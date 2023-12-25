In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 best white wines under $50. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global wine market, the largest winery in the world, and sustainable winemaking in the United States, and go directly to 5 Best White Wines Under $50.

Wine was of enormous cultural significance among ancient Greeks, who discovered it as nature’s gift and turned it into a work of art. While the Greek philosophers were attempting to unearth the truth through intellectual discourse, they would often do so with a cup of wine in hand, and plenty more waiting in a nearby carafe. This ‘symposium’ – which literally translates to ‘drinking with others’ – was an intellectual gathering where the wise men of ancient Greece would collect around a table and allow the conversation and wine to flow freely. However, getting inebriated was never the end goal, as maintaining composure and self-control was (and still is) highly valued in Greek society. So in order to maintain the delicate balance between inspiration and intoxication, the wine was usually heavily diluted with water. In fact, drinking unmixed wine was considered very uncivilized – a trait particular to the ‘Barbarians’.

Global Wine Market:

Wine is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Wine Drinking Countries in the World – the global wine market size was valued at $441.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of $698.54 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Wine is gaining huge popularity among millennials and youngsters, owing to its refreshing appeal and low ABV offerings. The rising demand for premium and luxury wines, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of wine, and growing popularity of wine tourism are some of the key factors driving the growth of the wine market.

Largest Winery in the World:

Established in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in Modesto, CA, E. & J. Gallo is the largest winery in the world by volume. With an annual production of over 80 million cases, it is responsible for approximately 25% of all wine sales in the United States. The family-owned winery’s expansive portfolio includes popular brands such as Barefoot, Apothic, and Dark Horse, as well as more premium labels like Louis M. Martini and MacMurray Estate Vineyards.

Story continues

Gallo’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is also evident, with initiatives such as water conservation, renewable energy use, and precision viticulture shaping its operations. According to Beverage Industry, the E. & J. Gallo Winery boasted a revenue of around $8.4 billion in 2022.

Sustainable Winemaking in the United States:

When we talk about sustainable winemaking, it is usually about the entire process and not just the additives at the end. There has been a concerted effort across the entire wine industry to transition towards biodiversity and organic farming. This means no pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, and an all-around effort to promote a variety of plant life in the vineyard. In short – growing grapes in a way that is harmonious with nature. This is an approach that a massive amount of wine producers have embraced.

Based in California, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) makes wines and calls itself a manufacturing company, agricultural company, and marketing company all rolled into one. As one of North America’s premier producers, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is dedicated to implementing responsible, sustainable practice in its vineyards. The portfolio releases an annual report that summarizes its continued efforts to improve its environmentally focused practices at its vineyards and wineries.The company has earned several key certifications, including LEED Gold certification at Goldeneye Winery, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) certification for the estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan, and Fish Friendly Farming (FFF) certification at all of its North Coast Estate vineyards.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) ranks among the 12 Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

Similarly, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is a leading premium wine company with a widely admired portfolio that includes Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Blackstone, Estancia, Ravenswood, and more. It was announced earlier this year that the company’s renowned To Kalon Vineyard has achieved organic certification through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), the first organic certifying agency in the U.S. Located in Napa’s Oakville appellation, To Kalon Vineyard has been farmed organically for the past three years and meets rigorous standards around the use of renewable resources and conservation of soil and water. This achievement accelerates Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s deep commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy while improving the health and sustainability of the land for future generations.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is counted among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Most Extraordinary White Wines Under $50 in 2023.

20 Best White Wines Under $50

Copyright: travnikovstudio / 123RF Stock Photo

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to sources such as VinePair, WinePros, Liquor, Reddit etc., looking for the Highest Quality White Wines Under $50. We picked wines that appeared at least twice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two wines had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

Note: Prices have been sourced from multiple sources, including Wine-Searcher, Total Wine & More etc. As wine prices can vary greatly across the United States, we cannot guarantee their accuracy.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Duckhorn Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $38

This tantalizing Chardonnay begins with alluring aromas of lemon cream, orange blossom, Key lime, and candied pineapple. The Duckhorn Chardonnay has long been made with grapes from a few of the best vineyards in the Napa Valley.

Duckhorn has been named one of the world's top wineries by Wine & Spirits seven times, proving the Napa winery's outstanding global reputation for crafting top quality wines.

19. Smith-Madrone Riesling 2017

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $33

The 2017 Smith-Madrone Riesling is one of America's top white wines. A youthful five-year-old Riesling, this wine feels weightless in its heady jasmine floral scents and pretty lemon-tart flavors. This alluring expression is made from mountain grown grapes, honoring the international tradition of Riesling which thrives on steep hillsides.

Smith-Madrone is a family-run estate-bottled winery dedicated to producing fine wines exclusively from its own vineyards. The winery is blessed with some of the most breathtaking vineyards in all of Napa Valley.

18. Domaine William Fèvre Chablis 2019

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $33

Fresh and supple, this classic Chablis delivers lovely fruitiness with a clean freshness and good minerality, influenced by the region’s cool climate and famous Kimmeridgian soils.

William Fèvre has become one of the biggest landowners in Chablis with 78 hectares of prestigious vineyards, of which 15.9 are classified as Premiers Crus and 15.2 as Grand Crus.

The Domaine William Fèvre Chablis 2019 is one of the Best Wines Under $50.

17. Henri Bourgeois Sancerre Les Baronnes Blanc 2022

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $29

Medium-bodied, zesty, and focused, ‘Les Baronnes’ is a wine with a delicate nose and aromas of white flesh fruits and citrus. This Sancerre is highlighted by its typicity and its great expression of the Sauvignon grape.

One of the most famous and sought after French whites, Sancerre has been called the ultimate Sauvignon Blanc.

16. Gundlach Bundschu Estate Vineyard Gewürztraminer 2020

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Price: $23

Taste Gundlach Bundschu's heritage of highly rated dry Gewurztraminer from Sonoma Coast, a perfect food pairing with Asian cuisine. This wine is fresh and pleasing with aromas and flavors of tart nectarine, a suggestion of flowers, and a hint of minerality.

From its solar panels to its water recycling system, and now also its formal organic certification, when you drink a glass of Gundlach Bundschu wine you are helping to support a healthier, happier, more sustainable world for everyone.

The Gundlach Bundschu Merlot 2018 also ranks among the Best Merlot Wines Under $50.

15. Müller Catoir Bürgergarten Im Breumel GG 2022

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $48

Still extremely youthful, this 2022 Riesling GG is going to take a while to come out of its shell. Very concentrated and no less precise, it is the astonishing elegance of this wine that pulls you back again and again.

Family-owned since 1744, Müller-Catoir is now owned by Philipp David Catoir, the 9th generation.

14. Tyrrell’s Vat 1 Semillon 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $46

A wine that shows both elegance and power, this is a classic Hunter Valley Semillon showing a tightly structured palate with considerable length and breadth of citrus fruit flavors.

Tyrrell’s legendary Vat 1 Semillon has been awarded one of the World’s Top White Wines by Decanter.

13. Frank Family Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay 2022

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $40

Frank Family Vineyards Chardonnay 2022 is a beautifully crafted white wine that delights the senses with its intricate flavors and aromas. This wine is a testament to the Carneros region, brimming with Meyer lemon, yellow apple, and salted butterscotch notes. Napa Valley’s Frank Family Vineyards was acquired by the Australian Treasury Wine Estates in 2021, in a deal worth $315 million.

The Frank Family Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay 2022 sits among the Best White Wines Under $100.

12. Massican "Annia" Napa Valley 2022

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $35

Massican’s flagship white wine blend is sourced from small vineyards around the Napa Valley. The three grape varietals, Tocai Friulano, Ribolla Gialla, and Chardonnay, are harvested separately and fermented independently in French Oak and stainless steel tanks until blending six weeks before bottling.

Founded in 2009 by Dan Petroski, the Napa Valley-based Massican Winery was acquired by E. & J. Gallo earlier this year. In 2022, the winery produced 7,500 cases.

11. I Custodi “Aedes” Etna Bianco 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $32

Aedes is 100% Carricante from 10-year old alberello (bush-trained) vines in Contrada Muganazzi, at about 700 meters altitude on the north side of Mount Etna. Bursting with stone fruit and apple skin aromatics, the texture is Etna through and through with a lightly concentrated mid-palate that finishes with a salty volcanic signature.

10. Tement Ried Rossberg Morillon 2017

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $32

The 2017 Ried Rossberg Morillon is from a very calcareous marl soil rich in iron and manganese. Vinified in old Burgundian pièces, this is a deep, rich and round, wonderfully aromatic yet pure and flinty Chardonnay/Pinot Blanc blend with very fine tannins and a very elegant and lush texture. The Weingut Tement winery is located in the Southern Styria region, also named the green lung of Austria.

Tement Ried Rossberg Morillon 2017 sits among the Most Tasty White Wines Under $50.

9. La Crema Monterey Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Price: $20

La Crema Monterey Chardonnay is produced from vineyards in one of the coolest, longest growing regions in California. This is a fresh and light white wine with bright citrus and exotic fruit notes.

Established in 1979, La Crema Winery is part of Sonoma-based Jackson Family Estates, owned by Laura Jackson-Giron and her sister Jennifer Jackson.

8. Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $44

Rombauer’s Carneros Chardonnay is an iconic Napa cuvée that has landed on the Wine Spectator Top 100 list multiple times. The near-perfect 2021 growing season made this 40th vintage of Rombauer one of the best!

It was announced earlier this year that Rombauer Vineyards, one of America's best-selling wine brands, has been acquired by the E. & J. Gallo Luxury Wine Group.

The Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay 2021 is one of the Best Bottles of White Wine Under $50.

7. Cakebread Cellars Napa Valley Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $40

Grown in the cool Carneros conditions that maintain excellent balance between fruit characters and acidity in grapes, this flagship wine from Cakebread Cellars is fermented and aged in French oak barrels, and left on the yeast lees for months to enhance texture and complexity.

Established in 1973, Cakebread Cellars is a Napa Valley family-owned winery known for its Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc wines, which are internationally distributed.

Chardonnay reigns supreme as the King of White Wine.

6. Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay 2021

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Price: $19

This 100% barrel-fermented wine has been America's #1 selling Chardonnay for 31 years and counting. Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay is fruit-forward, divinely complex, approachable, and exceptionally food-friendly.

In 2021, Kendall-Jackson also released a low-calorie version of its successful Chardonnay. The K-J Low Calorie contains only 85 calories per 5-ounce glass (compared to the original’s 124 calories) with 3 grams of carbs and no added sugar.

The Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay 2021 ranks among the Best White Wines Under $50 According to Reddit.

Click here to continue reading and see the 5 Best White Wines Under $50.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Best White Wines Under $50 is originally published on Insider Monkey.