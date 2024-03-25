In this article, we will be covering the 15 largest textile exporting countries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global textile market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Textile Exporting Countries in the World.

The Global Textile Market: An Analysis

The textile industry is a diverse sector that plays a crucial role in the global economy. It is essential for the fashion, home decor, and industrial sectors. Shaping trends and meeting diverse consumer needs, textiles are essential for clothing, household goods, and various other types of products. The textile industry also preserves cultural traditions and heritage through traditional craftsmanship and unique fabrics and designs. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global textile market was estimated to have reached a value of $638.03 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2024 to 2028 to reach a value of $903.45 billion by the end of the forecast period. In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market.

The adoption of eco-friendly raw materials and innovative production methods are key trends driving growth in the global textile market. Sustainable practices in the textile industry are becoming increasingly important for environmental conservation and ethical production. The demand for natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool is rising due to their strength and eco-friendly nature. The rise in e-commerce and the changing trends in the world of clothing and fashion are key factors creating a positive outlook. E-commerce platforms support the sale and distribution of various textile products, contributing significantly to market growth.

Top Companies in the Clothing and Textile Business

Some of the most notable names in the textile and clothing industry include The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX), and The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Story continues

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is an American multinational off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions. It is also one of the most valuable clothing companies in the world. Operating thousands of stores and various e-commerce websites, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has a presence in 9 countries. On February 28, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reported strong earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.1. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 13.02% year-over-year and amounted to $16.41 billion, ahead of market consensus by $221.65 million. Here are some comments from The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Q4 2024 earnings call:

“Moving on to our fiscal '25 capital plans. We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion. This includes opening new stores, remodels and relocations as well as investments in our distribution network and infrastructure to support our growth. For new stores, we plan to add about 141 net new stores, which would bring our year-end total to almost 5,100 stores. This would represent a store growth of about 3%. In the U.S., our plans call for us to add about 45 net new stores in Marmaxx and 40 stores at HomeGoods, including 17 HomeSense stores. At Sierra, we plan to add 26 stores. In Canada, we plan to add 10 stores. And at TJX International, we plan to add 15 net stores, in Europe and 5 net stores in Australia. Lastly, we also plan to remodel about 480 stores and relocate approximately 40 stores in fiscal '25.”

Textile and clothing companies are increasingly investing in technology to enhance sustainability by utilizing recycled fibers and adopting eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX), or simply Inditex, is a Spanish multinational textile and clothing company. It owns some of the most well-known clothing and fashion brands including Pull&Bear, Bershka, and Zara. On January 23, Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX), in collaboration with BASF SE (ETR:BAS), announced a significant breakthrough in enhancing recyclability within the textile sector. The companies have launched loopamid, a polyamide 6 (PA6), also known as nylon 6, made entirely from textile waste. Zara also launched a jacket made from 100% loopamid. By embracing a "design for recycling" strategy, every component of the jacket, from fabrics to buttons, filling, hook and loop, and zipper, is made from loopamid. The fibers and materials can be recycled over multiple cycles. The advanced technology behind loopamid enables the recycling of various fabric mixtures, such as PA6 and elastane, in a textile-to-textile recycling process for both post-industrial and post-consumer textile waste. The fibers and materials can be recycled over multiple cycles while also maintaining properties identical to conventional virgin polyamide.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), or simply Gap, is an American multinational clothing and accessories retailer. It offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. On March 4, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Ambercycle jointly announced their efforts to incorporate textile-to-textile recycled materials in Athleta products. Ambercycle's cycora regenerated polyester is a durable material made from used textiles that can replace conventional polyester in Athleta's lineup. By 2026, The Gap Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) Athleta brand aims to lead the way as the premier performance apparel brand utilizing cycora regenerated polyester at scale. Chris Blakeslee, Athleta CEO, said:

“As a mission-driven, B Corp-certified brand, Athleta is committed to reducing our environmental footprint by using recycled materials like cycora, which not only aligns with our values but also meets our uncompromising quality standards.”

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the global textile industry, let's shift our focus to the 15 largest textile exporting countries in the world.

15 Largest Textile Exporting Countries in the World

A textile manufacturing facility, showcasing the industry and its products.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 15 largest textile-exporting countries in the world. To find textile exports by country data, we consulted the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). This database provided us with details regarding the total export value per country and their share of global textile exports in 2022. We used the latest data available to narrow down our selection and rank the 15 largest textile-exporting countries in the world based on their share of global textile exports, which are listed below in ascending order.

15 Largest Textile Exporting Countries in the World

15. Poland

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $14 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 1.48%

Poland is a country in Central Europe that ranks among the 15 largest textile-exporting countries in the world. Poland is home to a thriving textile and clothing sector that covers a wide variety of activities, from designing and weaving to dying and exporting. In 2022, Poland's textile exports amounted to $14 billion.

14. Indonesia

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $15.5 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 1.65%

Indonesia, a country in Southeast Asia, is one of the most populated countries in the world in 2024. Indonesia is home to a large textile and clothing industry where thousands of large and medium-sized companies as well as micro-enterprises are active. In 2022, the total value of textile exports by Indonesia reached $15.5 billion.

13. Cambodia

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $16 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 1.7%

Cambodia is a country in Southeast Asia. The largely export-oriented textile sector in the country plays a crucial role in the Cambodian economy. According to reported data, Cambodia’s textile exports in 2022 amounted to $16 billion.

12. Netherlands

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $17 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 1.81%

The Netherlands, also sometimes referred to as Holland, is a country in Northwestern Europe that ranks 12th on our list of the largest textile-exporting countries in the world. The country’s textile exports amounted to $17 billion in 2022.

11. France

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $17.8 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 1.89%

France is a country in Western Europe. The country’s capital city, Paris, is one of the biggest fashion capitals of the world. France is home to a thriving textile and clothing market with many domestic and international players. In 2022, France's textile exports amounted to $17.8 billion.

10. Spain

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $20.3 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 2.16%

Spain is a country in Southwestern Europe that ranks among the top on our list of the largest textile-exporting countries in the world. Spain hosts a flourishing textile machinery sector and the country has become a major hub for apparel production. Spain’s textile exports in 2022 amounted to $20.3 billion. It also ranks among the countries with the most car exports in the world.

9. Pakistan

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $22.1 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 2.35%

Pakistan is a country in South Asia that ranks among the largest textile-exporting countries in the world. The textile industry contributes greatly to the GDP of Pakistan and it is one of the country’s largest manufacturing industries. In 2022, the total value of textile exports by Pakistan reached $22.1 billion.

8. United States

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $29.8 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 3.17%

The United States textiles sector is a major manufacturer of textile raw materials, yarns, fabrics, apparel, and other textile finished goods. The US is one of the biggest textile and apparel exporters in the world. In 2022, the country's textile exports amounted to $29.8 billion. The US also ranks among the countries that produce the best fabrics/garments.

7. Turkey

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $36.7 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 3.89%

Turkey ranks 7th on our list of the largest textile-exporting countries in the world. The country has a long history of textile manufacturing dating back to the Ottoman Empire, and it remains a key player in the global textile and apparel market. In 2022, the total value of textile exports by Turkey reached $36.7 billion.

6. Italy

Value Of Textile Exports (2022): $36.7 Billion

Share of Global Textile Exports (2022): 3.9%

Italy is home to a thriving fashion and textile industry. There are thousands of textile and fashion companies in the country. Italy is also home to some of the most valuable luxury companies in the world. In 2022, the country's textile exports amounted to $36.7 billion. Italy ranks 6th on our list of the largest textile-exporting countries in the world.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Largest Textile Exporting Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Largest Textile Exporting Countries in the World is published on Insider Monkey.