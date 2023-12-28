In this article, we will be looking at the 17 countries with the best universities in Europe. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global textile market, you can go directly to 5 Countries With Best Universities In Europe.

A degree can launch you into a career of your choice. We have made a list of countries with the best universities in Europe.

17 Countries With Best Universities In Europe (Ready For Review)

Our Methodology

To make our list of the countries with the best universities in Europe we have used the QS World University Rankings 2024. The QS World University Rankings 2024 ranks the top 1500 universities across the world. We calculated the number of top-ranked universities in each European country. A greater number of high-ranked universities implies that the country has the best universities. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the number of high-ranked universities in these countries.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

17 Countries With Best Universities In Europe

17. Ireland

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 8

Universities in Ireland are renowned for their academic excellence and research contributions. The top universities in Ireland are Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and University College Cork. The universities offer a diverse set of degree programs. The university prepares students for successful careers in their respective fields.

16. Austria

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 8

The leading universities in Austria are the University of Vienna, the Vienna University of Technology, and the University of Innsbruck. The presence of well-ranked universities in the country contributes to the higher education landscape of the country. The universities prepare students for successful careers in their respective fields.

15. Sweden

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 8

Sweden is one of the countries with the best universities in Europe. Karolinska Institutet, Lund University, and Uppsala University are some of the high-ranked universities located in the country. The country attracts a large number of international students every year.

14. Finland

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 9

Finland has a prominent tradition of academic research. The top universities in Finland are the University of Helsinki, Aalto University, University of Turku, Tampere University, and University of Oulu. It is one of the happiest countries in the world.

13. Belgium

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 9

Belgium is home to some of the best universities in Europe. KU Leuven, Ghent University, and Université Catholique de Louvain are some of the highest-ranked universities present in the country. The universities in Belgium impart comprehensive theoretical knowledge along with applicable skills in its students.

12. Hungary

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 11

Hungary has some of the highest-ranked universities in the world. The top universities in Hungary are Eötvös Loránd University, Semmelweis University, University of Szeged, and Budapest University of Technology and Economics. The education system in Hungary has a strong tradition of research.

11. Switzerland

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 11

Switzerland is a country with the best universities in Europe. ETH Zurich, University of Zurich, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, University of Bern, and University of Basel are some of the leading universities in the country. The country has some of the best degree programs for science and technology being offered through its universities.

10. Romania

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 13

Romania has some of the best universities in Europe. The universities add to the higher education landscape of the country. The top universities in Romania include the University of Bucharest, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, Babeș-Bolyai University, and Transylvania University of Brașov.

9. Netherlands

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 13

The Netherlands has a relatively high number of well-ranked universities in the region. The University of Amsterdam, Delft University of Technology, Wageningen University & Research, Leiden University, and the University of Groningen are some of the prominent universities in the country.

8. Czech Republic

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 16

The Czech Republic is one of the countries with the best universities in Europe. The leading universities in the Czech Republic are Charles University, Masaryk University, and Czech Technical University in Prague. The Czech Republic attracts a considerable number of international students as well.

7. Poland

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 22

Poland has a strong academic tradition. The high-ranked universities add to the higher education landscape of the country. The leading universities in Poland include the University of Warsaw, Jagiellonian University, Warsaw University of Technology, and AGH University of Science & Technology.

6. Spain

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 35

Spain is one of the countries with the best universities in Europe. University of Barcelona, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Pompeu Fabra University, University of Valencia, and University of Navarra are some of the most noteworthy universities in the country.

