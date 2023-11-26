In this article, we will take a look at the 18 best luxury perfumes for her under $200. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry, you can go directly to the 5 Best Luxury Perfumes for Her Under $200.

An Analysis of the Global Perfume Industry

An industry analysis report by Fortune Business Insights estimates that the worldwide perfume industry was valued at $45.85 billion in 2022. The industry is expected to grow from $48.05 billion in 2023 to $69.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.36%.

The development of innovative and high-quality ultra-personal formulas through AI is being prioritized by significant participants in the market to enhance customer experiences, which is one of the factors driving the industry's growth. For example, LVMH-owned multinational retailer Sephora introduced MAISON 21G, an AI-driven solution that allows scent personalization, in 2021. Another factor is the increasing trend of customers preferring to shop online.

Furthermore, the report states that in 2022, the North American perfume market was valued at $16.16 billion. Given the region’s expanding economy and the increasing demand for luxury goods, it is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the perfume market in the future. On the other hand, the report also predicts that the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, with China holding the largest share. The growing awareness of the benefits of perfumes, rising disposable income, the increasing young population, and expanding working class population are all contributing factors to this.

Prominent Players in the Perfume Industry

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is one of the most prominent players in the perfume industry. Founded in 1946, the company manufactures and markets makeup, skincare, perfume, and hair care products. Its products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brands like Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Aveda, and Estée Lauder. On November 1, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) posted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, beating market estimates by $0.31.

Moreover, hedge funds like the stock. According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 45 hedge funds were bullish on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), compared to 44 funds in the prior quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 3.1 million shares worth $441.9 million.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), an apparel company which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Van Heusen, is another well-known name in the perfume industry. On August 29, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) reported a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 and a revenue of $2.21 billion, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.23 and $20 million, respectively.

Another noteworthy name in the perfume business is Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Founded in 1982, it develops and distributes fragrances fand cosmetics for several brands like Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo.

Here are some comments from Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call:

“Our production and distribution partners are operating efficiently and effectively to ensure that the omnichannel pipeline of fragrance sellers throughout the world are well stocked with our merchandise. These drivers produced record third quarter net sales, up 31% to $368 million, which set a new record for quarterly net sales in our 35-plus years as a public company. For the quarter, foreign exchange rates favorably impacted our net sales by 4%, and new brands represented 7% of the growth, leading to strong organic growth of 20% compared to the prior year period. Diving into detail of our business market for the third quarter, North America, our largest market, grew sales 29%, followed by Western Europe, our second largest region, with 24% growth.”

Luxury perfumes are becoming more and more popular, especially with women who prefer to spend on high-quality products. As such, we decided to take a look at the best luxury perfumes for women under $200. You can also take a look at the Top 50 Perfume Brands in the World.

Our Methodology

We first carried out in-depth market research using a range of sources, like Vogue, Elle, CNN, Time Magazine, and several Reddit threads like r/Perfumes and r/fragrance, to curate a list of the most popular and highly rated luxury perfumes for women under $200.

After that, each perfume received a score based on the number of mentions. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1.

Finally, we sorted the perfumes by their scores and identified the 18 best luxury perfumes for her under $200. The perfumes are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores. When more than two fragrances had the same score, we used the price of a 50ml bottle of each fragrance as a tiebreaker.

It's important to remember that lists such as this one, which feature best perfumes under a certain price, are always subjective and fail to include fragrances that ought to be at or near the top of the list.

Note: Each perfume's stated price is for a 50 ml bottle.

18 Best Luxury Perfumes for Her Under $200

18. Diptyque Eau Rose Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $107

First up on our list of best luxury perfumes for her under $200 is Eau Rose Eau de Toilette by Diptyque, a luxury French fragrance brand. This floral fruity scent has notes of bergamot, lychee, centifolia rose, damask rose, white musk, and honey.

17. Montale Arabians Tonka Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $93

Arabians Tonka is a unisex fragrance from Montale, a French luxury perfume brand. Released in 2019, it features top notes of saffron and bergamot, middle notes of agarwood (oud) and Bulgarian rose, and base notes of sugar cane, tonka bean, amber, white musk and oakmoss.

It is priced at approximately $93 for a 50ml bottle.

16. Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $175

Gypsy Water is a fragrance for women and men by Byredo, a European luxury brand founded in Stockholm in 2006. This incredibly beautiful fragrance blends the woody notes of sandalwood and amber with fresh lemon and juniper berry.

In May 2022, Puig, a Spanish fashion and fragrance company, acquired a majority stake in Byredo.

15. Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $130

Next up on our list of best luxury perfumes for ladies under $200 is Donna Born in Roma. It is a women’s fragrance from Valentino, an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1960.

Launched in 2019, this amber floral fragrance has a blend of black currant, pink pepper, bergamot, jasmine, jasmine sambac, cashmeran, and guaiac wood. Based on 2.3K reviews on Sephora, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Loreal, a French personal care company, is producing fragrances and cosmetics for Valentino since 2018.

14. Hermès Un Jardin Sur Le Nil Eau de Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $115

Un Jardin Sur Le Nil is a unisex fragrance launched by the French luxury design house Hermès in 2005. Created by Jean-Claude Ellena, the scents of green mango, lotus blossom, calamus, and rush blend with incense and sycamore wood in this perfume.

13. Ellis Brooklyn VANILLA MILK Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $108

VANILLA MILK is fragrance for women by Ellis Brooklyn, a sustainable luxury fragrance brand. It costs $108 for a 50ml bottle of this rich, creamy vanilla scent.

12. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc Eau De Toilette

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $155

Eau De Soleil Blanc is a unisex fragrance by Tom Ford, a luxury fashion brand. Launched in 2018, this oriental floral fragrance has a blend of bitter orange, bergamot, petit grain, caraway, pink pepper, pistachio, citron, enroll, Tunisian orange blossom, jasmine, Tonka bean, benzoin, and tuberose.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced this April that it had completed its acquisition of the Tom Ford brand for $2.8 billion.

11. Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $135

Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum is a floral aldehyde fragrance for women by Chanel, a French luxury fashion house founded in 1910. Jacques Polge created Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum in 1986 as another interpretation of the original fragrance, Chanel N°5 Parfum, launched in 1921.

It is one of the best luxury perfumes for ladies under $200.

10. Chloé Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $123

Chloé Eau de Parfum is a women’s fragrance from the French fashion house Chloé, founded in 1952. This luxury fragrance, which was introduced in 2008, opens with a blend of powdery floral notes that include lychee, peony, and springtime freesia.

The fragrance has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 2.6K reviews on Sephora.

9. Prada CANDY Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $115

Prada CANDY is a fragrance for women by the Italian luxury fashion house Prada. This amber vanilla fragrance was created by a German perfumer, Daniela Roche Andrier. Priced at $115for a 50ml bottle, it is one of the finest high-end perfumes for her under $200.

8. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $133

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, priced at $133 for a 50ml bottle, is a floral fragrance for women. Launched by the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, it features top notes of pear blossom, red berries and Italian mandarin, middle notes of gardenia, jasmine and frangipani, and base notes of brown sugar and patchouli.

Kering SA (EPA:KER), a French-based multinational corporation specializing in luxury goods, is the owner of Gucci.

7. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $130

Libre Eau de Parfum is a women’s fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent, a French luxury fashion house. Priced at $130 for a 50ml bottle, this oriental fougere fragrance has a blend of Madagascar vanilla, cedar, mandarin orange, lavender, black currant, ambergris and musk.

Based on 3.7K reviews on Sephora, the fragrance has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

6. Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $122

Sì Eau de Parfum is chypre fruity fragrance for women by the Milan-based luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani. Launched in 2013, Sì has a top note of blackcurrant nectar, a heart of freesia and Rose of Mai, with a musky blond wood base. It is one of the best luxury perfumes for her under $200.

Since 1988, Armani licenses its name and branding to Loreal for fragrances and cosmetics. In 2018, Loreal and Armani announced an agreement to renew their license until 2050.

