This article takes a look at the 15 highest quality chocolate brands in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating the dynamic landscape of the growing US chocolate industry, you may go to 5 Highest Quality Chocolate Brands in the US.

Navigating the Dynamic Landscape of the Growing US Chocolate Industry

The US chocolate industry currently stands at an estimated $26 billion as affirmed by a report by Bloomberg. Volumes were forecast to increase by 1.9% by the end of 2023 according to Euromonitor International Ltd. This rise in chocolate spending seems to be counter-intuitive given that as that White House affirms, most predictors were expecting the economy to face a recession in 2023.

However, in reality, the US economy picked up significantly in the third quarter of 2023 and ended up with a 2.6% real growth rate. This rise in growth rate has come with a rise in prices for most goods, and chocolate is no exception to this. The same report by Bloomberg affirmed data by Nielson which highlighted that despite volumes of chocolate sold being down 4%, there has been a rise of 10% in overall sales. This indicates a rise in prices and consumers purchasing chocolate despite it.

“Chocolate plays a really special role for people — as an indulgence, as a treat and as a reward. The emotional value that the category (chocolate) brings to consumers is one that justifies the additional price increases.” -Global head of insights at Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The above quote indicates that any competitor looking to position itself well in the chocolate industry of the US may not be bothered as much by pricing. To that end, while we know the US chocolate industry boasts a large market size and is resiliently growing, the question then is: how can a chocolate brand differentiate itself from other brands and take a sizeable chunk of this market? One answer to this question is quality. It is estimated that there are already around 3000 chocolate production businesses in the US, which means consumers have no scarcity of options when they go out looking for quality chocolates. Especially as we look at the premium chocolate categories, consumers are ever-concerned for finding the best sweet money can buy.

In addition, while previously these consumers may have viewed chocolate as a sweet reward to indulge in with some guilt of its health harms, there is an increasingly popular view that chocolate, with high enough quality, may be good for you. This report by the National Institute of Health establishes that chocolate may be associated with a short-term reduction in blood pressure and cholesterol, and improvement of insulin sensitivity. However, it remains clear that the purity and quality of ingredients used in the chocolate play an important role in this link.

Various chocolate aficionados know good chocolate when they see it. Good chocolate does not taste frozen or spicy, and breaks off with a crisp. However, in getting more specific with defining good chocolate, we should first note that it needs very little ingredients for its quality to be good. Tim Spector, a famous British epidemiologist and author of the book “Food For Life” highlights that choosing the best quality dark chocolate with high levels of cocoa and only three or four ingredients is your best bet for getting the highest quality of chocolate. “The purest form of dark chocolate is made simply by mixing cocoa solids and cocoa butter with sugar.”

15 Highest Quality Chocolate Brands in the US

A close-up of hands deftly moulding a bar of chocolate.

Methodology

This understanding of the significance of quality in the chocolate market of US led us towards trying to systematically rank its 15 highest quality chocolate brands. To this end, we used the ‘cocoa percentage’ or the measurement of total weight of the chocolate bar that comes from actual cocoa beans (including cocoa liquor and cocoa butter) to rank the brands given below. The highest cocoa percentage variety is used from each brand. As a secondary metric if two chocolates ranked equally in cocoa percentage, we then decided rankings based on the chocolate’s popularity by noting the brands annual revenue (in years 2022-2023).

Note: All of these brands are not necessarily US-based. But all of these maintain a meaningful market presence in the US.

Note: All of these brands are not necessarily US-based. But all of these maintain a meaningful market presence in the US.

15. La Maison du Chocolat - Coffret Maison Dark and Milk Chocolates

Cocoa Percentage: 56%

Produced in France under a parent company Collismo, La Maison Du Chocolate prepare artisanal chocolate boxes that have found a significant market in the United States. Their Coffret Maison Dark and Milk Chocolate box priced currently at $100 is delivered in 20+ countries.

14. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)- Extra Dark

Cocoa Percentage: 60%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is the most popular brand in America for chocolate confectionery, having more than 33% share of the entire chocolate market in the country. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) also boasts an impressive portfolio of more than 90 products ranging from sugar-free chocolate bars to their bite-sized Hershey’s Kisses. However, from this impressive portfolio, the highest percentage of cocoa is found in their Extra Dark Chocolate Bar which allows it to earn its place as the 14th highest-quality chocolate available in America according to our research.

13. Whittaker’s - Dark Cocoa

Cocoa Percentage: 62%

Whittaker’s is one of the oldest brands of modern-day chocolate bars. Established in 1896 and operating from New Zealand, this chocolate giant has found a market in the confectionary’s aficionados in America. Those that know of Whittaker’s, know of their attention to quality and the brand is ordered online even when it is not found in on-ground stores. Their Dark Cocoa is the highest cocoa percentage variant in their chocolate portfolio and helps it rank 13th on our list.

12. Hu Kitchen - Salty Dark Chocolate

Cocoa Percentage: 70%

Hu Kitchen started off as a premium snacks and confectionaries brand in 2018. Hu made such an impact by its quality of chocolates that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) , arguably one of the biggest confectionary conglomerates of the world took a minority stake in it initially in 2019 and then acquired it later in 2021. Regardless of this acquisition, the Hu Kitchen brand has maintained their quality in dark chocolates which earns them their high position on our list.

11. Cadbury - Old Gold Dark Chocolate

Cocoa Percentage: 70%

Cadbury and Hu Kitchen, although different brands, belong to the same parent company of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cadbury however has been a household name for much longer than Hu Kitchen. In fact, Cadbury dates its origins back to 1824 when the Cadbury family founded their first chocolate company. Cadbury currently sells around 40 different chocolate and snack items in the US however the highest quality (or cocoa percentage) variant of these is the Cadbury Old Gold Dark Chocolate at 70%.

10. VOSGES Haut- Chocolat Black Salt Cocoa Chocolate Bar

Cocoa Percentage: 72%

Vosges has quickly grown to become the perfect chocolate aimed at female audiences in the United States. It happens to be one of the few brands that are primarily based in America, with their headquarters situated in Chicago. Founded in 1998, the brand boasts an eclectic collection of chocolates including offerings such as Red Fire Spice and Oaxaca Blend.

9. Esthechoc – Functional Beauty Chocolate

Cocoa Percentage: 72.6%

In mentioning eclectic high-quality chocolate offerings, it would be a disservice to not include Esthechoc, a ‘functional beauty’ chocolate with a very high cocoa percentage. Esthechoc brands itself as a means for improved skin through micro-circulation improvement and increased antioxidant activity. Their website boldly claims that one single serving of Esthechoc (7.5g) has the same amount of antioxidant as 300g of salmon.

8. Kit Kat - Dark Chocolate Block

Cocoa Percentage: 76%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has produced Kit Kat in the US since 1970 despite Nestle being responsible for Kit Kat’s production throughout the rest of the world. Perhaps the most popular chocolate brand in the world, Kit Kat has had many high-quality chocolate offerings launched and then discontinued; however one that still continues to be available in the US market is its Dark Chocolate Block at a staggering cocoa percentage of 76.

7. Lake Champlain - Super Dark Chocolate Bar

Cocoa Percentage: 80%

Proudly hailing from Vermont and run as a family business, Lake Champlain chocolates first tried their hand at chocolate truffles in 1983 and have now expanded their offerings to include chocolate bars. The highest quality of which go up to 80% cocoa percentage. Exceptional about Lake Champlain as a company is their commitment to local sustainability and conservation efforts, a report of which can be found here.

6. Scharffen Berger - Extra Dark Chocolate Bar

Cocoa Percentage: 82%

The first American craft chocolate company: Scharffen Berger was started by Dr. Robert Steinberg following a life-changing diagnosis with lymphoma that saw him leave his medical practice. This turn in his life, became one that many chocolate aficionados in America today are grateful for. Dr. Steinberg’s company has from its conception sourced beans from Venezuela, Brazil, Indonesia, Trinidad and Ghana. Little else is added to their Extra Dark Chocolate bars than cocoa content artisanal prepared, leading to its high quality.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Highest Quality Chocolate Brands in the US.

15 Highest Quality Chocolate Brands in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.