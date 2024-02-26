In this article, we will be covering the 20 largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global poultry market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Chicken Producing States in the US in 2024.

In one of our previous articles, we saw that the United States is the largest poultry-producing country in the world. In this piece, we’ll discover the US states that produce the most chickens. Poultry, particularly chickens, are vital for global food security. It provides a cost-effective source of protein for billions of people worldwide. The poultry industry contributes greatly to the global economy while also ensuring a stable and accessible food supply for diverse populations.

Global Poultry Market: Key Trends

Increasing global population and rising demand for protein-rich food are driving the growth of the poultry market. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global poultry market was estimated to have reached a value of $360.5 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2028 to reach a value of $494.55 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Due to the rising disposable income and the preference for poultry over other meat products in different regions around the world, the global poultry market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Advancements in farming technology such as automated feeding systems and improved genetics are leading to increased efficiency and production. Fast food and quick-service restaurant chains are also adopting poultry, particularly chicken, as a substitute for red meat. Consumers, mainly millennials, increasingly demand fast food and ready-to-eat meals with better taste and quality, which is further augmenting market growth. The increasing working population and their hectic schedules have led to a surge in the trend of eating out, leading to higher demand for processed and convenient poultry products.

According to the National Chicken Council’s data page, chicken consumption per capita in the US has been rising nearly every year since the mid-1960s. On the other hand, red meat consumption has steadily declined. The US also ranked at the very top on our list of the countries with the highest chicken consumption.

Major Players in the Poultry Industry

Some of the most notable names in the poultry industry that are setting the pace in the global marketplace are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC), JBS S.A. (BVMF:JBSS3), and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is an American multinational protein-focused food company. It is one of the world’s largest processors of beef, pork, and chicken. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) ranks high among the biggest poultry companies in the world. It also provides beef, pork, and chicken to many quick-service and casual restaurant chains as well as fine dining restaurants. On February 5, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported strong earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported a revenue of $13.32 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $57.77 million.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) is an American multinational food company. As one of the largest chicken producers in the US, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, the company is well-recognized for its value-added premium products. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) owns various brands including Moy Park, a leading poultry and prepared foods company in the UK, and Gold’n Plump, a leading provider of premium branded and custom chicken products in the Upper Midwest. With 39 production facilities and 27 prepared foods facilities in the US, the UK, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Europe, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) serves retailers, restaurants, food service providers, and consumers around the world.

Some of the biggest companies in the global poultry market are taking steps to ensure a stable supply of healthy chickens to meet consumer demands. JBS S.A. (BVMF:JBSS3) is a Brazilian multinational food processing company. With a presence in over 20 countries, it is one of the world’s largest meat-processing enterprises. It produces factory-processed salmon, beef, pork, and chicken. On January 11, JBS S.A. (BVMF:JBSS3) announced the resumption of operations at its broiler hatchery in Rolândia, Paraná, following a BRL135 million investment for recovery and modernization post a fire incident in 2023. This facility is recognized as Brazil’s largest and most advanced chick hatchery. The plant in Paraná occupies an area of 16,314 m² and has the capacity to incubate more than 16 million fertile eggs per month. The hatchery is also equipped with a climate control room, an alarm system, and environmental monitoring with cameras throughout the facility to promote greater efficiency and quality.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the global poultry market, let’s take a look at the 20 largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024.

20 Largest Chicken Producing States in the US in 2024

A flock of pasture-raised chickens outdoors in their natural habitat.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024. To collect data for our list, we consulted the 2023 Chickens and Eggs Annual Summary report published by the United States Department of Agriculture. We used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, published in February 2024. This database provided us with populations of layers, pullets, and other chickens in each US state. We have listed the 20 largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024 in ascending order of their chicken population.

20 Largest Chicken Producing States in the US in 2024

20. Washington

Chicken Population (2023): 7.07 Million

The State of Washington in the Pacific Northwest region ranks among the 20 largest chicken-producing states in the US. Nicknamed "The Evergreen State", Washington had a chicken inventory of 7.07 million heads in 2023.

19. Illinois

Chicken Population (2023): 8.1 Million

Illinois is a Midwestern US state that has been nicknamed "The Prairie State." According to recently reported data, Illinois had a chicken population of 8.1 million in 2023.

18. Utah

Chicken Population (2023): 8.27 Million

Utah is a landlocked state in the Mountain West subregion of the Western US that is known for its national parks and skiing. As one of the largest chicken-producing states in the United States, Utah had a chicken population of 8.27 million in 2023.

17. Kentucky

Chicken Population (2023): 8.35 Million

Kentucky is a landlocked state in the Southeastern region of the US that ranks 17th on our list of the largest chicken-producing states in America. In 2023, Kentucky had a chicken population of 8.35 million.

16. Minnesota

Chicken Population (2023): 8.94 Million

Minnesota is a state in the Upper Midwestern region of the US. The state is a major producer of eggs, chicken, and turkey. According to recently reported data, Minnesota had a chicken population of 8.94 million in 2023.

15. Mississippi

Chicken Population (2023): 9.76 Million

Mississippi is a Southern US state that ranks among the top 15 largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024. Poultry plays a key role in Mississippi's agricultural industry. In 2023, Mississippi had a chicken population of 9.76 million.

14. Wisconsin

Chicken Population (2023): 9.81 Million

Wisconsin is a state in the Upper Midwestern region of the US that ranks among the largest chicken-producing states in the US. According to recently reported data, Wisconsin had a chicken population of 9.81 million in 2023.

13. Nebraska

Chicken Population (2023): 10.51 Million

Nebraska is a Midwestern US state that has a chicken population of 10.51 million as of 2023. Home to a large agriculture sector, Nebraska is also a major producer of beef and pork.

12. California

Chicken Population (2023): 14.54 Million

California is a Western US state that ranks 12th on our list of the largest chicken-producing states in America. It is America’s most populated state and the third-largest state in terms of area. In 2023, California had a chicken population of 14.54 million.

11. Missouri

Chicken Population (2023): 20.31 Million

Missouri is a state in the Midwestern region of the US. With a chicken population of 20.31 million in 2023, Missouri is one of the largest chicken-producing states in the US.

10. Alabama

Chicken Population (2023): 20.4 Million

Alabama is a Southeastern US state that ranks among the top 10 largest chicken-producing states in the US. According to recently reported data, Alabama had a chicken population of 20.4 million in 2023.

9. Michigan

Chicken Population (2023): 21.09 Million

Michigan is a state in the Great Lakes region of the Upper Midwestern US. It is home to a thriving and diverse agriculture sector. Michigan had a chicken inventory of 21.09 million heads in 2023.

8. North Carolina

Chicken Population (2023): 25.07 Million

North Carolina is a Southeastern US state. Chicken and turkey farms have grown rapidly in the state. According to recently reported data, North Carolina is home to 25.07 million chickens as of 2023.

7. Arkansas

Chicken Population (2023): 26.56 Million

Arkansas is a landlocked state in the South Central region that ranks high among the largest chicken-producing states in the US. Poultry is one of the state’s largest agricultural products. Arkansas had a chicken population of 26.56 million in 2023.

6. Texas

Chicken Population (2023): 30.52 Million

Texas, in the South Central region of the US, had a chicken inventory of 30.52 million heads in 2023. Texas ranks high among the most populated states in America while also being one of the largest states by area. Texas is also one of the fastest growing states in the US. It ranks 6th on our list of the largest chicken-producing states in the US in 2024.

