In this article, we are going to discuss the 25 highest quality whiskey brands in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global whiskey market, the surge in American spirits exports, and sustainability in the American whiskey industry, and go directly to the 10 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US.

Whiskey has been the drink of choice for many Americans since time immemorial, a constant companion as they have gone through life changing and trend setting phases throughout history. Its rise in the country was due in large part to the fact that it didn’t have to be imported. Unlike rum, which was made from sugarcane and molasses shipped from British-controlled islands in the Caribbean to distilleries in New England, whiskey could be distilled anywhere in America from domestically sourced raw ingredients. Corn, in particular, was plentiful in the New World. In fact, during the time of Andrew Jackson, it was believed that God had made corn for America and Americans for corn. Thus, they naturally thought of whiskey as their national drink.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result of this tendency, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion that year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Story continues

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 20 Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75 – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the beloved golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raise a glass to it.

Record Year for American Spirits:

The U.S. spirits exports reached a record-high of $2.2 billion in 2023, up 8% compared to the previous year, according to an American Spirits Export Report released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. American whiskey exports also increased by 9% over 2022 to reach a record $1.4 billion.

Exports are continuing to rebuild after plummeting from the devastating retaliatory tariffs on American spirits imposed by the E.U. and the U.K. These tariffs were suspended two years ago and as a result, American whiskey exports to the E.U. surged by more than 60%, climbing from $439 million in 2021 to $705 million in 2023. However, the European Union announced in December 2023 that it would continue the suspension of tariffs on American whiskeys in the steel and aluminum dispute for 15 months, until March 31st 2025. If no agreement is reached by then, the E.U. will reimpose its tariff on American Whiskeys at 50%, up from the previously imposed 25%.

Sustainability in the American Whiskey Industry:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of the climate emergency we unfortunately find ourselves in, and actively seeks out sustainable brands, even if it means paying extra. So, as American whiskey makers find themselves in an increasingly competitive market, committing psychologically and economically to reducing their impact on the planet may also be the only means to make their businesses sustainable in the long run.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced in 2021 that it has opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon, KY, for its popular brand Bulleit Bourbon. The 72,000 square-foot facility has the capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year powered by 100% renewable electricity, and is expected to avoid more than 117,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually. Bulleit is the first and lead brand being produced at the Lebanon Distillery that supplements existing production at the nearby Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville, KY, for which the spirits giant invested $115 million in 2017.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a 10-year sustainability action plan in November 2020 – titled Society 2030: Spirit of Progress – which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across direct operations and a 20% reduction in water used to produce every drink, while also working with suppliers in order to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50%..

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is placed among the Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now.

With that said, here are the Top Whiskey Brands in America.

25 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, Reddit etc., looking for the Best Whiskey Brands in the US. To make sure we only give you the best of the best, we picked brands that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25. Stranahan’s

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Composed of 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is the number-one-selling and most-awarded American single malt. The Colorado-based brand’s expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old, and the much-anticipated, limited-edition annual release, Snowflake.

Founded in 2004, this pioneer of the American single malt was acquired by Proximo Spirits in 2010.

24. Angel’s Envy

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Handcrafted in small batches, Angel’s Envy is an award-winning Kentucky straight Bourbon finished in port wine barrels.

In 2022, the Kentucky-based craft distiller unveiled its completed $8.2 million Brand Home expansion at 500 E. Main St. in Louisville. The expansion, which adds 13,000 square feet to the facility, will allow Angel’s Envy to welcome an additional 64,000 visitors each year, doubling annual guest capacity.

23. Barrell

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Founded in 2013 by Joe Beatrice, Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Sold in 49 states around the country, Barrell’s small-batch and single-barrel releases have quickly become an influencing force in American whiskey.

22. WhistlePig

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig is crafted by a new generation of distillers and blenders driven to reinvent and unlock the potential of whiskey – Rye and beyond. Founded in 2008 by Raj Peter Bhakta, WhistlePig is now the most awarded rye whiskey maker in the world.

LVMH’s Moët Hennessy acquired a minority stake in WhistlePig for an undisclosed amount in 2020.

21. Buffalo Trace

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making Bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years.

Acquired by the Sazerac Company in 1992, Buffalo Trace is counted among the Most Popular American Whiskeys.

20. Evan Wiliams

Insider Monkey Score: 4

This smooth, easy-to–drink Bourbon is among the largest-selling Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey in the U.S. The Even Williams brand is owned by the family-owned Heaven Hill Distillery.

19. Wild Turkey

Insider Monkey Score: 5

For over 60 years, Wild Turkey has been making 101 the same way, the right way! Aged in American White Oak barrels coated in the deepest alligator char, Wild Turkey 101 has an impossible-to-miss character.

In 1980, Wild Turkey’s original owner, Austin Nichols & Co., was sold to the French spirits conglomerate Pernod Ricard for a reported $100 million. In 2009, the distillery changed hands again, when Italy’s Gruppo Campari acquired it for a staggering $575 million.

18. Booker’s

Insider Monkey Score: 5

This Top American Whiskey is a fitting tribute to Booker Noe, legendary longtime master distiller for the Beam brands and founder of their Small Batch Bourbon Collection.

Distilled in early 2003, Booker’s Rye is among the last barrels laid down by Noe in the final years of his life. Now ranked among the Best Bourbons in the World, the 136 uncut proof rye whiskey features heady oak and vanilla aromas with a nice finish of wintergreen and chocolate.

17. Eagle Rare

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. The rareness of this great breed of Bourbon is evident in its complex aroma, as well as the smooth and lingering taste.

The Eagle Rare brand was acquired by The Sazerac Company in 1989, and is distilled and distributed by the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky.

Eagle Rare sits among the Best Quality Whiskey Brands in America.

16. Knob Creek

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Knob Creek is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey owned by Beam Suntory and produced at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont. In 2020, Beam Suntory released Knob Creek 12 Year Bourbon, a brand new addition to the Knob Creek lineup of ryes and Bourbons. Bottled at 100 proof with a robust 50% ABV, this full bodied Bourbon is a driving force in the Ultra-Premium Whiskey category.

15. Woodford Reserve

Insider Monkey Score: 6

The art of making fine Bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. Owned by The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), the perfectly balanced taste of this Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comprises more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, fruit, and floral notes.

With total sales of over $5 billion in 2022, The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

14. Jack Daniel’s

Insider Monkey Score: 6

This is a whiskey that needs no introduction. With only the finest grains, pristine water from the Cave Spring Hollow, and mellowed drop-by-drop through sugar maple charcoal, Jack Daniel’s is a premium Tennessee whiskey owned by The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B).

With 5.43 million 9-liter cases sold in the U.S. in 2021, Jack Daniel’s is one of the Top-Selling Whiskey Brands in the US.

13. Old Forester

Insider Monkey Score: 7

A truly rare and distinctive occasion took place in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1870. When George Garvin Brown sealed Bourbon in a bottle for the very first time, he did so knowing it would guarantee quality and consistency for Bourbon lovers everywhere. And nearly 150 years later, the Brown-Forman Corporation still watches over the production of every drop of Old Forester with that same care.

Created in 1870, Old Forester is the only Bourbon continuously distilled and marketed by the founding family before, during, and after Prohibition.

12. Blanton’s

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Introduced in 1984, Albert Bacon Blanton’s namesake Bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially. Distilled at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, KY, this top quality whiskey is produced and marketed by the Sazerac Company.

11. Michter’s

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Michter’s only became a brand in the 1990s but is now, despite deliberately keeping stocks low and releases in small batches, the fourth-fastest rising brand in the Bourbon market. Recently, a bottle of Michter’s 20-Year-Old luxury whiskey went for $27,500 at auction.

Made from the highest quality American corn, the Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon sits among the Best Bourbon Whiskeys Under $50.

Michter’s ranks 11th in our list of Best American Whiskey Brands in 2024.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.