In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 countries with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita. if you are not interested in learning about transforming trends and the global surge in cosmetic surgeries, head straight to the 5 Countries With The Highest Plastic Surgery Rates Per Capita.

Global Surge in Cosmetic Procedures: Insights from Plastic Surgery Trends

Countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery per capita have experienced a notable surge in the demand for cosmetic procedures. According to a 2018 International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery survey, 86.5% of all aesthetic procedures were performed on women, underscoring the significant female presence in the plastic surgery market.

When examining the data based on population metrics, Venezuela emerged as the leader in the number of procedures per capita in 2013. Following closely were Brazil, Colombia, and the USA. South Korea, too, is renowned for its high rate of plastic surgery per capita, with estimates suggesting that one-fifth to one-third of women in Seoul have undergone plastic surgery.

The significance of per capita analysis in comprehending plastic surgery trends lies in accurately portraying the prevalence of these procedures within a population. This analytical approach factors in the size of the population, enabling meaningful comparisons between countries with differing population sizes. For instance, while the USA and Brazil boast the highest numbers of plastic surgeons, Asian countries like South Korea exhibit a high prevalence of plastic surgery relative to their population size.

Regarding financial statistics, the USA and Brazil are estimated to have the most plastic surgeons, collectively constituting over 30% of the world's total. Furthermore, the latest global survey from ISAPS reported a 19.3% overall increase in procedures performed by plastic surgeons in 2021, which suggests a substantial financial investment in plastic surgery procedures globally.

Story continues

Transforming Trends: The Dynamics of Medical Tourism and Innovations in Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

The plastic surgery industry has led to a growing phenomenon known as "medical tourism," where individuals seek more affordable procedures by traveling across borders. Traditionally associated with affluent individuals from less-developed countries, this trend has now gained popularity among a broader audience. The impact of medical tourism on countries' rankings in plastic surgery statistics is evident, with South Korea, Brazil, Colombia, and Thailand standing out for providing quality care at lower costs.

Highlighting the financial aspect, a U.S. surgeon might charge $2,400 for an eyelid procedure or $3,600 for breast augmentation, contrasting significantly with lower fees in Brazil, Thailand, and Colombia. Beyond cost savings, medical tourism offers the added benefit of recovery in aesthetically pleasing settings, attracting diverse individuals, including high-profile figures seeking privacy.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) has emerged as a critical player in aesthetics and plastic surgery, achieving notable advancements and stands ninth among the Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Stocks to Buy. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) introduced the FDA-approved Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant and launched High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants in Canada. These innovations and fifth-generation FDA-approved breast implants underscore Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)'s commitment to delivering technologically differentiated products with robust clinical trial outcomes.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) actively participates in significant developments within the medical field. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) acquired Acclarent in the ear, nose, and throat category, a strategic move integrated into Integra's Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) division. Positive clinical and economic outcomes, the completion of critical studies, and establishing a Center of Innovation and Learning further showcase Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)'s dedication to innovation and improving patient outcomes.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), a global medical technology company focused on women's health, stands out for its performance and innovation. Set to announce Q1 fiscal 2024 financial results, Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) reported fiscal solid fourth-quarter performance, with $945.3 million in revenue and significant organic revenue growth. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) continued emphasis on innovation in medical diagnostics, imaging systems, and surgical devices reflects its commitment to promoting healthier lives, particularly women's health. .

20 Countries with the Highest Plastic Surgery Rates Per Capita

bart78/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the highest plastic surgeries rates per 1000 people based on 2021 data for each country. The countries in our list are the ones that have the highest plastic surgery rates per capita but we have multiplied per capita figures with 1000 for readers' convenience. We relied on the International Society Of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery for data accuracy.

Here is our list of the 20 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgeries per capita.

20. India

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 0.26

India witnessed 370,656 cosmetic surgeries in 2021, ranking high globally. Standard procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and hair transplantation. The cost of cosmetic surgeries in India is notably lower than in the West, attracting medical tourists. The majority of cosmetic surgery patients in India are women, aligning with the global trend where 86.5% of aesthetic surgeries worldwide were performed on women in 2018. This trend is mirrored in non-US populations, with high percentages in countries like Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

19. Singapore

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 1.2

Singapore boasts one of the highest rates of plastic surgeries per capita, with 86 registered plastic surgeons in 2022. Standard procedures include

male breast reduction,

breast augmentation,

laser hair removal,

laser skin resurfacing, and

laser treatment of leg veins.

The demand for cosmetic procedures is rising, evidenced by a 10% increase in new patients compared to pre-pandemic levels. A study reveals that nearly half of the Singaporean population is considering it. Despite the significant costs, such as S$7,000 for a nose job and over S$15,000 for breast augmentation, plastic surgeons have increased from 58 in 2014 to 86 in 2022. The "Zoom Boom" has also contributed, with jaw Botox procedures costing up to SG$1,800 for a slimmed-down face, as reported by Business Insider.

18. Taiwan

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 1.34

Taiwan is recognized for its prominent cosmetic surgery rates. The country boasts over 30,000 board-certified plastic surgeons, offering surgical and nonsurgical options. Laser procedures outnumber surgical ones, and injectable procedures align with regional trends. Taiwan's General & Plastic Surgery Devices market is expected to grow by 5.46% (2023-2028), reaching a market volume of US$165.50m in 2028. The robust demand for cosmetic surgeries in Taiwan mirrors the region's increasing popularity of aesthetic procedures.

17. Costa Rica

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 1.38

Costa Rica is one of the countries with highest rates of plastic surgeries, attracting medical tourists at affordable prices. Popular procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, tummy tucks, eyelid surgery, and nose reshaping. The country allocates 8.6% of its gross national product to health services, making cosmetic surgery accessible. Costa Rica's combination of a universal healthcare system and quality services has earned it a top destination for cosmetic surgery tourism, evidenced by a growing number of medical tourists.

16. Hungary

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 1.40

Hungary has been experiencing a recent increase in cosmetic procedures. While there is a need for more official statistics due to the absence of national laws, the demand is evident from the prevalence of surgeries and foreign interest. Budapest, with numerous clinics, is a crucial hub for health tourism. Financially, the General & Plastic Surgery Devices market is projected to grow by 3.44% in Hungary, reaching a market volume of US$45.88 million in 2028.

15. Thailand

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 1.49

Thailand boasts one of the highest per capita rates of plastic surgeries, with standard procedures including rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, and facial fat grafting. In 2020, about 63.4 thousand face and head surgeries were performed. The aesthetic medicine market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2021. Thailand is a hub for affordable and high-quality aesthetic treatments, attracting diverse patients and contributing to medical tourism.

14. Japan

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 2.13

Japan, with popular procedures including eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation, stands among the countries with the best plastic surgeries in the world. In 2021, about 152.9 thousand eyelid surgeries were performed. Financially, ISAPS reports 222,642 surgical and 835,556 nonsurgical procedures in 2020, making up 2.2% of the world's total surgeries. Japan ranks fourth in the number of plastic surgeons. However, regional disparities exist, with over 40% of secondary medical zones underserved, affecting 13% of the population.

13. Romania

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 3.07

Romania has one of the highest per capita rates of cosmetic surgeries globally, contributing to over 9.6 million surgeries performed worldwide in 2015. Popular procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid injections, laser hair removal, and photo rejuvenation. In 2015, Romania accounted for 0.3% of the total global cosmetic procedures, reflecting its significant presence in the industry.

12. Czech Republic

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 3.95

The Czech Republic is one of the countries with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita , experiencing a 15% annual increase in foreign individuals seeking plastic surgery. Standard procedures include mammoplasty, rhinoplasty, liposuction, and eyelid blepharoplasty. Foreigners spend over half a billion crowns annually on cosmetic surgery. In 2021, the average cost of surgical procedures globally increased by 6%, and nonsurgical procedures increased by 1%.

11. Spain

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 4.62

Spain, one of the cheapest and best countries for plastic surgery, boasted about 550 professionals in 2020 and approximately 0.1 surgeons per 1,000 inhabitants. The country's 900 state-certified plastic surgeons perform around 500,000 procedures annually, making it the plastic surgery capital of Europe. The industry is significant, and Spain offers competitive prices, potentially saving up to 60% compared to the UK. For instance, rhinoplasty costs range from £5,500 to £8,500, and breast augmentation from £6,000 to £10,000.

10. Italy

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 4.79

Italy has a high per capita rate of plastic surgeries, performing around 283,668 cosmetic surgical procedures in 2021, with breast augmentation being the most common. The path to becoming a plastic surgeon in Italy includes a rigorous residency program and evaluation process. However, there have been malpractice claims against plastic surgery in Italy, with a high prevalence of reported non-fatal injuries.

9. Mexico

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 5.31

Mexico stands among the countries with best cosmetic surgeries, with over 1.2 million procedures in 2021. Experiencing exponential growth, the industry attracts U.S. citizens with costs 80% lower than in the U.S., though risks include complications and post-operative care concerns. Lower costs, like $3,500 for breast implants compared to $16,000 in the U.S., make Mexico appealing. Despite savings, individuals must consider risks, ensuring care from certified surgeons. Popular procedures include liposuction and breast augmentation, contributing to Mexico's cosmetic surgery popularity.

8. Turkey

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 5.40

Turkey ranks eighth among countries with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita, with nearly 950,000 aesthetic procedures in 2020. Common surgeries include tummy tucks, liposuction, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, facelifts, breast reduction, and Botox injections. The cosmetic surgery industry attracted nearly 600,000 medical tourists in H1 2022, which is projected to grow by 4.64% from 2024 to 2028, with the industry reaching US$369.90 million by then. Despite cost-effectiveness, thorough research on providers is crucial for minimizing risks.

7. Germany

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 5.72

Germany has a high per capita rate of plastic surgeries, particularly in the face and head procedures and stands among the countries that has the most breast implants. In 2021, there were 271 to 287 such procedures per 100,000 people. Germany ranks among the top five countries globally for cosmetic surgeries, accounting for 922,056 procedures. The most common age group for cosmetic surgery patients is 35-50. The main concerns before surgery include procedure cost and fear of complications or a poor outcome.

6. USA

Total Number Of Plastic Surgeries Per 1000 people: 5.91

The United States is one of the countries with the most plastic surgeries in the world, comprising 18.9% of global procedures. Common surgeries include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, and abdominoplasty. Florida leads in plastic surgery procedures per capita, followed by California, New York, Texas, and Georgia. Women comprise 92% of patients, with the majority aged 40-54. Financially, average fees vary by region, e.g., breast augmentation costs around $4,693 in the East South Central region and $4,636 in the West South Central region in 2020.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Countries With The Highest Plastic Surgery Rates Per Capita.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 20 Countries With The Highest Plastic Surgery Rates Per Capita is originally published on Insider Monkey.