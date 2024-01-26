In this article, we will take a look at the 19 best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50.

Stanley Cups: The Latest Social Media Sensation

The Stanley fever has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm. There are over 1.73 million posts each for the hashtag #Stanley and #stanleycup on Instagram, as of January 26. Social media influencers are heavily invested in creating content that revolves around Stanley cups and their various uses. On January 19, BBC reported on the fever behind the Stanley Cup sensation. The hashtag #StanleyCup has more than 7.2 billion views on social media across the globe. The brand is also expected to report $750 million in sales in 2023, $70 million more than in 2020. As per the report, the success of the brand is heavily attributed to its marketing capabilities.

While popularity may be good news for the brand, not all fame has positive outcomes. The fever has coerced people into committing crimes and unethical activities. For instance, a man was witnessed jumping across the Starbucks counter to get his hands on the limited edition pink cup. Arguably, the cups first caught attention for their eco-friendly nature. However, the impact of social media on consumerism raises important questions about future marketing strategies, especially social media marketing.

Leading Names in the Water Bottle Industry

Some of the leading companies that produce reusable water bottles include Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). You can also take a look at the most expensive bottled water brands in the world.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is a leading manufacturer of commercial products in the United States. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) owns a range of brands including Graco, Coleman, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sharpie, and Contigo. Contigo is a popular reusable water bottle brand. The brand offers travel mugs, auto-seal water bottles, and water bottles for kids. Some of the new products by Contigo include the Contigo Stainless Steel River North and The Contigo Uptown Dual Sip Tumbler. The Contigo Stainless Steel River North has a capacity of 12oz and is BPA-free. The 2 in 1 cooler has a non-slip base preventing it from falling off tables.

Story continues

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is a prominent manufacturer in the United States. The company produces ice chests, vacuum-insulated stainless steel drinkware, soft coolers, and other accessories. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) owns Rambler, a notable reusable water bottle brand. Some of the new iconic products by the company include the Rambler 4Oz Stackable cups and the Rambler Wine chiller. The wine chiller is a durable choice for wine drinkers by keeping the beverage cool for long hours. The chiller must be pre-chilled in an icy cooler or fridge before use. It comes in two limited edition colors including power pink and cosmic lilac. It is available for $70 on the official YETI site.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a designer, developer, and marketer of consumer goods, health, home, and beauty products. Some of the leading brands owned by Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) include Hydro Flask, OXO, Osprey, Helen of Troy, and LP. Hydro Flask is one of the leading sustainable and refillable water bottle brands. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in its numerous initiatives beyond water bottles. On January 18, Hydro Flask announced the selection of fifteen grantees for its "Parks for All" program. The program is aimed at reducing the use of plastic in parks. So far, the company has donated over $3.7 million to support parks in eradicating plastic. This year the company is investing $395,000 in improving outdoor experiences across national and international borders.

Now that we have studied the reusable water bottle industry, let's discuss the 19 best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50. You can take a look at the top selling water brands in the US.

19 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50

19 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50

Our Methodology

For our title, 19 best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50, we consulted Amazon's best seller tab and applied a price range filter, with $50 as an upper limit. This allowed us to create a pool of the 30 best reusable water bottles under $50. We then identified the top 19 based on the retail price on Amazon. The list of the 19 best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50 is in descending order of the retail price of the bottle, as of January 26, 2024.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using different consensus approaches, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

19 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50

19. YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $40.00

The YETI Rambler Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon. The bottle has a capacity of 2oz and is double-wall insulated. The bottle comes in a variety of colors including navy, alpine yellow, camp green, canopy green, and rescue red.

18. STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $35.00

The STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler is available for $35 on Amazon. More than 10,000 items of the product were sold during the past month. The bottle has a capacity of 32oz and it comes in a range of colors including lavender, ash, black, and charcoal. The bottle is leakproof and comes with a straw.

17. Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $30.82

The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle has a capacity of 40oz. The stainless steel bottle comes with a free-sip spout and push-button lid. The bottle is available in three colors including voodoo, amber glow, and mint.

16. Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $29.99

The Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with a straw lid and handle is one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50. The bottle is also used as a travel mug and has a capacity of 40oz. More than 1o,000 items of the product were sold during the past month.

15. YETI Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $25.00

With a retail price of $25, the YETI Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle ranks 15th among the best reusable water bottles under $50. The bottle is dishwasher-safe and leakproof with a capacity of 12 oz. The bottle comes in several colors including seafoam, canopy green, canyon red, cosmic lilac, harbor pink, and king crab.

14. Simple Modern Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $24.99

The Simple Modern Water Bottle with a straw and chug lid has a retail price of $24.99 on Amazon. The leak-proof bottle has a capacity of 320z along with double wall insulation. More than 2,000 items of the product were sold on Amazon during the past month.

13. Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $23.99

The Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler ranks among the best reusable water bottles on Amazon for under $50. The bottle has a capacity of 24oz and comes in various colors including almond birch, midnight black, apricot, blush, forest, graphite, and island jade.

12. Contigo Cortland Chill 2.0 Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $23.99

The Contigo Cortland Chill 2.0 Water Bottle is one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon for under $50. The bottle is spill-proof and is made of stainless steel. The bottle has a capacity of 24oz. Due to its double-wall insulation technology, it keeps water cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours.

11. Gatorade Gx Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $23.72

The Gatorade Gx Water Bottle ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon. The bottle has a capacity of 30oz and comes in several colors including marble black, black, blue, faded flag, light blue, marble blue, and marble neon. Over 2,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon.

10. Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $23.05

With more than 9,000 items sold during the past month on Amazon, the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles under $50. The bottle has a capacity of 24oz. The bottle comes in several colors including summer sweetness, very very dark, shy marshmallow, and retro boardwalk.

9. Contigo Luxe Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $22.17

The Contigo Luxe Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon for under $50. The leak-proof bottle has a capacity of 160z. The bottle can also be used as a coffee travel mug. More than 3,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon.

8. Contigo Cortland Spill-Proof Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $18.25

With a retail price of $18.25, the Contigo Cortland Spill-Proof Water Bottle ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon under $50. The water bottle has a capacity of 24oz. The bottle is 100% spillproof and has a built-in sip cleaner. More than 2,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon.

7. Ello Syndicate Reusable Glass Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $16.99

The Ello Syndicate Reusable Glass Water Bottle ranks as one of the best reusable water bottles on Amazon. The bottle has a capacity of 26oz and is dishwasher safe. The leak-proof bottle can be used for coffee, tea, and water. It comes in a variety of colors including grey, bold blue, coral, and mint.

6. Owala FreeSip Clear Tritan Plastic Water Bottle

Retail Price on Amazon as of January 26, 2024: $14.99

The Owala FreeSip Clear Tritan Plastic Water Bottle ranks sixth among the best reusable water bottles on Amazon. The bottle is an Amazon's Choice product. Over 1,000 items of the product were sold during the past month. The bottle comes in two colors including shy marshmallow and very very dark.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 19 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon Under $50 is originally published on Insider Monkey.