20 Biggest Semiconductor Companies in the US

Semiconductor Industry in the US

Governments around the world have gotten actively involved in the semiconductor industry and are taking tangible policy initiatives to nurture local companies. According to a report by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the CHIPS and Science Act, enacted in August 2022, marked a pivotal moment for US semiconductor industry revitalization. The US Department of Commerce commenced considerable implementation efforts in 2023.

Notably, the CHIPS Program Office (CPO) issued its initial Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in March 2023, offering incentives for semiconductor companies to establish or expand fabrication facilities. A second funding opportunity for projects over $300 million involving the manufacturing of semiconductors was launched by CPO in June 2023.

As of May 2023, the Commerce Department reported receiving more than 400 Statements of Interest (SOIs) for CHIPS projects. The large number of SOIs showcases the widespread interest in the program throughout the supply chain. Since the CHIPS Act's inception, numerous projects across 20 states have been announced, with investments surpassing $200 billion. These initiatives are poised to generate tens of thousands of high-quality jobs within the U.S. semiconductor industry and hundreds of thousands more across the broader economy. As the application process advances, the number of announced projects is anticipated to increase, bolstering the semiconductor ecosystem across the nation.

The US accounts for a considerable share of the global semiconductor market. In 2022, the US semiconductor industry boasted 48% of the global market share. The semiconductor industry has seen consistent annual growth since the late 1990s in the US. It holds leading positions in R&D, design, and manufacturing technology. This market dominance enables substantial investments in research, fostering a cycle of innovation that sustains its leadership. From 2000 to 2020, U.S. semiconductor industry R&D expenditures have shown steady growth. In 2022, total R&D investment reached $58.8 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of around 6.7%.

Notable Players in the US Semiconductor Industry

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) are some of the major players in the semiconductor industry in the US.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading company in the semiconductor industry that manufactures and designs a variety of products including graphic processing units (GPUs). The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 18, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced its partnership with SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). The partnership aims to empower enterprise customers with data-driven insights and generative AI capabilities across SAP's cloud solutions. This collaboration aims to integrate custom generative AI agents into SAP's offerings while relying on the company's expertise to accelerate the transformation and enhance customer experiences. Through initiatives like SAP Business AI and enhancements to SAP's cloud solutions, the companies aim to streamline processes, automate tasks, and provide more personalized experiences for businesses worldwide.

On February 13, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) announced that JR Kyushu Railway Company, a Japanese bullet train operator, is utilizing the AMD Kria K26 System-on-Module (SOM). The use of the SOM would allow the company to automate track inspection for its bullet trains. This AI-powered solution replaces manual inspection methods, improving efficiency, accuracy, and meeting stringent safety requirements. By leveraging high-speed image processing and advanced AI capabilities, the solution detects track issues such as loose bolts.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices. It is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. On March 7, the company reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $10.99, beating estimates by $0.57. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 34.17% and amounted to $11.96 billion, ahead of market consensus by $240.89 million. As of March 26, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has surged nearly 63.01% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In our fiscal Q1 2024, consolidated net revenue was $12 billion, up 34% year-on-year as revenue included 10.5 weeks of contribution from VMware. Excluding VMware, consolidated revenue was up 11% year-on-year. Semiconductor solutions revenue increased 4% year-on-year to $7.4 billion, and infrastructure software revenue grew 153% year-on-year to $4.6 billion. With respect to infrastructure software, revenue contribution from consolidating VMware drove a sequential jump in revenue by 132%. We expect continued strong bookings at VMware will accelerate revenue growth through the rest of fiscal 2024. In semiconductors, AI revenue quadrupled year-on-year to $2.3 billion during the quarter, more than offsetting the current cyclical slowdown in enterprise and telcos."

There is a large number of semiconductor companies in the US. The government initiatives are also creating a conducive environment for the growth of the industry. We have made a list of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US, let's take a look at them now.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US, we went over several sources, including industry reports, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. We also scanned the Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. For public semiconductor companies, we have used market capitalization to gauge the biggest companies. We checked each company's market capitalization, as of March 26, on Yahoo Finance.

To quantify the "value" or "size" of private companies, we selected either the estimated valuation, the annual revenue available for the most recent fiscal year, or the number of employees, subject to the availability of data. The estimated valuation was sourced from major media reports based on the private companies' latest funding round. The annual revenue or number of employees was sourced from official statements by the company and the company's website. Since no private company made it to our list, we have ranked the most valuable semiconductor companies in the world in ascending order of their market capitalization, as of March 26.

20. Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $10.98 Billion

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is an American multinational company. The company was formed in 2015. Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has a significant presence in the semiconductor industry as it designs and manufactures a variety of semiconductor products including Silicon Carbide (SiC) components. As of March 26, the market cap of the company is $10.98 billion.

19. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $16.84 Billion

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) offers a diverse range of products in the semiconductor industry, catering to wireless communication technologies. Their product portfolio includes wireless communication components low-noise and power amplifiers, and connectivity switches. As of March 26, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has a market cap of $16.84 billion.

18. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $20.33 Billion

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. As of March 26, the company has a market cap of $20.33 billion. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) specializes in providing high-quality IC fabrication services with a focus on logic and specialty technologies to serve major sectors of the electronics industry.

17. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $28.3 Billion

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is a semiconductor manufacturing company that provides a range of wafer fabrication services. The company offers various semiconductor products used in applications for mobility and communications networks. As of March 26, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has a market cap of $28.3 billion.

16. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $31.19 Billion

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was founded in 1999. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) offers a wide range of semiconductor products across various categories including amplifiers, and comparators. As of March 26, the company had a market cap of $31.19 billion.

15. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $32.67 Billion

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) specializes in providing small, highly energy-efficient, and user-friendly power management solutions for electronic systems. Their semiconductor products include configurable, step-down, step-up, USB, and POE modules.

14. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $39.26 Billion

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) offers a wide range of semiconductor products across various applications. Their product portfolio includes solutions for engine control, body, and convenience systems. As of March 26, the market cap of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is $39.26 billion.

13. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $47.11 Billion

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) manufactures and designs a wide variety of semiconductor products. The product categories include microcontrollers and processors. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has a market cap of $47.11 billion as of March 26.

12. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $58.8 Billion

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a leading company that specializes in developing and producing semiconductors and related technology. The company was founded in 1995. It is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is known for its innovative offerings through products including the 3D Silicon Photonics Engine and the Nova 2 optical DSP.

11. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $61.75 Billion

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has a wide range of semiconductor products and solutions for various industries and applications. The company was founded in 2006. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is known for its innovations in near-field communication (NFC) technology and eGovernment applications.

10. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $94.57 Billion

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) is a semiconductor company specializing in data conversion, signal processing, and power management technology. As of March 26, Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) has a market cap of $94.57 billion. The company has a rich history of technological advancements, including being the first to launch laser trim wafers.

9. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $132.55 Billion

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is an American semiconductor company specializing in computer memory and data storage solutions. The company was founded in 1978. It is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has a market cap of $132.55 billion.

8. Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $145.75 Billion

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) is a prominent company in the semiconductor industry. The company is renowned for its high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient IP solutions for CPUs and GPUs. Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) has a market cap of $147.75 billion, as of March 26.

7. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $154.68 Billion

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company is known for designing, manufacturing, testing, and selling analog and embedded processing chips. It is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the US. As of March 26, the market cap of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is $154.68 billion.

6. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Market Capitalization as of March 26: $177.74 Billion

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a leading semiconductor company that offers a wide range of products and solutions catering to various industries and applications. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the most prominent names in the semiconductor industry. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion as of March 26.

