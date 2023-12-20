In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 highest rated condoms for her pleasure. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the industry, its largest growth region and segment, you can go to 5 Highest-Rated Condoms for Her Pleasure.

Condoms serve not only to protect but also to intensify passion between partners. There's a diverse range of options catering to her satisfaction, including latex, non-latex, sensitive, ultra-thin, textured, ribbed, glow-in-the-dark, and flavored options. With these choices, intimate partners can ensure an exhilarating journey to 'Pleasureville.’

There are no systemic reports based on female preference for certain kinds of condoms. Additionally, there's a lot of subjectivity surrounding vaginal pleasure. We went to reddit to check out to what intices people with vaginas when it comes to condoms. Some find dotted and ribbed condoms stimulating. Others find them irritable, and prefer the ultra-thin feel instead. Some find the smell of latex weird. Finally, the most recurring opinion we've come across is that many women don't really have a preference for a certain kind of condom, with one redditor saying their vagina is not 'discerning'.

Regardless, the female gender has a larger role in the decision involving use of condoms. A survey conducted by the App Clue, and Kinsey Institute showed some key insights. One out of four women actively decide about the condom use, with three out of four deciding mutually with their sexual partners. Only 5% of the respondents said that their partner decided about it themselves. The survey was conducted exclusively to get women's perspective on this, with 95,000 participants identifying as women from 200 different countries and territories.

Debuting in 1858, the global condom market size reached $11.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit a value of $25.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, per Precedence Research.

The report notes that the latex segment dominated the market in 2022, with male condoms making up 98% of the market.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific commands the biggest market share in the industry, at 52%, and is projected to maintain that dominance in the forseeable future. The region's growth is propelled by factors such as heightened awareness of safe sex practices and government initiatives promoting condom usage. India and China emerge as the foremost condom markets, followed by Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.

In response to the escalating incidence of STIs, especially among the younger demographic, efforts have been intensified to promote safe-sex awareness. This surge in awareness stands as the primary factor propelling market demand for condoms.

As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022, over 1 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections are anticipated daily worldwide. Given that condoms are one of the most reliable contraceptives, their demand is expected to continue enduring and increasing.

Covid impact

The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted virtually all major industries, and the worldwide condom industry was also victim to the global supply-chain disruptions. In addition, a meta-analysis published in the Sexologies journal also showed that frequency of sexual intercourse had dropped in 2021, mostly due to pandemic-related stress.

The initial phase witnessed a decline in condom demand as lockdowns and decreased social interactions unfolded. Karex, the largest condom manufacturer in the world, produces approximately 5.5 billion condoms each year, as reported by The Hill. It is also a key supplier to brands like the Durex. In 2020, Karex reported its first full-year loss since going public in 2013. In fact, the manufacturer had even switched to making rubber gloves to make up for the disruption in demand for the industry.

Key Players in Condom Industry

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is one of the biggest names in the industry and is mostly known for the Trojan condoms brand. The company reported an annual revenue of $5.37 billion in 2022, marking a 3.57% YoY increase. As a leading manufacturer of specialty, personal care, and household products, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) collaborates with around 400 global contract manufacturers and suppliers. Their Trojan condom brand enjoys a robust presence in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. Responding to the high demand from U.S. males, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) introduced the 'Ultra Fit' condom line in June 2021.

Reckitt Benckiser Group is another one of the biggest consumer-discretionary companies. It owns the well-known condom brand -- Durex. In 2022, the annual revenue for the group was $17.877 billion, reflecting a 1.76% YoY decrease.

Durex holds a pioneering position in the global market and maintains a strong presence in Europe. The company operates production facilities in India, Thailand, the U.S., China, and the U.K.

20 Highest Rated Condoms for Her Pleasure

Methodology

For our list of the highest rated condoms for her pleasure, we looked at 8 sources. Prominent of these included Healthline, WomensHealthMag, Prevention, and Esquire. We then isolated products that appeared in at-least three sources and then took the average of the rankings of these products on those and then adjusted the rankings of our list based on the averaged-out rankings of these products. We have also mentioned their Amazon ratings as of the writing of this piece. We didn't select products with Amazon ratings below 3.9 even if they were part of our consensus.

Let's now move to the list of the best condoms for her pleasure!

Best Top-Rated Condoms for Her Pleasure

20. Trojan G. Spot Condom

Amazon Rating: 4.3

The Trojan G. Spot Condom boasts a distinctive design crafted for precise stimulation, with its unique shape facilitating targeted pleasure. During intimate moments, the condom material seamlessly adapts to the rhythm of sexual activity, complemented by micro-ribbing that gradually intensifies stimulating friction. Crafted from premium-quality latex, each condom undergoes electronic testing to ensure reliability.

19. Glyde Premium Flavored Condoms

Amazon Rating: 3.9

Glyde flavored condoms are often the go-to choice for oral sex. Crafted from a non-toxic, plant-based formula of rubber latex, Glyde Premium Flavored condoms offer a delightful experience. Available in wildberry, blueberry, and strawberry flavors, these condoms are a 'fruitful' choice for enthusiasts of oral pleasure.

18. Durex Invisible Ultra Thin Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.4

If being super thin isn't working for you, you can go practically invisible. DUREX 'invisible' condoms, being 20% thinner than other latex condoms, provide an extra natural and raw feel for her.

17. Trojan Magnum XL Bareskin Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.8

Using the wrong-sized condom can lead to issues, but Trojan Magnum XL is the perfect choice for individuals with substantial size and girth. These condoms are also remarkably thin, allowing you to fully experience the moment while almost forgetting it's there.

16. Glyde Ultra Thin Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.3

Crafted for comfort, Glyde slimfit condoms provide snugfit and are lightly lubricated, ensuring pleasurable performance for both partners. These condoms are electronically tested per global standards for strength and resilience.

15. Trojan Ultra Ribbed Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.7

Trojan ultra ribbed condoms are electronically tested per global standards for tear and resilience. The textured ribs on these condoms create friction on all the right spots, thereby increasing overall pleasure. We should note, however, that not all people with vaginas have a preference for ribbed condoms.

14. Kimono Microthin ‘barely there’ Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.2

Kimono microthin condoms are ultra thin, therefore, the 'barely there' in the name. These condoms undergo rigorous testing for enhanced strength, and reliability. The brand reports that their product is 38% thinner than regular condoms.

13. Okamoto 0.04 Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.5

Okamoto crown condoms are also known for being ultra-thin. However, it's reliable enough that it won't break on you during sex. Plus it doesn't have that off-putting latex smell.

12. Durex Tropical Flavored Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.3

Durex tropical flavored condom is one sure way to give her fruity pleasures during oral. These ultra thin condoms with natural feel are available in a variety of flavors like strawberry, orange and apple.

11. Durex Prolonged Delay Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.4

Part of the Durex lineup, this latex condom is designed to prolong your romantic moments. Durex Prolonged Delay condoms are equipped with extra lube to prevent premature dryness during your session. With the added benefit of 5% benzocaine, these condoms effectively delay ejaculation, offering the opportunity for a lengthy and lubricated intimate experience with your partner.

10. One Pleasure Plus Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.0

This is one of the best stimulating condoms who love g-spot stimulation. One pleasure plus condoms are shaped for pleasure, ribbed at the top with each stroke, it rubs the g-spot during penetrative sex.

9. Trojan Sensitivity Bareskin Condoms

Amazon Rating: 3.9

Ultra thin and super strong, Trojan sensitivity bareskin condoms are 40% thinner than other trojan condoms, and provide a much better skin-to-skin feel to both partners. It is one of the highest-rated ultra-thin condoms on Amazon.

8. Lelo Hex Ultra Thin Original Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.4

Lelo Hex Ultra Thin condoms are designed with textured inner, to avoid any slippage. These condoms are super thin but strong enough to avoid any breakage.

7. Trojan Ultra Ribbed Ecstasy Condoms

Amazon Rating 4.5

Trojan Ultra Ribbed latex condoms feature pronounced ribs and enhance stimulation for heightened pleasure after arousal. Whether in the bedroom, shower, or any other location, these reliable condoms add excitement to intimate moments. Suitable for both quick encounters and extended sessions, these condoms provide an impactful and ultra-stimulating experience. It is one of the top ribbed condoms on Amazon.

6. Trojan Extended Pleasure Condoms

Amazon Rating: 4.4

Trojan extended pleasure condoms are quite handy when you're looking forward to an ‘extended’ session with your partner. These latex condoms are equipped with high-quality lubricant and contain benzocaine, effectively delaying orgasm to ensure a prolonged and satisfying experience.

