This article takes a look at the 20 best warm liberal places to retire. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on determining post-retirement living, you may go to 5 Best Warm Liberal Places to Retire.

Checking All the Boxes Pre-Retirement

At first glance, retirement may seem simple. The kids are out making their own life, work has ended, and the urge to party till two in the morning has disappeared - all in all, life is good. However, the reality can be very different. New Retirement defines retirement as a ‘1,560-week long vacation’, suggesting that years of planning go into making this period all that we imagine it to be.

The reality is that many Americans do indeed spend years of their life planning and preparing for their golden years. This involves juggling finances, healthcare, and personal preferences, all at the same time. However, recent years have seen a new player enter the room: global warming and climate change, and their subsequent impact on the average US citizen’s retirement plans.

Companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) are the most gullible, with both reportedly emitting massive quantities of CO2. While investors and other third parties often put pressure on companies such as Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), the impact of widespread, mass pollution is already being felt by the population today.

“The climate crisis is both the easiest and the hardest issue we have ever faced. The easiest because we know what we must do”. -Greta Thunberg, Environmental Activist.

Royal Bank Canada Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) owned RBC Wealth Management shared insights on how climate change is impacting retirement. Kim Shappee, Wealth Management Adviser at RBC Wealth Management, reveals how a couple she had spent over a decade working with changed their destination retirement plans when a hurricane hit during one of their visits to the location. Even though the couple had made financial commitments and the change of mind led to them losing out on some investments, the influence of the suddenly undesirable climate stood their ground. Royal Bank Canada Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) owned RBC Wealth Management equates that this decision is probably due to the safety hazards and the possible impending costs of living in such an area.

As such, an increasing number of American retirees are thinking about weather and climate when planning their retirement. This new addition to the retirement checklist only makes preparing for this period more elaborate - but if done right, it can save retirees thousands of dollars and days of inconvenience. One of the most ideal climate conditions for retirees is warm and sunny, typically characterized by tropical, sub-tropical, and Mediterranean climates. Not only does this safeguard them against the freezing cold, but it also allows senior citizens to engage in outdoor activities such as outdoor picnics, walks, birdwatching, fishing or even running errands on foot. As such, US retirees often search for the best places to live in the world for weather or they even try to find the best sunny cities for retirees in the US. Others look for the best of both worlds - they venture in search of warm places that offer a high quality of life, pointing towards their categorization as ‘liberal’ as a testament.

To know more about the best warm liberal places to retire, read below.

20 Best Warm Liberal Places to Retire

Methodology

To compile this list of the 20 best warm liberal places to retire, we consulted several sources including our list of 20 Most Liberal Countries in the World, MoveHub, Wisevoter, U.S. News & World Report, GoVisaFree, and Positive News. Once a list of countries was compiled using these sources, we first shortlisted our selection based on weather, keeping only those countries that had a tropical, subtropical, or Mediterranean climate.

With our shortened list in hand, we selected metrics against which to measure the ‘liberalness’ of a place. For this purpose, we used the following four factors: life expectancy, corruption rates, economic freedom, and human rights freedom. For reference, we took life expectancy figures from the CIA’s Life Expectancy at Birth report, corruption rates from Trading Economics’ Corruption Rank, economic freedom data from Heritage’s 2023 Index of Economic Freedom, and human rights figures from World Population Review’s Freedom Index by Country 2024.

As liberal countries protect the freedom and rights of their citizens, corruption rates have been included to illustrate these rights and freedom being upheld, where said rates are low. Similarly, there have been multiple studies linking better health and longer life expectancy to liberal policies, including the University of Gothenburg's study on the cross-country correlation between democracy and health. As such, we have included life expectancy as one of our markers.

We ranked each of our selected countries using these metrics, giving equal weightage to each to reach a cumulative score. The top 20 highest-scoring countries were then selected for our final list, with the number one spot going to the highest-scoring country. For countries with an equal cumulative score, the Freedom Index was used as a tie-breaker. The resulting list is presented in ascending order of total cumulative ‘liberalness’ score.

Here are the 20 best warm liberal places to retire:

20. Mumbai, India

Insider Monkey Score: 0.6

Life Expectancy: 67.7 years

Corruption Rank: 93rd

Economic Freedom Index: 52.9

Human Rights Freedom Index: 6.29

Starting off our list of best warm liberal places to retire is Mumbai in India, which is also one of the cheapest warm places to retire for US citizens. US retirees can experience an entirely new culture, indulge in delicious food - cue all the curries and dosas - and experience great weather all year round. The Times of India recently released a list of 7 best Indian cities which included Mumbai - so interested retirees can rest assured as they make Mumbai their new home.

19. Manila, Philippines

Insider Monkey Score: 0.9

Life Expectancy: 70.5 years

Corruption Rank: 115th

Economic Freedom Index: 59.3

Human Rights Freedom Index: 6.46

Another Asian pick, Manila in the Philippines is the perfect retirement forever home for US retirees who are sick and tired of inches of snow and gusts of cold wind. Retirees who are looking for a nature-filled lifestyle can immerse themselves in the city's many parks, whereas those interested in historical avenues can visit the National Museum of Natural History.

18. Kingston, Jamaica

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Life Expectancy: 76 years

Corruption Rank: 69th

Economic Freedom Index: 68.1

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.56

Jamaica is an island nation that is a true Caribbean paradise. It boasts a tropical climate perfect for those who enjoy the warmer days. US citizens can experience all the benefits of a Jamaican retirement in the country's capital, Kingston, including days by the beach, delicious food - hello, jerk chicken - and an affordable cost of living.

17. Athens, Greece

Insider Monkey Score: 2.1

Life Expectancy: 81.7 years

Corruption Rank: 59th

Economic Freedom Index: 56.9

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.49

Our first European pick for the best warm liberal places to retire is none other than the breathtaking city of Athens in Greece. With a pleasant Mediterranean climate, stunning architecture, and its place in history as the home of Western civilization, Greece offers the US retirees all that they could desire. Those interested in pursuing a liberal place of stay will be delighted to know that Greece boasts of being the birthplace of the theatre, democracy, and the Olympic Games.

16. Port Louis, Mauritius

Insider Monkey Score: 2.6

Life Expectancy: 75.1 years

Corruption Rank: 55th

Economic Freedom Index: 70.6

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.61

An island nation by the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is most famous for its tropical climate and natural landscapes. Home to a variety of beaches, reefs, and lagoons, Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius is the perfect retirement destination for US citizens who are looking for a breather from American life. Located in Africa, Mauritius is hailed as one of the most peaceful places in the region.

15. San Jose, Costa Rica

Insider Monkey Score: 3.2

Life Expectancy: 79.6 years

Corruption Rank: 45th

Economic Freedom Index: 66.5

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.04

With an average life expectancy of 79.6 years and a healthy human rights freedom index of 8.04, Costa Rica offers retirees a high-quality lifestyle. One of the best warm places to retire near water, San Jose in Costa Rica boasts closeness to the best of everything in the country - rivers, waterfalls, national parks, volcanoes, beaches, and rainforests.

14. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Insider Monkey Score: 3.5

Life Expectancy: 79.8 years

Corruption Rank: 26th

Economic Freedom Index: 70.9

Human Rights Freedom Index: 5.73

The UAE, or the United Arab Emirates, is one of the most developed countries in all of Western Asia, and Dubai is among the most advanced cities. Popular with expats, US retirees won’t face trouble fitting into the community as they enjoy a life of luxury in this Asian gem. The best part is the warm weather, great for those who crave the gleaming sun.

13. Bridgetown, Barbados

Insider Monkey Score: 3.7

Life Expectancy: 78.8 years

Corruption Rank: 24th

Economic Freedom Index: 69.8

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.72

Number thirteen on our list of best warm liberal places to retire is another Caribbean gem, Bridgetown in Barbados. Hailed for its stunning beaches, Bridgetown is home to the beautiful Pebbles Beach. US retirees can enjoy warm tropical climates as they live out their golden years on the beautiful island of Barbados.

12. Rome, Italy

Insider Monkey Score: 3.7

Life Expectancy: 82.8 years

Corruption Rank: 42nd

Economic Freedom Index: 62.3

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.95

The European city of Rome, Italy is a popular tourist destination, but it also makes for a wonderful retirement spot. Home to exquisite food - cue the most authentic and fresh pizzas and pasta - architecture, fashion, and art, Rome is a cultural landscape that has much to offer to the average US retiree. With over 5 million foreigners in Italy, American citizens will fit right in.

11. Gwangju, South Korea

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Life Expectancy: Not ranked

Corruption Rank: 32nd

Economic Freedom Index: 73.7

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.12

Gwangju in South Korea is the perfect mix of present-day modern services and traditional heritage, a welcome delight for US retirees planning to spend the latter period of their lives here. Combine this with its excellent healthcare system and robust public transport, and life in South Korea comes with a lot of ease.

10. Malaga, Spain

Insider Monkey Score: 4.1

Life Expectancy: 82.8 years

Corruption Rank: 36th

Economic Freedom Index: 65

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.03

Spain is good for more than just a summer trip. With commendable healthcare, pleasant, warm weather, delicious food, and a welcoming community, Malaga in Spain serves as the ideal retirement destination for US retirees who are looking for an overseas forever home. It's no surprise then that Malaga claims the number 10 spot on our list of best warm liberal places to retire.

9. Toulouse, France

Insider Monkey Score: 4.3

Life Expectancy: 82.5 years

Corruption Rank: 20th

Economic Freedom Index: 63.6

Human Rights Freedom Index: 7.86

Continuing with the European selection we have Toulouse in France, perhaps most popular for its food. With an overall high quality of living, France offers retirees the option to explore different types of living from one city to the next - perfect for the travel bug retiree.

8. Larnaca, Cyprus

Insider Monkey Score: 4.3

Life Expectancy: 80 years

Corruption Rank: 49th

Economic Freedom Index: 72.3

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.15

Known formally as the Republic of Cyprus, Cyprus is an island country situated in the Mediterranean Sea. Renowned for its architecture and natural beauty, Larnaca in Cyprus is the perfect escape destination for retirees wanting a quieter and more peaceful retirement.

7. Lisbon, Portugal

Insider Monkey Score: 4.6

Life Expectancy: 81.7 years

Corruption Rank: 34th

Economic Freedom Index: 69.5

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.27

A European country sharing a border with Spain, Portugal takes the seventh spot on our list of best warm liberal places to retire. With its stunning architecture, Mediterranean climate, and affordable lifestyle, Lisbon in Portugal is a top retirement destination. The best part is the diverse community, with over 500,000 foreigners in the country, US citizens will fit right in.

6. Berkeley, California, United States

Insider Monkey Score: 5.1

Life Expectancy: 80.8 years

Corruption Rank: 24th

Economic Freedom Index: 70.6

Human Rights Freedom Index: 8.39

While the US may not be the first place to come to mind when talking about warm places to live, it does enjoy tropical and Mediterranean climates along many states. This includes Florida, California, and Hawaii, making it the perfect destination for US citizens who want to move for retirement without crossing international borders. As one of the most liberal cities in the US, Berkeley in California is a particularly good choice for the best warm liberal places to retire in USA.

