In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 best beers for beginners in 2023.

For most people, drinking beer for the first time is a relatively safe and enjoyable experience. The best beer to drink for first-time drinkers will be light in body and bitterness. It should also be low enough in alcohol not to leave you drunk after half a glass or hungover the next morning. However, it is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption, especially for those who are new to drinking.

Global Beer Market:

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Countries that Drink the Most Beer per Capita – , the global beer market was valued at $793.74 billion last year and is projected to grow from $821.39 billion in 2023 to $1.07 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. The overall demand for premium and low-calorie beers, the rising popularity of craft beer, and the expansion of distribution networks in emerging markets are expected to continue driving growth in the global beer market over the next few years.

Light Beer Supremacy in the United States:

Craft beer has experienced explosive market growth but when it comes to Americans' tastes, light, bland beer is still king. Almost every best-selling beer in America is a light beer, and Bud Light – which was the Top-Selling Beer in America for almost two decades before being dethroned by Modelo this year – accounted for nearly one out of every four beers sold in the United States before its recent controversy. One of the reasons for this is that the temperance movement at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries stigmatized high-alcohol beers like ales and led Americans to favor the lighter, blander pilsners.

In March 1933, eight months before the 21st Amendment repealed Prohibition, Congress modified the Volstead Act to allow the production of ‘non-intoxicating’, low-alcohol beer and wine, with a maximum of 4% alcohol by volume. The new, watered-down beer was a huge hit among the public, which hadn’t tasted a full-strength legal beer since 1917.

Even before that, the growth of the American beer industry can be traced back to the decades-long influx of German-speaking immigrants to the United States. Almost as soon as these Germans settled down in the New World, they began brewing and selling their light, pale lagers. Men with names like Busch, Anheuser, Miller, and Pabst traveled to the Midwest and started their own breweries.

One of the most obvious reasons why people in modern America still love light beer is that it's low-calorie. Many Americans are more conscious of their weight than they used to be, and they're making efforts to ensure that they're consuming fewer calories. Light beers also have lower alcohol content, which means that people can drink more. Moreover, most light beers tend to be a lot cheaper than their regular counterparts, thus further enhancing their appeal to the modern consumer.

Riding the Light Beer Trend:

As part of its efforts to reach a new category of consumers, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) debuted its latest product innovation in May this year – the Modelo Oro. Filling a void in the high-end light beer category, Modelo Oro is a time-crafted cerveza that seals in the golden flavor of Modelo to deliver an exceptionally smooth, elevated light beer with a crisp, clean finish that is worthy of the name ‘gold’. Bill Newlands, the CEO of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), said the following in the company’s Q1 Earnings Call Transcript:

“Our beer innovations, which are still centered around the flavor and betterment of consumer-led trends, are off to a great start. Modelo Oro was a top 10 share gainer and incrementally has actually been slightly above what we saw in initial test markets.”

STZ was held by 48 hedge funds in the Insider Monkey database at the end of Q2 2023, with Holocene Advisors boasting the largest stake of 796,935 shares, valued at around $196.15 million.

With total sales of $10.177 billion last year, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) sits among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Top Beers for Novice Drinkers in 2023.

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as VinePair, Men’s Journal, My Bartender etc., looking for the Top Beer Brands for Beginners. We picked beers that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

20. Brooklyn Lager

Insider Monkey Score: 2

This smooth and easy-to-drink beer unites flavors of toffee, toast, and caramel with a dry-hopped aroma full of grapefruit, flowers, and pine.

The Tokyo-based Kirin Holdings acquired a roughly 25% minority stake in Brooklyn Brewery in 2016. With a sales volume of 276,729 barrels in 2022, the Brooklyn Brewery ranks among the Largest Craft Breweries in the US by Volume.

19. Budweiser

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Known for its light, crisp taste and smooth flavor, the King of Beers is an excellent choice for beginners. Enjoyed in over 80 countries worldwide, the flagship beer of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is one of the Most Consumed Beer Brands in the World.

18. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Named after fishing waters in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Two Hearted is an American IPA brewed and dry hopped with 100% Centennial hops. This is a well-balanced beer that is much easier to drink than you expect, especially at 7% ABV.

The Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery was acquired by Kirin-owned Lion World Beverages for an undisclosed amount in 2021. The deal brought Bell's into the same portfolio of fellow craft beer pioneer New Belgium Brewing Co.

17. Founders Robust Porter

Insider Monkey Score: 3

A near-perfect example of American robust porter, this is an exquisitely well-balanced beer that makes clean roastiness into its signature, followed by hints of hoppiness.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Company, once one of the city’s most recognized locally owned businesses, is now officially under the ownership of Madrid-based Mahou Group.

16. Miller High Life

Insider Monkey Score: 4

A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company, the so-called ‘Champagne of Beers’ had 21.3 million cases sold in the U.S. multi-outlets in 2023.

Miller High Life is a great Easy-to-Drink Beer for Beginners.

15. LandShark Lager

Insider Monkey Score: 4

LandShark Lager is a golden island-style lager brewed with subtle hop notes to keep it easily drinkable and amazingly refreshing. Born in Margaritaville, the beer brand is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

14. Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy

Insider Monkey Score: 4

This traditional weiss beer has a refreshing natural lemonade flavor that makes it the perfect summer beer. Summer Shandy’s performance in 2023 has been lifted by its 12-pack cans, which are up nearly 9% in sales compared to 2022. The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company was acquired by the Molson Coors Beverage Company in 1988, enabling the family brewery to grow and expand into a national brand.

Established in 1867, Leinenkugel is among the Oldest Breweries in America.

13. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Hazy Little Thing is aggressively dry-hopped and less filtered, giving this hazy IPA a fruit forward flavor, modest bitterness, and a smooth finish. This juicy IPA is as low processed as it gets, as it comes straight from the tanks and into the cans. Sierra Nevada is one of the best-selling craft beer brands in the U.S., with dollar sales $312.4 million in U.S. multi-outlets in 2022.

Hazy Little Thing is counted among the Top Rated Beers in 2023.

12. Bud Light Lime

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Made with real lemonade, this refreshingly crisp beer with a citrus twist has a delicious balance of tart and sweet, perfect for easy-drinking occasions under the sun. Owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), Bud Light Lime is a premium beer made without any artificial flavors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares haven’t gone anywhere in recent years, and it lost around 40% of its value over the last 5 years. It is a highly leveraged company and the rising interest rates aren’t helping the stock either. Nevertheless, billionaire Bill Gates’ portfolio managers decided to initiate a $96 million position in the firm during the second quarter of 2023.

11. Shock Top Belgian White

Insider Monkey Score: 5

This is a spiced Belgian-style wheat golden ale beer that's the pinnacle of refreshment. Brewed with real orange, lemon, and lime peels for a smooth, citrusy finish, Shock Top Belgian White is unfiltered to give you a naturally cloudy, smooth, and refreshing beer.

Shock Top was acquired by Tilray in August this year, in a deal that comprised a total of eight brands, worth $85 million.

10. New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Brewed with premium malts and hops, this crisp, bright, and easy-drinking American brew is a must-try beer for beginners. Following years of declining sales for Fat Tire, New Belgium has completely revamped the beer – apparently changing its packaging, branding, and the liquid itself. No longer an Amber Ale, Fat Tire is now lighter and more golden in color, a move that the company presumably hopes will help reverse steep sales declines.

9. Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Now the fourth-largest brewer in the U.S. with a revenue of over $2 billion in 2022, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) helped start a craft beer revolution with the Samuel Adams Boston Lager. First introduced in 1984, Jim Koch, the founder of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), first brewed the Boston Lager in his kitchen - a recipe that belonged to his great great grandfather that he found in his father’s attic. The Boston Lager is the best example of the fundamental characteristics of a great beer, offering a full, rich flavor that is both balanced and complex.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) ranks among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

8. Allagash White

Insider Monkey Score: 6

This award-winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy ‘white’ appearance. Allagash White has also won four gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

During its 27-year history, the Portland-based Allagash Brewing Co. has won its fair shares of accolades and honors, while developing an almost cult-like following with its Belgian-focused beers.

Allagash White ranks among the Top 10 Beers for Beginners in 2023.

7. Abita Purple Haze

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Brewed with pilsner and wheat malts and Vanguard hops, Purple Haze is a lager brewed with real raspberries added after filtration. The use of real raspberries adds a touch of sweetness to the beer, making it a refreshing and enjoyable choice for those who prefer fruit-infused flavors. This fruity, refreshing, and crisp lager is a great beer for novice beer drinkers.

Abita Purple Haze is one of the Best Tasting Beers of 2023.

6. Modelo Especial

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Modelo might be the perfect casual and easy-drinking beer, ideal for things like barbecues, game days, and tacos with friends. The iconic Mexican import beer made headlines this summer after it dethroned Bud Light to become the Top Selling Beer in America.

