20 Best Whiskeys for Your Home Bar

Whiskey has been the drink of choice for many Americans since time immemorial, a constant companion as they have gone through life changing and trend setting phases throughout history. Its rise in the country was due in large part to the fact that it didn’t have to be imported. Unlike rum, which was made from sugarcane and molasses shipped from British-controlled islands in the Caribbean to distilleries in New England, whiskey could be distilled anywhere in America from domestically sourced raw ingredients. Corn, in particular, was plentiful in the New World. In fact, during the time of Andrew Jackson, it was believed that God had made corn for America and Americans for corn. Thus, they naturally thought of whiskey as their national drink.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result of this tendency, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion that year, making Scotland the Largest Exporter of Whisky in the World. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 25 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the beloved golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raise a glass to it.

The Dawn of the American Single Malt:

Bourbon has long held the title of America’s national spirit, but the American single malt is now the fastest growing whiskey category in the United States. Although distillers in the U.S. have been producing single malt for only three decades, the category has already achieved a significant milestone last year – an imminent legal definition, furnished by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Today there are more than 200 different expressions of American single malt whiskey from more than 100 distilleries. Earlier this year, The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)-owned Jack Daniel’s also added the first American single malt to its ever-growing lineup of Tennessee whiskey, proof of just how far this still lesser-known category has come. And last October, Jack just announced another version of it.

The initial single malt was called Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt – as the name indicates, it was a single barrel expression released in limited quantities as part of the Jack Daniel’s Special Release Collection. This new Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt joins the permanent lineup, despite it only being available at airports.

According to The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Malt is priced at $100 for a 1 liter bottle, and while there are currently no plans to release it in domestic markets, that could change in the future.

The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) ranked among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Sustainability in the American Whiskey Industry:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of the climate emergency we unfortunately find ourselves in, and actively seeks out sustainable brands, even if it means paying extra. So, as American whiskey makers find themselves in an increasingly competitive market, committing psychologically and economically to reducing their impact on the planet may also be the only means to make their businesses sustainable in the long run.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced in 2021 that it had opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon, KY, for its popular brand Bulleit Bourbon. The 72,000 square-foot facility has the capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year powered by 100% renewable electricity, and is expected to avoid more than 117,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. Bulleit is the first and lead brand being produced at the Lebanon Distillery that supplements existing production at the nearby Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, KY, for which the spirits giant invested $115 million in 2017.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a 10-year sustainability action plan in November 2020 – titled Society 2030: Spirit of Progress – which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across direct operations and a 20% reduction in water used to produce every drink, while also working with suppliers in order to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is placed among the Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now.

20 Best Whiskeys for Your Home Bar

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Whiskeys to Stock Your Home Bar with. To make sure we only give you the best of the best, we picked whiskeys that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two or more whiskeys had the same score, we ranked them by their prices on Wine-Searcher.

20. Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a blend of Japanese malt and grain whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. Produced in Japan by Beam Suntory, the Hibiki Whisky range is a harmonious blend of several malt and grain whiskies which are meticulously blended to create a full orchestra of flavors and aromas.

19. Johnnie Walker Black Label

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Johnnie Walker is the Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brand in the World. Its prestige status was trumped with the launch of the super swanky Blue Label in the late 1980s, but the iconic Black Label also never lost its cache. Across the world today, a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label is a recognised currency and symbol of excellence.

With over 1.14 million 9-liter cases sold in 2021, Johnnie Walker Black Label sits among the Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in USA.

18. Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky

Insider Monkey Score: 5

An essential component of Nikka Whisky’s blends, Coffey Grain is distilled mainly from corn in a Coffey still located at the Miyagikyo distillery. The whisky is then matured in old American oak casks to deliver the sweet and mellow flavors of Coffey distillates.

Owned by Asahi Group Holdings, Nikka is the second-largest distiller in Japan.

17. Ardbeg Wee Beastie

Insider Monkey Score: 5

A feisty young creature with a formidable taste, Wee Beastie has spent five years in a combination of ex-Bourbon and ex-sherry casks before being unleashed.

Called ‘as close to perfection as makes no difference’ by whisky connoisseurs, Ardbeg has been made on the small, remote Scottish Isle of Islay for over 200 years. The distillery fell into disrepair and closed its doors in 1996, but reopened after it was acquired by The Glenmorangie Company for $8.3 million in 1997.

16. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is aged under government supervision and meeting the exact requirements for a Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. It has all the kick you expect, but is still one of the Smoothest Bourbons for Mixing.

Even Williams is owned by the family-owned Heaven Hill Distillery.

15. Redbreast 12 Year Old Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Insider Monkey Score: 6

While blended bottlings dominate Irish whiskey exports, the country is also known for its unique single pot still style, and this premium Irish whiskey has gained a reputation for its exceptional quality and unique flavor profile. Made from a mash of malted and unmalted barley and then triple distilled in copper pot stills, the distinctive Redbreast sherry style is a joy to behold in each and every bottle.

The best-selling single pot still whiskey in the world, Redbreast is the definitive expression of this quintessential style of Irish whiskey making.

14. Elijah Craig Small Batch

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Elijah Craig is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskey in charred oak barrels, earning his place in history as the 'Father of Bourbon.' The charred barrel transformed the clear liquid inside into an intense amber whiskey made rich with the flavors of the wood, which we now recognize as Bourbon.

Elijah Craig Small Batch is distilled, aged, and bottled in Kentucky from a traditional Bourbon mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley, and then aged for 8 to 12 years in Level 3 charred oak barrels.

Elijah Craig Small Batch is placed among the Best Inexpensive Whiskeys Under $40 that Don't Taste Cheap.

13. Lagavulin 16 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Aged in oak casks for at least 16 years, this highly sought-after single malt has the massive peat-smoke flavor that's typical of southern Islay, while also offering the richness, dryness, and smoothness that turns it into a truly interesting dram.

Lagavulin is said to be one of the oldest distilleries on Islay and is world-renowned for its smoky, peaty whiskies. The Lagavulin Single Malt has converted untold numbers of people to whisky drinking and remains the firm favorite of countless malt fans worldwide. The brand is now owned by Diageo.

Lagavulin 16 is a Great Whisky to Enjoy at Home.

12. WhistlePig 10 Year Straight Rye Whiskey

Insider Monkey Score: 7

The most awarded rye whiskey in the world, the WhistlePig 10 is made with 100% rye and aged for at least ten years in American oak through a unique double-barrel process..

Founded in 2008 by Raj Peter Bhakta, WhistlePig is now the most awarded rye whiskey maker in the world. LVMH’s Moët Hennessy acquired a minority stake in the brand for an undisclosed amount in 2020.

11. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight

Insider Monkey Score: 7

The art of making fine Bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. The perfectly balanced taste of this Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comprises more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit and floral notes.

This soft, and easy-to-drink Bourbon is one of the Best Whiskeys for Daily Use.

10. Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Glenfiddich 12 is part of the distillery's flagship collection and a Must Have Scotch Whisky for Your Home Bar. Aged for 12 years in American and European oak casks, this is a great choice for seasoned sippers or those who are new to whisky, with lots of light and fruity flavors.

Owned by William Grant & Sons, Glenfiddich had global sales of 1.6 million 9-liter cases in 2022, making it the world's second-best selling single malt.

9. Toki Suntory Whisky

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Toki is a vivid blend of carefully selected whiskies from the House of Suntory’s globally acclaimed Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita distilleries. It has a different composition to another Suntory blend, Hibiki, as its main components are Hakushu single malt and Chita grain whisky.

Toki Suntory is ranked among the Top 10 Whiskies Every Home Bar Should Have.

8. Jameson Irish Whiskey

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Produced at the Midleton distillery, Jameson is a triple-distilled, versatile blend of pot still and fine grain whiskeys. For a smooth and easy-drinking whiskey, Jameson is a great choice.

Since Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard in 1988, the brand has spearheaded a complete rejuvenation of the Irish whiskey category, making it the most dynamic spirits segment globally.

Distributed in over 122 countries, Jameson is the most popular Irish whiskey in the world.

7. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making Bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years.

With its exquisite flavor and aroma, Buffalo Trace is a Great Whiskey for Cocktails.

6. Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Never bitter or sharp, Maker's Mark is made with soft red winter wheat instead of the usual rye for a one-of-a-kind, full-flavored Bourbon. To ensure consistency, every barrel is rotated by hand and the Bourbon is aged to taste, not time.

Maker’s Mark ranks 6th in our list of Best Whiskeys for Your Bar Cart.

