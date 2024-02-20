In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 best whiskeys in the world in 2024. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global whiskey market, the dawn of the American single malt, and the recent acquisition in the whiskey industry, and go directly to the 10 Best Whiskeys in the World in 2024.

Whiskey has been the drink of choice for many Americans since time immemorial, a constant companion as they have gone through life changing and trend setting phases throughout history. Its rise in the country was due in large part to the fact that it didn’t have to be imported. Unlike rum, which was made from sugarcane and molasses shipped from British-controlled islands in the Caribbean to distilleries in New England, whiskey could be distilled anywhere in America from domestically sourced raw ingredients. Corn, in particular, was plentiful in the New World. In fact, during the time of Andrew Jackson, it was believed that God had made corn for America and Americans for corn. Thus, they naturally thought of whiskey as their national drink.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result of this tendency, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion last year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Story continues

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 25 Best Bourbon Whiskeys Under $50 – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the beloved golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raised a glass to it.

The Dawn of the American Single Malt:

Bourbon has long held the title of America’s national spirit, but the American single malt is now the fastest growing whiskey category in the United States. Although distillers in the U.S. have been producing single malt for only three decades, the category has already achieved a significant milestone last year – an imminent legal definition, furnished by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Today there are more than 200 different expressions of American single malt whiskey from more than 100 distilleries. In 2023, The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)-owned Jack Daniel’s also added the first American single malt to its ever-growing lineup of Tennessee whiskey, proof of just how far this still lesser known category has come. And last October, Jack just announced another version of it.

The initial single malt was called Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt – as the name indicates, it was a single barrel expression released in limited quantities as part of the Jack Daniel’s Special Release Collection. This new Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt joins the permanent lineup, despite it only being available at airports.

According to The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Malt is priced at $100 for a 1 liter bottle, and while there are currently no plans to release it in domestic markets, that could change in the future.

The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Recent Acquisition in the Whiskey Industry:

In August 2023, the brewing giant Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) made its first spirits acquisition with the purchase of Bourbon and rye whiskey producer Blue Run Spirits. The Chicago-based beer company said that the deal marked another step in its ‘evolution’ into a total beverage company. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The addition of Blue Run expands Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s footprint in spirits as it seeks to premiumise its portfolio. Furthermore, Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has established the Coors Spirits Co. to house its existing spirits business, which includes Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, Barmen 1873 Bourbon, and ‘future innovation’. Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), which owns Coors Light and Miller Lite brands, is counted among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Best Global Whiskeys in 2024.

25 Best Whiskeys in the World in 2024

Photo by Adam Wilson on Unsplash

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, related Reddit threads etc., looking for the Best Whiskeys to Buy in 2024. To make sure we give you the best of the best, we shortlisted whiskeys that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two whiskeys had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced primarily from Wine-Searcher. As liquor prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25. Bowmore 15 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Matured in a combination of Bourbon and sherry casks, Bowmore 15 Year Old Scotch Whisky has rich flavors of dried fruits, treacle toffee, and dark chocolate. Established in 1779, Bowmore is Islay's first distillery, crafting a collection of perfectly balanced single malt whiskies which defy expectations.

Owned by Beam Suntory, Bowmore is included among the Best-Selling Scotch Whisky Brands in the World.

24. Nikka From the Barrel

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Nikka From The Barrel is a blended whisky created to deliver full flavors and richness of whisky ‘from barrels’ which only blenders can sniff and taste. Founded in 1934, Nikka has become one of the Most Popular Whiskey Brands in the World, producing a large range of single malt and blended whiskies between its two distilleries – Yoichi and Miyagikyo.

23. Henry McKenna Single Barrel

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Henry McKenna Single Barrel is the only extra aged Bottled-in-Bond Single Barrel Bourbon, indicating it meets exacting U.S. government standards for age and proof. This is one of the longest aged Bottled-in-Bond whiskeys available today, resting in the barrel through 40 Kentucky seasons.

22. Four Roses 135th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Bottled at 108 proof, Four Roses 2023 limited edition is an experience of subtle flavors and complex layers. Aromas of allspice, vanilla, and elegant oak mingle with a hint of cinnamon and clove on the nose.

Acquired by the Japanese Kirin Holdings Company in 2002, Four Roses ranks among the Highest Quality Bourbon Brands in the US.

21. Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Bottled at 114.8 barrel proof, Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon is a distinctive sip, exhibiting sweet and woody notes that give way to rich flavors of honey, chocolate, and nougat throughout.

This expression was first released in 2021 as a limited one time product. But with a very limited bottle count and Bourbon enthusiasts yearning for more, the company announced a second release along with declaring that it would become an annual limited release.

20. Compass Box Hedonism

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Exclusively matured in American oak barrels, this delightful blended grain whisky is a smooth and creamy offering from Compass Box. For over 20 years, Compass Box has been relentlessly focused on reinventing Scotch whisky, with every new blend designed to help make the world of whisky a more interesting place.

Compass Hedonism is included among the Best Whiskies to Drink in 2024.

19. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch C923

Insider Monkey Score: 4

To sip Barrel Proof is to experience Bourbon in its purest form – uncut, straight from the barrel, and without chill filtering. Aged for 12 years, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is a bold and honest expression of what charred oak barrel aging can do for Bourbon, from the man who originated the process.

Elijah Craig is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskey in charred oak barrels, earning his place in history as the 'Father of Bourbon'. The charred barrel transformed the clear liquid inside into an intense amber whiskey made rich with the flavors of the wood, which we now recognize as Bourbon.

18. Green Spot

Insider Monkey Score: 4

A non age statement Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey comprising pot still whiskeys aged between seven and ten years. This whiskey has been matured in a combination of new and refill Bourbon casks, as well as sherry casks.

Part of Pernod Ricard since 1988, Green Spot is a return to the source of Irish whiskey.

17. Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill Single Barrel

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Named after the highest-elevated rolling hill on the Jack Daniel Distillery property, this rare high-proof release honors the art of the whiskey-making process, as well as showcases how a barrel house location along with the extreme weather and maturation conditions produces an exceptional whiskey flavor.

16. Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 5

This 12 year old Islay single malt was the beginning of the Bunnahabhain core range, launched to fanfare and praise alike. Non-chill filtered and natural in color, this whisky boasts an alluring balance of sweet fruit, nuts, vanilla, and a delicate coastal influence.

What makes Bunnahabhain unique is that even though it is located on the island of Islay, it focuses on creating non-peated whiskies, putting it more in competition with Speyside and other whisky regions than traditional Islay powerhouses.

At around $67 a bottle, Bunnahabhain sits among the Best Whiskies in the World for the Money.

15. Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

One of the most coveted Bourbons on the market, this legendary expression is a testament to the artistry, patience, and unwavering commitment to quality that define the Pappy Van Winkle legacy.

Another incredibly rare and Top Shelf Whiskey Brand produced at the Buffalo Trace distillery, Pappy Van Winkle has been admired by Bourbon connoisseurs for years thanks to its wheated mash bill. Though tens of thousands of new bottles are released each November, the secondary market for Pappy continues to soar, and in 2018, one bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-year-old Bourbon even began auctioning at $20,000.

Pappy 15 is a Whiskey You Have to Try Before You Die.

14. GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

The expression embodies The GlenDronach's signature style of Spanish Sherry Cask maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, quietly growing in stature for 15 years in the darkness of the distillery’s dunnage warehouses.

Glendronach was purchased by Jack Daniel's producer Brown-Forman in 2016, along with its acquisition of The BenRiach Distillery Company.

13. Aberlour A’bunadh

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Meaning ‘the original’ in Gaelic, A’bunadh is a whisky hand-made from start to finish with each batch being created to ensure a rich and complex flavor of moist raisin, and homemade fruit cake. Bottled at cask strength, this Speyside whisky is known for its robust and full-bodied character.

Owned by Chivas Brothers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, Aberlour is among the Best-Selling Scotch Single Malts. The brand’s single malts are made from expertly crafted new spirit, usually double cask matured for at least 12 years in the finest hand-picked Oloroso Sherry butts and American Oak casks. Aberlour was actually Pernod Ricard's first Scotch whisky distillery purchase.

Aberlour A'Bunadh, with its cask strength intensity, is ranked among the Best Whiskies to Drink Straight.

12. Loch Lomond 18 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Named Whisky of the Year 2024 by Whisky Exchange, this single malt has been matured in three types of American oak casks for 18 years, creating its full-bodied and fruity character. A perfect representation of Loch Lomond’s signature style, this whisky is bottled at 46% and non-chill filtered to keep things as nature intended.

11. Talisker 10 Year Old

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Aged for a minimum of 10 years in American oak casks, this welcome member of Diageo's Classic Malts series has been recognised numerous times for its excellence. The Talisker 10 bagged a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017, and was also awarded 'Best Islands Single Malt' at the 2017 World Whiskies Awards.

Established in 1830, Talisker whisky has been made by the sea in the oldest Single Malts Scotch Whisky distillery on the shores of the Isle of Skye. This Top Whisky Brand was acquired by the Distillers Company in 1925 and is now part of Diageo.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Best Whiskeys in the World in 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Whiskeys in the World in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.