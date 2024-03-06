In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 best Scotch whiskies under $100. You can skip our detailed analysis of the success of Scotch, the resurgence of Scotch tourism, and Scotch whisky as an investment, and go directly to the 5 Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100.

Whether it's the sharp burn of single malt or the smooth, woody aroma of a blended Scotch, the scent of whiskey is enough to invigorate even the weariest of souls. Part of the popularity of the beloved golden tipple comes from the sheer amount of tradition that it has behind it. Making whiskey is an age-old craft, and one that goes back many centuries. Its origin began over a millennium ago, when distillation migrated from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland via traveling monks. The Scottish and Irish monasteries, lacking the vineyards and grapes of the continent, turned to fermenting grain mash, resulting in the first distillation of the modern whisky.

The Success of Scotch:

2022 was a great year for Scotch whisky and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion that year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume also rose substantially, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

The United States is the largest importer of Scotch whisky in the world, with total imports of $1.28 billion in 2022 – an increase of 33% from the previous year. Sales of Scotch have been impacted by various tariffs in recent years, but those were, fortunately, lifted in October 2021.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) - owned Johnnie Walker has played a key role in the category’s growth, meanwhile, Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY)’s The Glenlivet was the best-selling single malt Scotch whisky in 2022. Single malt Scotch whiskies are the most expensive whisky brands, with a single bottle of 60-year-old Macallan 1926 even selling for $1.512 million in 2019.

The Resurgence of Scotch Tourism:

Scotch whisky forms a key part of the national economy, helping to put Scotland on the map and driving tourism from around the world. Over 150 distilleries across the northern country have invested huge sums into new or expanded visitor centers to play up the industry’s heritage and allow guests to soak in the sights and smells of Scotch-making. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has revealed that the number of tourists to Scotch visitor centers throughout the country once again topped 2 million in 2022, signaling a recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Visitor spend per head also increased by 8.65%, with more than $107 million spent in total at sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90% since 2010.

Story continues

One of the companies that has invested heavily to promote Scotch tourism is the spirits giant Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In 2018, the London-based company announced a $233 million investment to transform its Scotch whisky visitor experiences in the biggest concerted programme ever seen in Scotland’s whisky tourism sector. Aside from upgrading Diageo’s existing network of 12 distillery visitor centers, the center-piece of the investment is the new state-of-the-art Johnnie Walker immersive visitor experience based in Edinburgh, bringing to life the story of the world’s most popular Scotch whisky and creating a unique welcome for millions of Scotch lovers around the world. Launched in 2021, the eight-floor building features a state-of-the-art experiential retail space where shoppers can select from rare and exclusive whiskies, fill their own bottles, and have them personalized. The highly immersive site has already been bestowed with a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction.

Scotch Whisky as an Investment:

Whisky can be a lucrative investment, with some rare bottles even selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The market for rare and collectable whisky is growing, with many investors seeing it as a promising alternative to traditional assets like stocks and real estate. While a bottle of Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour was on sale for $24,000 in early 2023, other bottles have sold at auction for prices upward of $6 million.

There has also been a lot of interest in buying whisky casks recently – barrels of different sizes, which typically start at between $3,000 and $6,000. The simple idea is that the cask is held in storage for what can be decades, by which time it has matured into something that will have much greater value when it is ready to be bottled. In 2022, a forgotten cask of 1988 Macallan was sold for $1.2 million at auction, having originally been bought for just $6,000.

Cask whisky investment is low cost, hassle free, and very secure. Bound by a rigid set of HMRC rules, casks of single malt whisky have to remain within the boundaries of Scotland and in an HMRC bonded facility. There are literally hundreds of bonded warehouses in Scotland, providing vital income to many rural areas of the country.

Another advantage of investing in whisky casks is that it allows investors to potentially earn a larger profit as it is not subject to capital gains tax. Moreover, Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have both recently announced plans to increase their whisky cask prices to counteract the rising costs in materials, energy, and transportation because of inflation. This rise in price and limited stock will only make whisky more desirable, creating a more valuable asset class.

Both Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) rank among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Top Scotch Whiskies Under $100.

20 Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100

Photo by Adam Wilson on Unsplash

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Scotch Under $100. To give you only the best of the best, we picked whiskies that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two or more Scotch whiskies had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced primarily from Wine-Searcher. As liquor prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

rituals.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Glenlivet Double Oak 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $52

Representing The Glenlivet’s signature style, The Glenlivet 12 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky is first matured in traditional oak, before spending time in American oak casks that impart notes of vanilla and give the whisky its distinctive smoothness. Part of the Pernod Ricard group since 2001, the brand is defining new ways to enjoy single malt for a new generation.

19. Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $49

Glenfiddich 12 is part of the distillery's flagship collection and the world’s most awarded single malt. Aged for 12 years in American and European oak casks, this is a great choice for seasoned sippers or those who are new to whisky, with lots of light and fruity flavors.

Owned by William Grant & Sons, Glenfiddich had global sales of 1.6 million 9-liter cases in 2022, making it the world's second-best selling single malt.

Glenfiddich 12 is placed among the Best Scotch Whiskies Under $50.

18. The Dalmore 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $74

Launched in late 2008 to replace the previous 12 year old, this single malt from the Dalmore distillery is aged for the first nine years in American white oak ex-Bourbon casks, before half is transferred to ex-oloroso sherry casks for the final three years. The result is a whisky with a combination of sweetness and rich, sherried flavors.

17. Highland Park 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $58

Matured predominantly in European and American sherry seasoned oak casks, this iconic 12 Year Old single malt whisky is spicy and well-rounded, packed with the flavors of sun-kissed Seville oranges and rich fruitcake spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

Edrington, maker of Highland Park, became a billion-pound business in 2023, following a 22% increase in revenues from its core brands that also include The Macallan, The Glenrothes, and the Famous Grouse blended whisky.

Highland Park 12 sits among some of the Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75.

16. The Macallan Sherry Oak Cask 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $99.99

The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of the brand’s Sherry Oak Collection, which features a series of single malt whiskies matured in exceptional sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity.

The Macallan is known for producing some of the most sought-after and expensive whiskies in the world. The distillery's rare and aged expressions can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, and the brand has become a symbol of luxury and exclusivity.

15. GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $99.99

The expression embodies The GlenDronach's signature style of Spanish Sherry Cask maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, quietly growing in stature for 15 years in the darkness of the distillery’s dunnage warehouses.

Glendronach was purchased by Jack Daniel's producer Brown-Forman in 2016, along with its acquisition of The BenRiach Distillery Company.

GlenDronach Revival 15 is one of the Best $100 Bottles of Scotch in our list.

14. The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $73

Owned by William Grant & Sons, The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 single malt whisky gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt – while the traditional casks soften and add character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavor.

Over the last few years, Balvenie has become one of the best-selling single malts and the demand is still growing.

13. Glenmorangie 'The Lasanta' 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $59

The Lasanta begins with giraffe-high stills, which yield a deliciously delicate and fruity spirit. Next, it is matured in Bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years, transforming it into a mouth-watering odyssey bursting with rich spiciness and sun-drenched sweetness.

One of the Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in USA, Glenmorangie has been crafting Highland single malt whisky since 1843.

12. Aberfeldy 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Price: $45

A fruity, clean, and polished malt with a touch of honey and spice, Aberfeldy 12 Year Old is an excellent introduction to this Highland distillery, otherwise famous for its Dewar's blend.

Founded in 1898 by the dynamic Dewar brothers, Aberfeldy is now owned by Bacardi Limited.

At only $45, Aberfeldy 12 is ranked among the Best Scotch Whiskies for Your Money.

11. Oban 14 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $87

Here we have a 14 year old expression from the west Highland distillery famous for its lightly smoked fruity malts. Flavors of orange peel, smoke, sea salt, and honey distinguish this full-bodied 86 proof highland malt.

Although it is one of the Best Brands of Scotch, Oban is made by only seven workers, meaning every drop of whisky is made by 14 hands.

10. Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $66

This 12 year old Islay single malt was the beginning of the Bunnahabhain core range, launched to fanfare and praise alike. Non-chill filtered and natural in color, this whisky boasts an alluring balance of sweet fruit, nuts, vanilla, and a delicate coastal influence.

What makes Bunnahabhain unique is that even though it is located on the island of Islay, it focuses on creating non-peated whiskies, putting it more in competition with Speyside and other whisky regions than traditional Islay powerhouses.

Bunnahabhain 12 is regarded as one of the Best Single Malt Scotches Under $100.

9. Ardbeg 10 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $64

Revered around the world as the peatiest, smokiest, most complex single malt of them all, Ardbeg 10 still does not flaunt the peat, but gives way to the natural sweetness of the malt to produce a whisky of perfect balance.

In the last seven years, Ardbeg has been the most awarded smoky single malt Scotch whisky.

8. Johnnie Walker Green Label

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $63

Johnnie Walker’s only Scotch blended entirely with single malts, the Green Label is a hidden gem with malts from the four corners of Scotland, aged for at least 15 years.

With 22.7 million 9-liter cases sold worldwide in 2022, Johnnie Walker is the number one Scotch whisky brand in the world. That same year, the brand announced its involvement in a programme to phase out the use of 183 million cardboard gift boxes from Diageo's premium Scotch portfolio around the world.

7. Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Price: $62

Showcasing the classic, floral, and elegant Bruichladdich house style, The Classic Laddie is made from 100% Scottish barley, trickle distilled, non-chill filtered, and coloring free.

Acquired by Remy Cointreau in 2012 for around $75 million, the Bruichladdich Distillery also makes The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, which ranks among the Best Gins Under $50.

6. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Price: $96

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 year old single malt whisky has been matured in traditional oak whisky casks for 14 years, and then ‘finished’ in casks that previously held Caribbean rum.

Established in 1892 by William Grant, The Balvenie is a unique range of single malt Scotch whiskies hand-crafted in Speyside using centuries-old skills passed down through generations. Today, the distillery is owned by the fifth generation of William Grant’s family, making William Grant & Sons one of the longest single-family ownerships in the world.

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 sits among the Best Scotch Whiskies Under $150.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Best Scotch Whiskies Under $100 is originally published on Insider Monkey.