of outdoor activities, including hiking, and you can buy yourself a pair of their boots for between $80-239.

L.L. Bean also finds itself on the list of the 12 Highest Quality Down Comforter Brands in the US.

7. Wolverine

Score: 3

Wolverine is owned by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. along with other brands such as Hush Puppies and Merrell. This is a brand that is etched with American history and created pigskin gloves for the US Navy during World War II. In 1910, Wolverine designed its 1000 Mile boot, which continues to remain a hot seller. It was designed through an innovative technique that involved converting shell horse ride into soft, flexible leather.

6. Thorogood

Score: 3

Thorogood is a brand within Weinbrenner, and 65% of its boots are made in the US. Stridewise has rated Thorogood as the ‘best value work boot’ in the country. Heritage Moc Toe and Steel Toe Moc are among the most popular models of Thorogood.

