15 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America

In this article, we will look at the 15 least competitive medical specialities in America. We have also discussed the state of the healthcare industry in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Least Competitive Medical Specialities in America.

Choosing a medical speciality involves a combination of factors like personal interest, aptitude, and the duration of training. Among primary care options, Family Medicine and Internal Medicine are generally considered easiest medical specialties to study, with relatively shorter residencies compared to some other specialities. Moreover, Emergency Medicine is the medical speciality that takes the least amount of time.

It is also worth mentioning that programs in primary care specialities like Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatrics are some of the easiest specialities to match into for International Medical Graduates (IMGs). On the other hand, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and Neurosurgery are the most competitive medical specialties in the US.

Before getting into our list of the least competitive medical specialities in the US, let’s explore the current state of the healthcare industry in the US.

State of Healthcare in the US

A recent Harris Poll revealed that over 70% of US adults believe the healthcare system is falling short of meeting their needs. Despite the US spending more per capita on healthcare than other developed countries, the survey of approximately 2,500 adults, conducted from February to March 2023, highlighted widespread dissatisfaction. More than half of respondents graded the US healthcare system a "C" or below, citing factors such as high costs (the most common criticism), profit-driven focus, insurance inaccessibility, and confusion about coverage. Notably, 44% admitted to skipping or delaying needed care in the past two years, with 40% attributing it to costs.

Interestingly, amid these challenges, the survey identified some positive sentiments. Over 75% of participants noted that providers collaborate to improve their health, 70% expressed a desire for stronger relationships with their healthcare providers, and more than 65% believed regular engagement with a trusted provider could improve their health. Despite frustrations, these responses suggest a nuanced perspective on the healthcare system's potential improvement. However, these issues do not stop here.

A recent survey by the Commonwealth Fund also revealed alarming trends in American healthcare, with around 79 million Americans (41% working-age Americans) facing medical bill issues in the past year. Shockingly, this rate is the highest among nine developed countries analyzed. Even high-income Americans are almost as likely as lower-income individuals in other nations to defer healthcare due to costs, with 29% admitting to skipping or delaying care. This places the US at a disadvantage, especially considering that other developed countries with universal health coverage exhibit significantly lower rates of delayed or skipped care among high-income populations, ranging from 6% to 16%.

Companies Committed to Healthcare Access

As the fall and winter seasons approach, health officials are anticipating a challenging period with a potential increase in viral illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Notably, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an important recommendation that allows adults aged 60 and older to receive an RSV vaccine if deemed appropriate by their healthcare provider. This is crucial in preventing severe respiratory infections in older adults and marks a positive development in combating RSV-related complications.

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), a major distributor of seasonal flu vaccines, is actively supporting the distribution and administration of vaccines targeting influenza, RSV, and the updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. Health Mart pharmacies, part of McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK)’s network, are positioned as accessible and trusted healthcare providers that provide a destination for individuals to receive these vaccines as they become available in communities across the US.

In addition to addressing RSV concerns, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is also been active in the commercialization of COVID-19 vaccines. The company is handling the distribution of single-strain commercial vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVXA) for the upcoming season. This involves direct purchase through wholesale distributors, similar to the distribution of flu vaccines, with McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) collaborating with vaccine manufacturers to meet customer demand and ensure proper storage conditions.

On the other hand, as artificial intelligence has been at the forefront of industrial transformation , several healthcare companies have been exploring the potential of AI. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), a leading biotechnology company, has entered into a collaborative venture with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to capitalize on generative AI for accelerating advanced therapies. This partnership aims to improve the discovery, development, and manufacturing throughput of medicines, catering to patients with serious illnesses. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s collaboration with AWS extends beyond AI, incorporating the use of Amazon SageMaker for building, training, and deploying machine learning models. The companies are implementing cutting-edge digital and robotic technologies, which includes a connected digital platform on AWS, to optimize manufacturing processes at Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s upcoming facility in Columbus, Ohio. This facility will feature real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance capabilities, and the integration of machine vision systems.

Moreover, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) has also teamed up with PostEra for a major AI-driven drug discovery venture. In a deal worth $50 million upfront and $1.9 billion for successful outcomes, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) and PostEra plan to advance up to five small molecule programs using PostEra's AI platform.

15 Least Competitive Medical Specialties in America

A doctor and a scientist in a laboratory standing in front of a wall of medical equipment.

Our Methodology

In compiling our rankings of the least competitive medical specialities in America, we analyzed the National Residency Match Program (NRMP) outcomes for medical residency applicants. Our assessment primarily considered the average USMLE Step 1 scores of US seniors (MD/DO), arranging them in descending order.

In instances where average scores were identical, we further examined the scores of International Medical Graduate (IMG) applicants, both from the US and other countries. A lower average score for IMG applicants was given precedence.

Here is a list of the least competitive medical specialities in America.

15. Diagnostic Radiology

Average US Senior Score: 244

Diagnostic radiology is a medical specialty that uses imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs to diagnose and treat diseases. Radiologists interpret medical images to guide patient care. It is one of the least competitive residencies for International Medical Graduates (IMGs).

14. Vascular Surgery

Average US Senior Score: 244

Vascular surgery specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting the blood vessels, such as arteries and veins. The average salary for a Vascular Surgeon is $266774 per year

13. Radiation Oncology

Average US Senior Score: 240

Radiation oncology is a medical speciality that employs ionizing radiation to treat cancer. Radiation oncologists use precise techniques to target and destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. It is one of the least competitive medical specialities in 2023. The average salary for a Radiation Oncologist is $167,029 per year

12. Anesthesiology

Average US Senior Score: 236

Anesthesiology is a medical speciality focusing on perioperative patient care. The average salary for an Anesthesiologist is $318,500 per year in the United States. It is one of the highest-paid medical specialities in the world.

11. General Surgery

Average US Senior Score: 235

General surgery is a medical speciality encompassing a broad range of surgical procedures. General surgeons diagnose, treat, and manage different conditions, performing surgeries on organs and tissues, excluding specific areas like the brain and heart. The average salary for a Surgeon is $298341 per year in the United States.

10. Internal Medicine

Average US Senior Score: 232

Internal medicine is a medical speciality focused on the prevention, diagnosis, and non-surgical treatment of adult diseases. Internal medicine is often considered one of the most underrated medical specialities. The average salary for an Internal Medicine Physician is $282992 per year in the United States.

9. Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Average US Senior Score: 231

Obstetrics and Gynaecology is a medical speciality dedicated to women's reproductive health. Obstetricians manage pregnancies, childbirth, and postpartum care, while gynaecologists focus on the female reproductive system, addressing issues like menstrual disorders, infertility, and gynaecological cancers. Together, they provide comprehensive care for women throughout different stages of life. The average salary for an Obstetrician/Gynecologist is $212959 per year in the US. It is one of the best medical specialties for female doctors and moms.

8. Emergency Medicine

Average US Senior Score: 231

Emergency Medicine is a medical specialty that involves the prompt diagnosis and management of acute illnesses and injuries. The average salary for an Emergency Medicine Physician is $217226 per year in US. It is one of the top 10 least competitive medical specialities in America.

7. Neurology

Average US Senior Score: 230

Neurology is a medical speciality dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of disorders affecting the nervous system. Neurologists focus on conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. The average salary for a Neurologist is $253485 per year in United States.

6. Physical Medicine and Rehab

Average US Senior Score: 230

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) is a medical specialty that aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life for individuals with physical impairments or disabilities. The average Physical Medicine and Rehab Physician salary in the United States is $258,390. It is one of the least competitive residencies in America.

