In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most valuable luxury companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the luxury goods market, you can go directly to 5 Most Valuable Luxury Companies in the World.

The Dynamic Landscape of the Global Luxury Goods Market

In the modern world, luxury goods have become a symbol of prestige and exclusivity. Luxury companies are continuously catering to the elite class of consumers who are willing to pay a premium for high-end luxury products and services. Some of the biggest companies in the global luxury goods market are EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA:EL), Hermès International S.A. (EPA:RMS), and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC).

As some of the biggest luxury companies in the world expand their global footprint and diversify their product offerings, the luxury industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to a report by Expert Market Research, the global luxury goods market was estimated to have reached a value of $346.19 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032, propelling the luxury goods market to reach $510.06 billion by the end of the forecasted period. The rise in disposable incomes, especially in the developing and developed regions around the world, is a key factor creating a positive outlook for the luxury goods market. The growing demand for various kinds of luxury goods such as clothing items, bags, footwear, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories is expected to augment market growth.

Key Players in the Luxury Goods Market

Some of the top luxury fashion brands in the world that are expected to benefit from the rise in demand for luxury products are Hermès International S.A. (EPA:RMS), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC), and EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA:EL).

Luxury goods companies are focusing on collaborations and strategic partnerships as they aim to discover innovative ways of enhancing their product portfolios. On November 22, 2023, EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA:EL) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) to design, produce, and distribute Moncler eyewear. This partnership will be effective from January 2024 and continue until December 2028, with the option to extend for an additional 5 years. The first Moncler Lunettes collection, a blend of functionality and contemporary style, will debut in Fall-Winter 2024, available from September 2024. The new luxury eyewear collection will be available at Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) boutiques, moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica SA (EPA:EL) stores, and select opticians worldwide.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) is one of the biggest luxury companies in the world. It owns some of the world’s most expensive luxury brands. On February 14, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) reported that one of its brands, Loro Piana, has introduced a new bag, the Ghiera. Inspired by Loro Piana’s textile heritage, the new Ghiera’s design is both elegant and functional while the details take inspiration from the brand's signature ring-shaped pendant. Handcrafted in Italy, the new bag features exceptionally smooth leather and exquisite finishings. Loro Piana has celebrated the launch of its new Ghiera bag by converting its Montenapoleone pop-up store in Milan into a leather artisan's workshop.

Luxury companies are also renovating and opening new stores to provide unique experiences and expand their presence. On December 7, 2023, Hermès International S.A. (EPA:RMS) announced the opening of its renovated store at the Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The store's architecture is a tribute to the Italian town of Bellagio, reflecting its shimmering colors and Lake Como setting. By renovating its store, Hermès International S.A.’s (EPA:RMS) reinforces its connection with Las Vegas, Nevada, and underscores its significant footprint in the US, where it has 42 locations. The fully refurbished store invites visitors to explore its artfully designed space, offering a unique and immersive shopping experience.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the luxury goods market, let’s take a look at the 25 most valuable luxury companies in the world.

25 Most Valuable Luxury Companies in the World

A person wearing a luxury jewellery item crafted by the company against a modern city skyline.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 25 most valuable luxury companies in the world. To find the world’s biggest luxury companies, we sifted through various sources including industry reports, multiple similar rankings in addition to our own rankings, and consulted stock screeners from Yahoo Finance and Finviz. For companies that are publicly traded, we decided to rank them according to their market capitalization as of February 15, 2024. We used fiscal year revenues to rank the companies that are not publicly traded. For foreign companies, we converted the market caps and revenues to US dollars according to their respective exchange rates. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the top 25 most valuable luxury companies in the world based on their market capitalization and revenues, which are listed below in ascending order.

25 Most Valuable Luxury Companies in the World

25. Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS)

Market Capitalization: $4.7 Billion

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) is a German luxury fashion and lifestyle company that ranks among the 25 most valuable luxury companies in the world. It is known for its high-quality women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. As of February 15, 2024, Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has a market capitalization of $4.7 billion.

24. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Market Capitalization: $4.72 Billion

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is one of the world's largest retailers of diamond jewelry. It owns and operates a number of brands including Blue Nile, Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, and JamesAllen.com. As one of the most valuable luxury companies in the world, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion as of February 15, 2024.

23. L'Occitane International SA (HKG:0973)

Market Capitalization: $5.2 Billion

L'Occitane International SA (HKG:0973) is a French luxury retailer of face, body, hair, fragrances, and home products. As one of the top luxury brands in the world, it has over 3,000 retail outlets in 90 countries. L'Occitane International SA (HKG:0973) has a market capitalization of $5.2 billion as of February 15, 2024.

22. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Market Capitalization: $5.53 Billion

Founded by American designer Michael Kors, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is a global luxury fashion corporation. It is the parent company of Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. As of February 15, 2024, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion.

21. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)

Market Capitalization: $5.94 Billion

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) is a British luxury fashion company. It is known for its trench coats, leather goods, footwear, fragrances, fashion accessories, and eyewear. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion as of February 15, 2024.

20. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BIT:BC)

Market Capitalization: $7.66 Billion

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BIT:BC) is an Italian luxury fashion company. It designs, manufactures, and distributes menswear, women's wear, and accessories. As one of the top luxury companies in the world, Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BIT:BC) has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion as of February 15, 2024. It ranks among the top 20 most valuable luxury companies in the world.

19. Rolex

Revenue: $9.08 Billion

Rolex is a Swiss watch designer and manufacturer that ranks among the top most valuable luxury companies. As an integrated and independent luxury watch manufacturer, Rolex is well-known for its expertise and the quality of its products. According to estimates by RBC analysts, as reported by Reuters on August 25, 2023, Rolex generated a revenue of $9.08 billion in 2022.

18. Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Market Capitalization: $10.42 Billion

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR), previously Coach, Inc., is an American multinational luxury fashion holding company. The company owns three major brands, which include Coach New York, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion as of February 15, 2024.

17. Shiseido Company Limited (TYO:4911)

Market Capitalization: $10.53 Billion

Shiseido Company Limited (TYO:4911) is a Japanese multinational cosmetic company. It is best known for its prestige line-up of luxury skincare, makeup, body care, and hair care products, as well as fragrances. As one of the top most valuable luxury companies in the world, Shiseido Company Limited (TYO:4911) has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion as of February 15, 2024.

16. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Market Capitalization: $10.7 Billion

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is an American multinational beauty company. It owns a large number of brands and has partnerships with various other brands. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, hair care, skincare, and nail care products in two divisions – Coty Luxury and Coty Consumer. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a market capitalization of $10.7 billion as of February 15, 2024.

15. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Market Capitalization: $11.58 Billion

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is an American fashion company that ranks among the top 15 most valuable luxury companies in the world. It designs, markets, and distributes luxury lifestyle products in various categories including apparel, home, fragrances, footwear, and accessories. As one of the top luxury brands, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion as of February 15, 2024.

14. The Swatch Group AG (SWX:UHR)

Market Capitalization: $12.34 Billion

The Swatch Group AG (SWX:UHR) is a Swiss jewelry and watchmaking company. It owns the Swatch product line and a variety of other luxury brands, including Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Hamilton, Omega, Rado, and Tissot. The Swatch Group AG (SWX:UHR) has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion as of February 15, 2024.

13. Pandora A/S (CPH:PNDORA)

Market Capitalization: $13.13 Billion

Pandora A/S (CPH:PNDORA) is a Danish jewelry company that is known for its rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. It is one of the world’s largest companies in the luxury segment of the fine jewelry market. Pandora A/S (CPH:PNDORA) has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion as of February 15, 2024.

12. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929)

Market Capitalization: $14.84 Billion

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) is a Hong Kong-based company that ranks 12th on our list of the most valuable luxury companies in the world. The company is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-end luxury jewelry products. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (HKG:1929) has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion as of February 15, 2024.

11. Prada S.p.A. (HKG:1913)

Market Capitalization: $16.45 Billion

Prada S.p.A. (HKG:1913) is an Italian luxury fashion company. It is known for its travel accessories, ready-to-wear, leather handbags, shoes, and other fashion accessories. As of February 15, 2024, Prada S.p.A. (HKG:1913) has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion.

10. Chanel

Revenue: $17.2 Billion

Chanel is a French luxury fashion house brand that ranks among the top 10 most valuable luxury companies in the world. As one of the most expensive luxury brands, it specializes in ready-to-wear luxury goods, perfumes, and accessories. In 2022, Chanel generated a revenue of $17.2 billion.

9. Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC)

Market Capitalization: $17.99 Billion

Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) is an Italian luxury fashion house company. Specializing in ready-to-wear outerwear, the company is known for its leather goods, knitwear, designer vests, raincoats, windbreakers, footwear, fragrances, and accessories. As of February 15, 2024, Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion.

8. Titan Company Limited (NSE:TITAN)

Market Capitalization: $38.74 Billion

Titan Company Limited (NSE:TITAN) is an Indian company that is best known for its luxury fashion accessories such as jewelry, watches, and eyewear. As one of the most valuable luxury companies in the world, Titan Company Limited (NSE:TITAN) has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion as of February 15, 2024.

7. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Market Capitalization: $52.09 Billion

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is an American multinational cosmetics company. It manufactures and markets luxury makeup, skincare, perfume, and hair care products. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) owns a diverse portfolio of brands, including Tom Ford Beauty, La Mer, Jo Malone London, and Clinique. As of February 15, 2024, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion.

6. Kering SA (EPA:KER)

Market Capitalization: $55.9 Billion

Kering SA (EPA:KER) is a French-based multinational corporation that specializes in luxury goods. It owns some of the top luxury fashion brands in the world such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Creed, Bottega Veneta, and Yves Saint Laurent. Kering SA (EPA:KER) has a market capitalization of $55.9 billion as of February 15, 2024. It ranks 6th on our list of the most valuable luxury companies in the world.

