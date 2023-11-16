In this article, we will look at the 20 most advanced countries in journalism. We have also discussed the top news companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Journalism.

Journalism is often referred to as the Fourth Estate and plays a pertinent role in the functioning of modern society. It is a force that wields immense power, shaping opinions, challenging the status quo, and holding those in power accountable for their actions. Despite their pertinent role, journalists have one of the most underpaid jobs in America.

Moreover, the growing threat to journalism worldwide is a matter of utmost concern. In recent years, more than 50 world leaders, including the former president of the US, Trump, have used the term "fake news" to justify anti-press actions. To challenge the nature of fake news, a rise in data journalism has been observed around the world. To read more about data in journalism, see the highest-paying countries for data scientists.

Top News Companies in the World

The United States is moderately censored, ranking 45 on the World Press Freedom Index. However, to combat the negative sentiments around journalism, the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), a daily newspaper based in New York, has made several recent contributions to the freedom of the press, domestically and internationally. For example, the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has criticized governments that attack or imprison journalists. In May 2023, the publisher of The Times, A.G. Sulzberger, spoke out against the Russian government's detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich. The New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has also filed amicus briefs supporting journalists who government officials have sued.

As of 2022, the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) had 8.6 million digital subscribers and 740,000 paying subscribers globally. With a history dating back to 1851, it has earned distinction as a national "newspaper of record" and has been awarded 132 Pulitzer Prizes, more than any other newspaper. Its reputation for thorough and high-quality journalism is widely recognized, both nationally and internationally. According to Glassdoor, the median annual salary for a journalist at the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) is $71,769.

On the other hand, in October 2023, FOX News Channel, owned by Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) ranked as the most-watched cable network for total day viewership, with 1.4 million viewers and 174,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic. In primetime (7-11 PM/ET), FNC secured 2.1 million viewers and 244,000 in the 25-54 demographic, outperforming both CNN and MSNBC combined in total viewership. FNC's programming had the top seven programs in cable news by viewers and the top ten in the 25-54 demographic during the month. Notably, FNC maintained its dominance for 33 consecutive months in primetime total viewership, with double and triple-digit leads over its competition.

With these impressive viewership numbers, the parent company of Fox News Channel, Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) also performed well financially. It exceeded first-quarter revenue expectations with $3.21 billion, slightly higher than the $3.19 billion from the same quarter last year, surpassing analysts' $3.18 billion estimate. However, advertising revenue for the quarter dipped by 2% to $1.2 billion due to decreased political advertising revenue at Fox Television Stations. Net income attributable to Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) stockholders decreased to $407 million compared to $605 million a year ago.

Which Countries Don’t Have Freedom of Press?

In the latest World Press Freedom Index, the three countries with the worst freedom of press are Vietnam, at 178th place, China at 179th, and North Korea at the bottom, ranking 180th. This alarming placement speaks volumes about the severe challenges journalists and press freedom advocates face in these countries. China, in particular, has been labeled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) as the world's largest jailer of journalists and press freedom advocates, a concerning indictment of its media environment. Meanwhile, Russia also saw a decline, falling nine places to the 164th position, making it one of the most censored countries in the world.

On the other hand, Iran has also solidified its status as one of the world's most oppressive countries in terms of press freedom, particularly after the protests following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022. Mahsa Amini was a student who was arrested for what authorities deemed "inappropriate attire" and became a focal point for discontent. Regrettably, Iran has become one of the countries with the least freedom of the press.

Most Influential Journalists in History

Throughout history, there have been journalists who have left an unforgettable mark on the field as they championed the values of objectivity, integrity, and the pursuit of truth. One such example is that of Ida B. Wells, who was an African-American investigative journalist and suffragist. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, she fearlessly exposed the horrors of lynching in the United States through her investigative reporting, most notably in her work "Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases." Her steadfastness to uncovering the truth behind these gruesome acts of violence was instrumental in bringing about awareness and change.

On the other hand, Edward R. Murrow was an iconic figure in broadcast journalism. He is best known for his influential radio broadcasts during World War II and his television program "See It Now," which aired during the early years of the Cold War. His televised reports on the plight of migrant farmworkers in his documentary "Harvest of Shame" shed light on the exploitation of laborers, which was integral to bringing about major reforms in the treatment of agricultural workers.

20 Most Advanced Countries in Journalism

Bakhtiar Zein/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To list the most advanced countries in journalism, we have relied on the World Press Freedom Index. The idea is that a high World Press Freedom Index would reflect a strong commitment to freedom of the press and the protection of journalists. It signifies a legal and societal environment where media professionals can operate without censorship, threats, or self-censorship.

Such conditions enable the media to investigate and report on issues without fear, promoting a diverse and independent journalism landscape. A high index score signifies a government's respect for the fundamental principles of a free and open press, a hallmark of advanced journalism and a crucial pillar of democracy. We obtained data on World Press Freedom Index from RSF.org.

20. Luxembourg

WPF Index: 81.98

Luxembourg has a stable media environment with a long history of radio and TV services, notably through RTL. The country is home to Europe's largest satellite operator, SES, and enjoys a high internet penetration rate, with 99% of the population online as of July 2022, per BBC. The media operates independently, and the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and the press.

19. Samoa

WPF Index: 82.15

In Samoa, media operates with several public and private outlets. While press freedom is generally respected, challenges exist due to concerns about freedom of expression in certain cultural contexts. The country had 141,500 internet users by July 2022, representing 67% of the population.

18. Iceland

WPF Index: 83.19

In Iceland, the media industry is characterized by a strong focus on press freedom, with the constitution guaranteeing "absolute" press freedom. The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV) plays a pertinent role in public radio and TV, while media ownership is concentrated, with 365 company operating key private TV and radio stations and newspapers. Iceland also has progressive legislation to protect journalists and whistleblowers. Online news consumption is high, with about 93% of the population getting news updates online.

17. Slovakia

WPF Index: 83.22

Slovakia has made partial progress in improving press freedom and addressing the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak in 2018. The media industry in Slovakia has influential outlets like TV Markíza, but media remains vulnerable to non-journalistic interests. Despite the minor setbacks, it is one of the most advanced countries in journalism.

16. Latvia

WPF Index: 83.27

Latvia hosted the international conference "The Pen is Mightier than the Sword?" on October 5 and 6, 2023, focusing on freedom of expression and journalist safety. The event addressed threats to journalistic freedom, legal limitations, disinformation resilience, and the role of independent media, especially in times of conflict.

15. Canada

WPF Index: 83.53

Recently, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have declared that they will stop sharing Canadian news links on their platforms. This action is a response to Canada's newly enacted Online News Act (Bill C-18), which obliges tech giants to pay publishers for the news they share on their services. Canada is also one of the highest-paying countries for journalists.

14. Czech Republic

WPF Index: 83.58

In the Czech Republic, journalism operates with a mix of public and private outlets. Public broadcaster Ceska Televize (CT) runs channels like CT24, while private TV channels Nova and Prima have a national reach. It is one of the most advanced countries in journalism.

13. New Zealand

WPF Index: 84.23

New Zealand media outlets have recently expressed concerns about proposed social media regulations that could impact their freedom. The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) suggests a mandatory code of conduct for social media platforms, with implications for traditional media regulation.

12. Switzerland

WPF Index: 84.40

Television and radio viewership in Switzerland declined in 2022, with TV consumption falling by nine minutes a day on average and radio by six minutes. There are major regional variations, with Italian-speaking Switzerland having the highest TV viewing at 146 minutes daily, while French-speaking Switzerland had the lowest at 104 minutes. Women have consistently watched more TV than men for the past 20 years. Switzerland is one of the countries with the best journalism.

11. Liechtenstein

WPF Index: 84.47

Liechtenstein has a limited media setup, with one daily newspaper, Radio Liechtenstein, and one TV channel. However, access to media in neighboring countries provides additional news sources.

10. Timor Leste

WPF Index: 84.49

Timor-Leste has a relatively free and diverse media with publications in different languages, that promote press freedom. Radio Televisaun Timor Leste is the main broadcaster, and the country's media are among the freest in the region. While the legal framework protects freedom of the press, journalists occasionally face legal pressure and intimidation, but physical attacks are rare.

9. Portugal

WPF Index: 84.60

Portugal enjoys strong press freedom with over 1,700 publications and five major media groups. Journalists can report freely, and the government generally respects media work. Legal and constitutional standards protect press freedom. It is one of the best countries for press freedom.

8. Estonia

WPF Index: 85.31

Estonia's media, as of August 2022, is dominated by television, with a growing shift towards online outlets as print media declines. The country has a high level of media freedom that has earned praise from international watchdogs. Media regulation is minimal, with concentrated ownership by three private groups and one public broadcaster, including Sweden's MTG. It is also one of the most digitally competitive countries in the world.

7. Lithuania

WPF Index: 86.79

One of the top countries for journalists, Lithuania's media environment, as of 2023, maintains a relatively favorable climate for journalists despite occasional tensions with the government. The media landscape is dominated by public broadcaster LRT and private entities like TV3 and LNK Group.

6. Netherlands

WPF Index: 87.00

The Netherlands ranks 6th in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. The media landscape is diverse and independent. The legal framework protects press freedom, but the government has been withholding access to official documents.

