In this article, we will take a look at the 15 least visited US national parks. If you would like to skip our discussion on the visitor trends, you can go to the 5 Least Visited US National Parks.

The US National Park System manages a total of 429 park sites across the country, with 63 of them designated with the official "National Park" title. Additionally, the system includes sites such as National Monuments, National Seashores, and National Historic Sites, among others. While many national parks are popular destinations for holidays, some remain relatively obscure due to their remote locations, making them less visited. The top 15 national parks collectively accounted for approximately 67% of visitor traffic in 2022, whereas the bottom 15 parks received only 1.73% of all visits. This disparity can be attributed to the geographical isolation and lack of tourist infrastructure in these lesser-known parks.

The purpose of safeguarding specific areas is to allow nature to flourish without human intervention. However, many individuals opt for less-populated national parks to escape the crowds and challenges associated with popular tourist destinations. Despite being equally stunning, these lesser-known parks are often more secluded. Among the least visited US national parks, three are located on remote islands, and five are in Alaska, making them difficult to access. However, for those in search of a tranquil vacation, these remote parks provide an ideal retreat. The National Park Foundation (NPF) depends on corporate partnerships to support the efforts of the National Park Service (NPS) in conserving vital historical sites and natural scenery. Popular companies like Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), and the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) all act as NPF’s corporate partners.

The National Park Service reported a total of 325.5 million recreational visits in 2023, marking a yearly increase of 13 million (4%) across all its sites. These national parks significantly impact state economies. For instance, the 2022-23 season played a vital role in Alaska's economy, with 2.7 million visitors between May 2022 and April 2023 spending approximately $3.9 billion. This spending supported 43,661 jobs and had a total economic impact of $5.6 billion. Of this, visits to the various national parks in Alaska contributed $1.16 billion from 2.023 million visitors in 2022. Indirectly, the NPS created 16,450 jobs and contributed $1.785 billion to the Alaskan economy. Comparatively, the most visited US national parks receive an average of three to four million visitors each year, highlighting the substantial difference in visitation compared to the entire state of Alaska.

15 Least Visited US National Parks

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the 15 least visited US national parks, we used the latest annual visitor data from the National Park Service Database. The list includes only those parks that have been classified as “National Parks.” The parks have been ranked in descending order of the annual number of visitors as of 2023.

15 Least Visited US National Parks

15. Redwood National Park

Number of Visitors: 409,105

Redwood National Park was established in 1968 to protect ancient coastal redwood forests, their streams, and other water sources. The park covers 58,000 acres of redwood forest and 40 miles of rugged sea coast along Northern California's coast. Apart from the famous redwoods, the park has prairies, oak woodlands, rivers, and a coastline. The nearest city to the park is Trinidad, CA, which is almost an hour's drive away. The California State Parks and National Park Service manage this park together.

14. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Number of Visitors: 394,121

Carlsbad Caverns National Park comprises a network of 119 caves formed through the erosion of limestone by sulfuric acid within the rock formations. This vast network is spread over 46,766 acres under the Chihuahuan desert in New Mexico. The park is about 149 miles away from El Paso, Texas. The summer months draw considerable attention, as the hot weather outside contrasts with the cool temperature maintained within the caverns, averaging around 13 degrees Celsius. The park also features high coastal ledges, rocky canyons, cacti, and desert wildlife for visitors to enjoy.

13. Kenai Fjords National Park

Number of Visitors: 387,525

Kenai Fjords National Park is home to the Harding Icefield, along with its glaciers, coastal fjords, and islands. It spans 669,984 acres on the Kenai Peninsula in south-central Alaska, located west of Seward and approximately 126 miles south of Anchorage. The park serves as a primary destination for many trips to the state, offering a wide range of experiences. Visitors can witness glaciers and observe humpback whales breaching the sea. Kenai Fjords National Park has one of the most diverse ecosystems among all national parks.

12. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Number of Visitors: 357,069

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is spread over 30,750 acres in western Colorado. It includes parts of a deep and steep gorge carved through rock by the Gunnison River. The park's South Rim is about 14 miles from Montrose and 63 miles from Gunnison. The park offers roads and trails through the north and south rims, which provide beautiful views of the Canyon's vivid drops and the striated Painted Wall cliff. The park protects mule deer, elk, and golden eagles, and its cliffs are some of the steepest in North America.

11. Virgin Islands National Park

Number of Visitors: 343,685

The Virgin Islands National Park spans 14,737 acres on St. John, one of the US Virgin Islands. It is about 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea. The park features beaches encircled by coral reefs, including popular destinations like Trunk Bay and Francis Bay. Visitors can explore forests and calm waters, which serve as nesting grounds for sea turtles. Additionally, the park preserves the ruins of an 18th-century sugar plantation at Annaberg Plantation, with trails leading to an ancient sugar mill. Camping facilities are available at Cinnamon Bay Beach and Campground.

10. Pinnacles National Park

Number of Visitors: 341,220

Pinnacles National Park protects a mountainous area east of California's Salinas Valley. The park is located about 80 miles southeast of San Jose, spreading over 26,606 acres. It is named after the pinnacles formed by the erosion of an ancient lava field. Visitors can enjoy scenic views of massive pillars, deep canyons, and passages formed through erosion and tectonic movements. The park also offers hiking, rock climbing, camping, and bird-watching opportunities. Pinnacles National Park is among the top 10 least visited US national parks.

9. Channel Islands National Park

Number of Visitors: 328,746

Channel Islands National Park spans 249,354 acres, with half of its area submerged under the ocean. It comprises five of the eight Channel Islands located off the coast of California. The park features a marine sanctuary covering six nautical miles of water surrounding the park. Visitors to the park can enjoy a variety of activities, including sea exploration, underwater expeditions, diving, and boat trips between the five islands.

8. Congaree National Park

Number of Visitors: 250,114

Congaree National Park covers 26,692.6 acres in South Carolina. The park is located 18 miles from the state capital, Columbia. It preserves the largest stretch of untouched hardwood forest in the United States. Visitors can explore the park's champion trees, ancient forests, and diverse wildlife while enjoying activities like hiking, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and camping. Congaree National Park is at the eighth position on our list of the least visited US national parks.

7. Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Number of Visitors: 227,340

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is another park in the Chihuahuan Desert and lies in western Texas. The park is famous for its bright white Salt Basin Dunes, varied wildlife, rich grassland, and fossilized reef mountains. Covering 86,416 acres, the park's Guadalupe Mountains rise over 3,000 feet above the arid desert floor. Situated 63 miles from Van Horn, Texas, and 43 miles from Dell, Texas, the park offers a range of activities for visitors to enjoy, including backpacking tours, scenic drives, hiking trails, horseback riding, and campsites for both developed and undeveloped camping.

6. Voyageurs National Park

Number of Visitors: 220,825

Voyageurs National Park spans 218,200 acres near the Canadian border of Minnesota. It's known for its expansive forests, winding waterways, and vast lakes, including Rainy, Kabetogama, and Namakan, all dotted with numerous islands. Visitors can explore the Ellsworth Rock Gardens, a collection of abstract sculptures by artist Jack Ellsworth, located on a rocky outcrop.

The park is designated as a Dark Sky Park, making it ideal for stargazing and witnessing the Northern Lights. Activities available include guided boat tours, canoe trips, and hikes during the warmer months. In winter, visitors can enjoy snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing. Popular companies like Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), and the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) actively participate in safeguarding natural treasures such as Voyageurs National Park as corporate partners of NPF.

