In this article, we will take a look at the 20 largest delivery companies in the US.

Autonomous Delivery Systems May Be the Next Big Thing

It is no surprise to see innovation seeping through the delivery industry. Many companies are actively employing new technologies to enhance the delivery industry in the United States. One such company is Nuro. Nuro.ai is a leading robotics company in the United States engaged in developing autonomous delivery vehicles. Founded in 2016, Nuro is the first company to receive an autonomous exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States. You can also check out some of the largest food delivery companies in the US.

On September 8, Nuro announced a 10 year partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) for autonomous food deliveries. The partnership will commence by providing services in California and Texas. Uber Eats will order meals and goods from Nuro's autonomous vehicles. The partnership focuses on making lives easier for customers with the added benefit of convenience. To shed light on the partnership, Cosimo Leipold, Head of Partnerships at Nuro, stated:

"Our partnership with Uber underscores Nuro's track record of partnering with the world's leading brands to make autonomous delivery a seamless experience. With our unique autonomous delivery vehicles and Uber's phenomenal scale and reach, we can expand food delivery options from your favorite local mom-and-pop restaurants all the way to nationwide chains."

Prominent Delivery Companies in the United States

Some of the most prominent delivery companies in the United States include United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), Uber Eats by Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). You can also check out some of the biggest delivery companies in the world.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a shipping and supply chain management company based in Georgia, United States. The company engages in the shipping and tracking of domestic and international deliveries. The company is also regarded as one of the world's largest shipping and logistics companies. On November 6, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced the completion of MNX Global Logistics' acquisition. After meeting all regulatory requirements, the acquisition officially closed on November 2, 2023. The acquisition will help United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) expand its services to time-critical logistics, especially for the healthcare sector across the United States, Europe, and Asia. With MNX's record of delivering time-critical deliveries, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) hopes they will be able to penetrate the market. The acquisition is part of the company's expansion strategy to invest in new technologies.

Uber Eats by Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a leading food ordering and delivery company based in California, United States. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) launched the company in 2014, and since then, the company has been operational in over 6,000 cities and over 45 countries. Uber Eats has gained immense traction worldwide for its fast delivery service. Such explains why Wall Street analysts are bullish on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). On November 13, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone raised his price target from $57 to $62 on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Over the past 3 months, 29 Wall Street analysts have given their Buy recommendations on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). The stock has an average price forecast of $61.34 and a high price target of $75.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a leading transportation, e-commerce, and business services multinational in Tennessee, United States. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) provides rapid transportation services in over 220 countries, inclusive of territories. The company is among consumers' most popular and go-to delivery options across the United States. Such explains the financial results of the company. On September 20, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $4.55, beating market estimates by $0.80. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) also reported revenue worth $21.68 billion during the quarter.

Let's now take a look at the 20 largest delivery companies in the US.

Our Methodology

For the title, 20 largest delivery companies in the US, we first conducted thorough industry research for our methodology by sifting through industry reports. Doing so enabled us to identify major subdomains in the industry such as freight and logistics companies, trucking companies, and consumer goods delivery companies. We then used stock screeners from Finviz and Yahoo Finance to source these companies' market caps and look for more companies operating in the freight and logistics, trucking, and consumer goods delivery industries. We further narrowed our selection to the 30 largest delivery companies by market cap. Finally, we ranked the 20 largest delivery companies in the US in ascending order of their market caps as of November 13, 2023.

20. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $623.2 Million

With a market cap of $623.2 million as of November 13, 2023, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Columbia to name a few. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was founded in 1932.

19. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $984.7 Million

According to our methodology, Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of short to medium and long-haul truckload carrier services across the United States and Canada. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was founded in 1978 and has a market cap of $984.7 million as of November 13, 2023.

18. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $1.5 billion

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company offers services to four primary segments including truckload, dedicated transport, intermodal, and brokerage. The dedicated segment offers transportation solutions for individual customers based on their needs. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was founded in 1946 and has a market cap of $1.5 billion as of November 13, 2023.

17. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $2.3 Billion

According to our methodology, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The supply chain company engages in the provision of transportation and logistics management services across North America. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was founded in 1971 and has a market cap of $2.3 billion as of November 13, 2023.

16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $2.4 Billion

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of transportation and logistics services. The company transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, and food and beverage products to name a few. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was founded in 1956 and has a market cap of $2.4 billion as of November 13, 2023.

15. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $2.8 Billion

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of transportation and integrated logistics services and operates through three primary segments. The segments include Asset-based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The company provides transportation services to commercial and government customers. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) was founded in 1923 and has a market cap of $2.8 billion as of November 13, 2023.

14. Grubhub

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $3.1 Billion

Grubhub by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC:JTKWY) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. Grubhub is an online food ordering and delivery platform based in Chicago. The company was founded in 2004 is now a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC:JTKWY), a Dutch company. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC:JTKWY) has a market cap of $3.1 billion as of November 13, 2023.

13. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $6.0 Billion

According to our methodology, Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of transportation management solutions across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers services in transportation logistics and insurance. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was founded in 1991 and has a market cap of $6.03 billion as of November 13, 2023.

12. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $7.1 Billion

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) is one of the leading delivery companies in the United States. The company delivers a range of products such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, and ready-made meals to name a few. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) was founded in 2012 and has a market cap of $7.1 billion as of November 13, 2023.

11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $8.0 Billion

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of freight transportation across the United States and Mexico and operates through four primary segments. The segments include truckload, less than truckload, logistics, and intermodal. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was founded in 1989 and has a market cap of $8.03 billion as of November 13, 2023.

10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $9.2 Billion

According to our methodology, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of truckload, air, intermodal, and ocean freight services. The company also provides additional services including logistics services, warehousing services, and supply chain management solutions. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was founded in 1905 and has a market cap of $9.2 billion as of November 13, 2023.

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $9.8 Billion

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a freight transportation company based in Greenwich, United States. The company provides its services in North America and Europe. The company operates through two primary segments, North American less than truckload services and European Transportation services. The company provides day-definite domestic services in North America. XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) was founded in 2000 and has a market cap of $9.8 billion as of November 13, 2023.

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $10.6 Billion

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services along with expedited and logistics services. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was founded in 1924 and has a market cap of $10.6 billion as of November 13, 2023.

7. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $17.9 Billion

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is a transportation and logistics company based in the United States. The transportation company operates through five segments, Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). With a market cap of $17.9 billion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is one of the largest delivery companies in the world.

Market Capitalization as of November 13, 2023: $35.9 Billion

According to our methodology, DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) is one of the largest delivery companies in the United States. The company is an online food ordering and delivery company based in San Francisco. DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) was founded in 2013 and has a market cap of $35.9 billion as of November 13, 2023.

