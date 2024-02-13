In this article, we will take a look at the 15 highest quality pasta brands in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Pasta Brands In The US.

Pasta and Noodles Industry Overview

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global noodles and pasta market was valued at $86.07 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030 and reach a valuation of $109.52 billion by the end of the projected period. As the world is becoming more familiar with international cuisines, the demand for pasta and noodles is expected to boom as well. The consumption of Italian-style pasta in the US is rising steadily and is expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecasted period. You can also read about the 15 Most Noodle Eating Countries in the World.

Pasta has a long shelf life and can be prepared in a small amount of time. Pasta dishes are versatile and have a diverse set of recipes that can be followed. The ease pasta provides for creating comforting meals has made it a popular choice among households in the US. According to the National Pasta Association (NPA), the US consumes 5.95 billion pounds of pasta per year. 86% of participants in a consumer survey conducted by the NPA in the US said that they had pasta at least once a week. Pasta is available at a relatively lower price point in the US. The affordability of the simple dish has added to its popularity in the country.

Pasta: Health Insights and Substitutes

Pasta is a carb-rich food item and is often associated with weight gain. However, counter-research is being carried out to debunk this notion. On August 3, 2023, NPA reported the literature review in Nutrients which challenged the notion that pasta contributes to weight gain. Conducted by Lisa M. Sanders and Joanne Slavin, the review of 38 studies found no association between pasta consumption and being obese in healthy individuals. Pasta may be inversely linked to BMI or abdominal obesity, especially when part of a balanced diet. The research attributes this to pasta's low glycemic response, the potential formation of resistant starch, and its common pairing with other nutritious foods including vegetables, legumes, fruits, and fish. Lead researcher Lisa Sanders emphasizes that pasta, despite being a refined carbohydrate, doesn't hinder weight loss and can be a convenient and nutritious meal option for all ages.

Consumers are now opting for healthier pasta options including whole wheat and gluten-free pastas. Several brands are getting creative with plant-based and alternative ingredient pasta and rolling out products with a lower glycemic index and fewer carbs. Solely Green Banana Fusilli Pasta is made up of organic green bananas. The pasta could be prepared with ease at home, similar to traditional pasta options available. The use of bananas in making pasta also adds extra nutrients and fiber while minimizing carbs from the final dish.

Notable Companies in the Pasta Industry

Any pasta dish is incomplete without a good pasta sauce. Some of the most prominent companies in the pasta industry that produce pasta sauce are Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), and Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) sells a variety of pasta and pasta-related products. The company offers the Kirkland Signature Organic Marinara Sauce. The signature sauce is a popular choice among consumers as it is a healthier alternative to other sauce options available in the market. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) also sells Garofalo variety packs, which include different types of pasta including Casarecce, Penne ziti rigate, and Gemelli.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is a popular name in the pasta industry. The company owns Rao's Homemade which is renowned for its variety of pasta and pasta sauces. Rao's Homemade Limited Reserve Calabrian Chili Marinara and Rao's Homemade pasta sauce are some of the most popular pasta products by the company. On December 8, 2023, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced the launch of a new product called Goldfish Crisps. Goldfish Crisps are a new take on the traditional Goldfish snacks made with potatoes. With nearly $1 billion in annual sales, Goldfish is one of the best-selling products by the company.

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a noteworthy name in the pasta industry. KRAFT Mac & Cheese by Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a plant-based product that provides the comfort of traditional mac and cheese without dairy. The company also offers a variety of pasta sauces including Tomato Grana Padano & Mascarpone, Mediterranean Veggies & Chunky Tomatoes, and Sun Dried Cherry Tomato & Basil. On February 5, the company announced that it has partnered with Carlton Power to explore a renewable green hydrogen plant at its Kitt Green facility in Wigan, UK. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by 16000 tonnes per year, meeting over 50% of the plant's natural gas demand. The 20-megawatt hydrogen plant, powered by renewable sources including wind and solar, marks Kraft Heinz Company's (NASDAQ:KHC) first such project globally. This aligns with Carlton Power's broader efforts in green hydrogen, with the Kitt Green project being its fifth in the UK.

Pasta is a comfort food for many people. High-quality pasta can completely transform a pasta dish. Let's now take a look at the highest quality pasta brands in the US.

15 Highest Quality Pasta Brands In The US

15 Highest Quality Pasta Brands In The US

Our Methodology

To make a list of the pasta brands in the US we initially sifted through the best-seller lists on Walgreens, Amazon, and Walmart. We then extracted the number of reviews and average ratings for each pasta brand from all three sources. Pasta brands with more than 500 reviews across all three sources were considered for the list. We chose average rating as the primary metric and the number of reviews as our secondary metric. The list has been arranged in the ascending order of ratings. The number of reviews was considered as a tie-breaker for the pasta brands with similar ratings. You can also check out the 15 Biggest Pasta Sauce Brands and Companies Behind Them.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15 Highest Quality Pasta Brands In The US

15. Pasta Roni

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 500

Pasta Roni is one of the highest quality pasta brands in the US. The brand offers a wide variety of pasta shapes. One of the popular products is Angel Hair Pasta & Herbs. The pasta comes with a seasoning pack that requires simple steps for preparation.

14. Trader Joe’s Pasta

Average Rating: 4.2

Number of Reviews: 505

Trader Joe's offers a wide assortment of high quality pasta in various shapes. Some of the popular pasta options by the brand include traditional Italian spaghetti, trofie, cascatelli, gnocchi, and organic fusilli corti bucati. The various pasta options by the brand are available at relatively more affordable prices compared to other options.

13. Great Value Pasta

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 566

Great Value Pasta is one of the highest quality pasta brands in the US. Great Value is a private-label brand used by Walmart for a variety of products, including pasta. The Great Value pasta products, such as spaghetti, rigatoni, and penne, are known for their quality and affordability.

12. DeLallo

Average Rating: 4.3

Number of Reviews: 1,356

DeLallo pasta is known for its high quality and authentic Italian taste. It is made with the highest quality ingredients and traditional pasta-making methods. The pasta is produced in the Campania region of Italy. DeLallo offers a variety of pasta types, including whole wheat and gluten-free options.

11. Banza

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 594

Banza pasta is a brand of pasta made from chickpeas. It is known for its high protein and fiber content. Banza offers a variety of pasta shapes, including penne and rotini. Banza is one of the highest quality pasta brands in the US.

10. De Cecco

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 761

De Cecco is an Italian company that produces high-quality durum wheat semolina pasta. De Cecco offers a wide range of pasta products, including durum wheat pasta, egg pasta, whole-grain pasta, and gluten-free pasta. De Cecco is one of the biggest pasta manufacturers in the world.

9. Stouffer's

Average Rating: 4.4

Number of Reviews: 2,274

Stouffer's is one of the highest quality pasta brands in the US. The brand offers a variety of frozen pasta dishes, including macaroni and cheese, spaghetti with meat sauce, and chicken alfredo. The availability of frozen pasta options offers unmatched convenience, making it a popular choice among consumers.

8. Montebello

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 660

Montebello pasta is an organic pasta brand that offers a variety of pasta cuts, including spaghetti, penne rigate, farfalle, and rigatoni. The pasta is made from organic durum wheat. Montebello pasta is crafted using traditional methods.

7. Rao's Homemade

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 1,284

Rao's Homemade offers a variety of pasta products, including spaghetti, thin spaghetti, bucatini, casarecce, and penne rigate. The pasta is made with durum semolina flour and water. The prices for the pasta products range from $3.59 to $48.03.

6. Buitoni

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 2,538

Buitoni is an Italian food company that produces a range of pasta and sauces. The company was founded in 1827. Buitoni produces a variety of pasta products, including fettuccine, and linguine. The pasta is refrigerated and can be cooked in just a few minutes.

