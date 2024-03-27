In this article, we will be looking at the 20 largest universities in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Largest Universities in the World.

AI in Education: An Overview

The rise in the popularity and use of artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize almost every industry including education. Students and teachers are increasingly becoming familiar with AI tools for education, especially generative AI tools and software. The growing popularity is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global AI-based education market was valued at $2.75 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.0% from 2022 to 2030 to reach a valuation of $32.27 billion by the end of the forecasted period. North America dominated the global AI market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 35.0%. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period.

One of the major trends in the integration of AI in the education industry is the provision of personalized education. The AI algorithms are capable of customizing learning experiences for each student. The algorithms evaluate the data provided by the user and make lessons and assessments that match their learning objectives. This has led to the popularity of various AI learning platforms including Riiid. Riiid is a leading AI Tutor solutions provider that uses AI to provide personalized and adaptive learning solutions. Santa by the company is an AI tutor for English proficiency tests. The app has more than 4 million users. The use of the app has been recorded to have a score increase of 169 on average within only 20 hours of study.

Companies Promoting AI in Education

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Pearson plc (LON:PSON), and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) are the prominent companies that are promoting the use of AI in education. Let's discuss the role of these companies in detail below.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is promoting AI in education by empowering schools worldwide to integrate AI tools into teaching and learning. They are working with education leaders, educators, and students to leverage AI for personalized learning. On March 20, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its partnership with the Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka. The partnership entails the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into the national school curriculum. The partnership aims to modernize education and empower students and teachers with digital skills. The collaboration is hopeful for improving the education landscape of the country.

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) is advancing AI in education by integrating generative artificial intelligence study tools into its online higher education platform, Pearson+ and Mastering provide personalized support for students. On February 26, Pearson plc (LON:PSON) announced its plan to expand its AI study tools into additional Pearson+ eTextbooks. The eTextbooks will have a variety of titles including math, science, business, and nursing. The company aims to add almost 40 titles for the upcoming fall semester. The expansion follows positive feedback from students and instructors who have used the AI tools. The AI tools have had more than 331,000 interactions initiated since the beta launch.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is a pertinent company in the AI education landscape. One significant initiative is the company's AI Companion, a feature that offers automated meeting summaries and AI-powered chat composition to streamline information sharing and boost productivity in educational settings. This tool allows educators and students to make the most of AI technology in their daily interactions, making online meetings more efficient and effective. The AI feature allows users to gather, synthesize, and share critical information from multiple data sources. On March 25, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) announced the launch of Zoom Workplace. The workplace is an AI-powered collaboration platform that leverages its AI Companion features to enhance teamwork. The platform also includes new AI Companion features for Zoom Phone, Ask AI Companion for productivity, and improvements to Zoom Contact Center for customer engagement. Zoom Workplace aims to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and improve the overall work experience. The company aims to deploy intuitive AI across its platform to improve productivity and collaboration. This workplace would also allow students in distance learning to connect meaningfully with their peers and boost productivity.

Studying on campus is a predominantly popular option among students. Universities vary greatly based on characteristics including the campus size and number of students. We have made a list of the largest universities in the world.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the largest universities in the world, we initially considered the QS World University Rankings 2024 to identify leading universities. The QS World University Rankings include the top 1,500 universities in the world based on scores assigned to various factors including academic reputation and citations per faculty. For our list, we have only considered the top fifty universities in the world based on the rankings. We have used the latest number of total student enrollment at each university as our primary metric.

The latest data available for the number of student enrollment is for the academic year 2022 to 2023. This data was retrieved on March 26, 2024. The data for this metric has been sourced from the official websites of the universities. It is important to note that this number is prone to change over time with new student enrollment. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the primary metric. We have used the QS Rankings as our secondary metric to provide additional insights into the ranking of the university.

20. Peking University

Total Student Enrollment: 35,000

QS World University Ranking: 17

Location: China

Peking University is located in Beijing, China,. The university was established in 1898. The university has a high rank of 17 among almost 1,500 top universities in the world. Peking University offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, and social sciences.

19. Columbia University

Total Student Enrollment: 36,649

QS World University Ranking: 23

Location: United States

Columbia University is located in the city of New York. It is one of the largest universities in the world with a latest high student enrollment of 36,649. The QS Ranking of the university in 2024 is 23. Columbia University offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs across various disciplines.

18. National University of Singapore (NUS)

Total Student Enrollment: 38,000

QS World University Ranking: 8

Location: Singapore

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is a leading global university centered in Asia. The university was established in 1905 and has become one of the best universities in the world. The university has an excellent ranking of 8 among the 1,500 top universities in the world. The university has a strong academic standing and research culture.

17. McGill University

Total Student Enrollment: 39,736

QS World University Ranking: 31

Location: Canada

McGill University is located in Montreal, Canada. It is a prestigious public institution founded in 1821. The university had a strong student enrollment of 39,736 in the academic year 2022 to 2023. The large university has two campuses, one in Montreal and the other in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

16. The University of Manchester

Total Student Enrollment: 40,490

QS World University Ranking: 32

Location: United Kingdom

The University of Manchester is located in Manchester, England. The university is known for its academic excellence. The University of Manchester offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, attracting a diverse student population from around the world.

15. Zhejiang University

Total Student Enrollment: 45,000

QS World University Ranking: 44

Location: China

Zhejiang University is located in Hangzhou, China. The university is organized into seven faculties and 36 schools. It is one of the largest universities in the world. The latest student enrollment at the university is a staggering 45,000.

14. University of California Berkeley (UCB)

Total Student Enrollment: 45,745

QS World University Ranking: 10

Location: United States

The University of California, Berkeley, was established in 1868. The institution has a strong focus on innovation, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and expanding opportunities for its students. Berkeley is known for its contributions to various fields, including physics, chemistry, and economics.

13. University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)

Total Student Enrollment: 47,518

QS World University Ranking: 30

Location: United States

University of California Los Angeles was established in 1919. The university has a rank of 30 among the top 1,500 universities in the world in 2024. The university offers a wide range of degree programs across various disciplines including humanities, life sciences, and medicine.

12. Monash University

Total Student Enrollment: 50,000

QS World University Ranking: 42

Location: Australia

Monash University is located in Melbourne, Australia, and is one of the biggest universities in the world. The university has a high student enrollment of 50,000. The university ranks at 42 among the top universities in the world.

11. UCL

Total Student Enrollment: 51,058

QS World University Ranking: 9

Location: United Kingdom

University College London is a prestigious public research university located in London, England. The university was established in 1826. The university is continually enhancing its facilities within the Bloomsbury campus through new developments.

10. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Total Student Enrollment: 51,225

QS World University Ranking: 33

Location: United States

The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor campus is a public institution founded in 1817. It is one of the biggest universities in the world. The campus is situated in a city setting. Apart from academics, the university is known for its strong athletic programs.

9. Technical University of Munich

Total Student Enrollment: 52,580

QS World University Ranking: 37

Location: Germany

The Technical University of Munich is a renowned public research university located in Munich, Germany. The university was established in 1868. The university has a highly research-focused culture contributing to its academic excellence.

8. The University of Queensland

Total Student Enrollment: 55,000

QS World University Ranking: 43

Location: Australia

The University of Queensland is located in Australia. The university offers a wide range of degrees and research programs. The university has a high rank of 43 among the top 1,500 universities in the world. The latest student enrollment amounted to a staggering 55,000.

7. University of British Columbia

Total Student Enrollment: 58,590

QS World University Ranking: 35

Location: Canada

The University of British Columbia is located in Canada, with campuses near Vancouver and Kelowna. Vancouver is the larger campus of the university. It is one of the biggest universities in the world with a high latest student enrollment of 58,590.

6. Tsinghua University

Total Student Enrollment: 59,270

QS World University Ranking: 25

Location: China

Tsinghua University, located in Beijing, China, is a prestigious public institution established in 1911. It is renowned for its excellence in engineering and computer science programs. The university has a high rank of 25 among the 1,5000 best universities in the world.

