This article takes a look at the 17 best sunny cities for retirees in the US.

Sun-Kissed Havens: Exploring the Top Retirement Destinations for Sun Lovers

Concluding as the planet's warmest year on record, 2023 has undoubtedly solidified its status in climatic history. In the said year, the global average temperature reached 14.98 °C, surpassing the previous highest annual record of 2016 by 0.17°C. Ironically though, 2024 is supposed to be even warmer, but tell that to the snowbirds who are looking for some warm places to retire to. After all, they are utterly fatigued by the years of snow and would welcome the warmth regardless. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can help point them in the right direction, with some of the sunniest states to retire to being California, Texas, Nevada, and Arizona. Many places within these cities can offer potential retirees the best balance between climate and affordability, period.

While Texas and Nevada may be good choices, upon further investigation, we discovered that Arizona, despite being one of the states with the best weather for seniors, faces limitations on home construction due to a shortage of groundwater. A top retirement destination within this state, as noted by Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), is Phoenix. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) mentions that home prices in the city have been up by 8.5% compared to a year ago, probably a result of the looming housing crisis. Nevertheless, cities like these are increasingly being preferred by individuals for their climate and costs of living. The United Van Lines 47th Annual National Movers Study agrees, stating that Americans have been increasingly ditching the western states in exchange for the southeast and the less expensive metropolitan areas.

“We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states.” Eily Cummings, United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications

Besides Arizona, Florida also seems to be a consistent contender amongst the best states to retire to, and people are flocking to both of these states regardless of their disaster-prone tendencies. This is because both of these areas are considerably cheaper than other parts of the US. According to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather, climate risks aren't stopping home buyers from moving to these areas. These individuals realize that Phoenix has a water problem, or that coastal Florida could eventually be underwater, but still go for them because their home prices are a true bargain. For instance, the median price of a home in Phoenix is $445,000. This may sound expensive considering it is higher than the national median, but is cheaper for individuals coming in from states like California. United Van Lines has noted an outbound moving trend from this state, along with the states of Illinois and Michigan. Some of the top cities Americans have been moving to from these places include Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Wilmington in North Carolina, and Flagstaff in Arizona. While the cost of living is certainly an important driver of these moves, other factors like climate also play a chief role.

Ultimately, in the quest for the sunniest cities to retire in the U.S., climate and affordability intersect as key considerations. Indeed, having the best of these two factors can render a fulfilling retirement experience for potential retirees. For this reason, we have compiled a list that can help you explore the best of options.

17 Best Sunny Cities for Retirees in the US

Methodology

To compile the list of the best sunny cities for retirees in the US, we have rounded up a list of the sunniest cities we could find from sources such as US News Money, Money Talks News, AARP, and Earth, amongst others. Next, we ranked them on the average number of sunny days in a year, as well as their cost of living index, both of which have been sourced from Best Places. Both factors were individually ranked and their scores were combined to get a unique Insider Monkey Score. Places were ranked in ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores.

17. Clearwater, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 27

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 240

Cost of Living Index: 102.8

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,477

Home to the stunning Clearwater Beach, Clearwater is one sunny snowbird destination in the US to look out for. Clearwater strikes just the right balance between abundant sunshine and affordability, offering retirees the chance to enjoy the outdoors while making sure it doesn't put a big dent in their pockets. Retirees love it for its active Gulf Coast lifestyle as well, enjoying the sunniest days the city has to offer in November. It is one of the best places to retire in Florida.

16. St. George, Utah

Insider Monkey Score: 28

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 255

Cost of Living Index: 109.9

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,336

Boasting an average of 255 sunny days in a year, sunny St. George in Utah bags the number 16th position on our list of best sunny cities for retirees in the US. Located in Utah's southwestern corner, residents here get to pursue an active lifestyle under the unclouded skies and enjoy golf throughout the year. The weather is typically hot in July and August, reaching more than 100F, but the evenings are considerably cooler. Winters, on the other hand, are generally mild. While the cost of living might exceed the national average, it proves to be a worthwhile investment for the abundance of sunny skies and a plethora of activities that continually keep retirees in high spirits.

15. Peoria, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 29

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 299

Cost of Living Index: 113

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,344

Known to house several 55+ senior housing communities, Peoria attracts the oldies probably because of its all-year-round sunshine, abundant parks, and a plethora of outdoor activities. The city boasts an average summer high of 95 degrees while the winter low is 55 degrees. Retirees love to go water-skiing, fishing, camping, boating, and even kayaking.

14. Phoenix, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 300

Cost of Living Index: 113

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,311

Phoenix, Arizona, is hands down one of the best sunny cities for retirees in the US. Although the cost of living may stretch a bit beyond the national average (okay, perhaps a bit more than just a tad), the city is oozing with activities, and the consistently warm weather makes the additional expense feel inconsequential. The weather may feel extremely hot in the summer, so it's important to follow summer-safe practices and engage in activities that aren’t overly strenuous. Sunny skies, much to do, and affordable rents make Phoenix a top-retirement destination for retirees.

13. Surprise, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 31

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 301

Cost of Living Index: 113

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,504

Having Surprise on our list of best sunny cities for retirees in the US isn’t a surprise at all, to be honest. After all, the city boasts more than 300 days of sunshine in a year. Not only that, but retirees can enjoy a high quality of life in the city that's brimming with activities dedicated to the health and wellness of its residents. So while the city may not be the most affordable one on our list, it makes an effort to strike a balance between cost and amenities.

12. Fresno, California

Insider Monkey Score: 31

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 277

Cost of Living Index: 103.7

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,347

Fresno isn’t just your average place to retire with good weather year-round, it’s one of the sunniest you will find in the US. Boasting 277 sunny days a year and a cost of living that is a tad bit higher than the national average, this city can prove to be a good destination for retirees. Central Fresno is highly walkable, another plus point for seniors especially those who are unable to drive.

11. Mesa, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 31

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 301

Cost of Living Index: 113

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,283

Retirees live in Mesa owing to its active lifestyle, pleasant weather, and abundant activities. A lot of retirees and snowbirds are attracted to this city, which is, in turn, driving up living expenses in the area. Nevertheless, it is one of the best sunny cities for retirees to call home.

10. Cape Coral, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 32

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 265

Cost of Living Index: 104

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,501

Besides its pleasantly warm weather, Cape Coral boasts good healthcare, abundant recreational activities, and plentiful golf courses. The waterfront city is home to more than 40,000 waterfront estates, making it a true "Waterfront Wonderland". As a resident of Cape Coral, you will be able to boast about the fact that the city has more canals (more than 400 miles of it) than Venice itself.

9. Lakeland, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 32

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 240

Cost of Living Index: 91.6

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,243

Lakeland in Florida fits the bill for one of the best warm places to retire on a budget. Boasting a cost of living that is 8.4% lower than the national average and sunny days higher than the national average of 205, it is a true paradise for nature lovers. Hands down, it is also one of the best southern cities to live in for retirees.

8. Augusta, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 32

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 222

Cost of Living Index: 80

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $986

Deemed as “a great small city to retire in good health” by Kiplinger, Augusta is undoubtedly more than just sunny skies and things to do. Retirees are especially attracted to this gem of a city because of its affordable living costs and high-quality healthcare. AARP has also acclaimed it to be an age-friendly city considering its commitment to health, accessible outdoor spaces, and affordable cost of living.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 34

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 294

Cost of Living Index: 110.6

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,342

Who wouldn’t want to retire in Las Vegas, one of the sunniest cities for retirees in the US? Well, maybe someone who’s on a tight budget wouldn't. On the other hand, those who can afford expenses that are just a tad bit higher would enjoy their time in sun-drenched Las Vegas.

6. Henderson, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 37

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 297

Cost of Living Index: 110

Average Rent (One-Bedroom): $1,634

Home to a thriving arts and culture scene, sunny weather, and a safe environment, Henderson is another good choice to consider for your golden period of life. The cost of living is 10% higher than the national average, but good health facilities, world-class amenities, and beautiful scenery more than just make up for it.

