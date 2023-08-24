This piece will look at the 20 most consumed candies in the US. If you want to skip our analysis of what's been happening in the candy market over the past year, head on to 5 Most Consumed Candies in the US.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the United States confectionery market is currently valued at $38.17 billion in 2022. The candy market in the United States is expected to grow to $55.35 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The report suggests that the growing demand for sugar-free options, rising awareness of the health benefits of chocolate, and increased living standards across the United States are primary drivers of the boom in the confectionery industry. On January 25, Forbes shared its analysis of the obesity pandemic in the United States. 19 states in the United States had an obesity rate of over 35%. According to the report, more than 2 in 5 adults and 1 in 5 children are obese in the United States. Also, check out the 20 most obese states in America in 2023. Such, eventually pushes the country to choose healthier food options, contributing to the growing demand for sugar-free candies and dark chocolate.

According to the report by Grand View Research, the chocolate confectionary industry held the largest market share, followed by the sugar confectionary industry, with a 45% and 30% market share in 2022, respectively. The popularity of candies is also derived from events and holidays in the United States, such as Halloween, Valentine's Day, and Easter. The glitz and glamor of these holidays are backed by the widespread availability of candies in different shapes and sizes. However, the rising cocoa prices and sugar shortage may cause alarm for candy companies ahead of Halloween.

On July 22, The Wall Street Journal addressed the likely hit to the candy industry due to a country-wide sugar shortage. The report suggests that the sugar shortage stems from various reasons, including a decline in sugar beet production in the Midwest, increased demand for sugar from other industries, and tariffs imposed on imported sugar. Inevitably, the shortage of sugar will push the price of sugar, suggesting an extra cost of $1 billion to candy makers across the country. As per the report, the sugar shortage is expected to last until 2023. You can also check out some of the other worst-performing commodities in 2023.

Story continues

On August 18, Reuters reported the ordeal faced by chocolate makers as cocoa prices hit an all-time high in 46 years. The decline in cocoa production in West Africa and increased demand for Cocoa from China and India have disrupted the demand-supply equilibrium in the United States, eventually pushing the prices of cocoa. According to the report, cocoa prices have increased by 50% over the past year.

While rising cocoa prices may concern chocolate makers, does the same apply to consumers? On July 10, Bloomberg reported that the purchase of chocolate confectioneries is expected to rise to $26 billion, a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. The report suggests that the rising demand may prevent candy makers from suffering explicable losses before Halloween.

Candy Companies in the United States

Some of the major players in the United States include The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), and Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a leading name in the confectionery industry. The American multinational specializes in the production and retail of chocolate, cookies, and cakes. On May 17, the company reported the expected launch of a limited edition version of KIT KAT. The new Churro KIT KAT is filled with buttery flavor. Not only is the company one of the best companies to purchase chocolates from, but it is also an amazing place to work. On August 22, the company issued a press release celebrating the company's name on the Forbes list of America's Best-in-State Employers in Pennsylvania 2023.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is a leading snack producer. The company has an immense focus on enhancing the nutritional value of all of its offerings. Some of their popular candies, which are also high-protein snacks, include the Quest Candy Bar and the Quest Candy Bites. On August 16, the Food Business News reported that the company is expanding its Atkins line by introducing Atkins Soft Baked Energy Bar. The bar is rich in protein and can be substituted for a healthy snacking item for breakfast.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is a confectionery producer in the United States. Some popular products include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, DOTS Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Caramel Apple Pop, and Junior Mints.

Now that we have taken a deep look at the developments in the candy industry, let's head over to study the 20 most consumed candies in the United States.

20 Most Consumed Candies in the US

Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

Acquiring data for the most consumed candies in the United States was a difficult task. Therefore, we sourced the top 10 candies from the number one candy distributor in the United States, The Candystore.com. The company ranked the top 10 candies in the United States based on data for sales volume. For the second half of the list, we ranked the candies based on the keyword traffic volume in the United States.

20 Most Consumed Candies in the US

20. Mike and Ike

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 18,100

Mike and Ike are among the most consumed candies in the United States. Mike and Ike are owned by Just Born Inc. and were created and introduced to the market in 1940.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can check out some flavorful candy and chocolate options from The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), and Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

19. Nerds

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 18,100

Nerds is owned by Ferrero, a popular Italian Confectionary Company. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1982. Nerds is a popular Halloween treat because of its tangy flavor and is the 19th most consumed candy in the United States.

18. Jolly Ranchers

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 18,100

Jolly Ranchers is owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1949. With its unique flavors, the candy is among the most consumed candies in the United States.

17. Laffy Taffy

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 27,100

Laffy Taffy is owned by Ferrero as well. Laffy Taffy was created and introduced to the market in 1952. The candy comes in different flavors and is a popular treat for Halloween. The company also rebrands itself with Halloween-based packing and flavors ahead of Halloween. The candy is one of the most consumed candies in the United States.

16. Swedish Fish

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 27,100

The Swedish Fish is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The candy was created and introduced to the market in the 1950s. The chewy and fruity nature of the candy contributes to its ranking as one of the most consumed candies in the United States.

15. Butterfinger

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 27,100

Butterfinger is owned by Ferrero. Ferrero is a popular Italian Confectionary Company. The candy is highly popular in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Butterfinger is highly popular among kids in the United States because of its unique crispy honeycombed chocolate.

14. KitKat

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 33,100

KitKat is not only one of the most consumed candies in the United States, but it is also a globally acclaimed candy. Kitkat is owned by Nestlé S.A (OTC:NSRGY) across the world and by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the United States. The bar was first created in 1935 and is sold across the United States. KitKat is one of a kind when it comes to a combined offering of chocolate and biscuits.

13. Twizzlers

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 40,500

Twizzlers are among the most popular candies in the world and are owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Twizzlers were originally created by Young and Smylie, but the company was acquired by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in 1977. The candy is among the most consumed candies in the United States. The candy comes in different shapes and flavors to appeal to kids of all ages.

12. Twix

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 40,500

Twix is a popular chocolate bar owned by Mars Incorporated. The chocolate bar was introduced in 1967 and is sold globally. The bar is a favorite for kids and teenagers with a sweet tooth. With a search volume of 40,500 in the United States, the bar stands as the 12th most consumed candy in the US.

11. Milky Way

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 90,500

Milky Way is owned by Mars Incorporated and was created in 1923. The chocolate bar is sold in two different versions, the US Milky Way Bar and the Global Milky Way Bar. The bar is popular in the United States as a good source of energy and people who are lactose intolerant. With a search volume of 90,500 in the United States, the bar stands as the eleventh most consumed candy in the US.

10. Candy corn

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 110,000

According to Candystore.com, Candy Corn is one of the most consumed candies in the United States. The candy is highly popular during the Halloween season for its waxy and sweet taste. The candy also boasts a high search volume by keyword of 110,000 in the United States.

9. Tootsie Pops

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 6,600

Tootsie Pops is owned by Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1931. The chewy nature of the candy is why it is an attractive consumption item for kids. The candy is highly popular as a Halloween staple and is famous for its chewy, caramel center that is coated in chocolate. With a search volume of 6,600 in the United States, the bar stands as the 9th most consumed candy in the US.

8. Snickers

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 60,500

Snickers, owned by Mars Incorporated, was first introduced in the United States in the 1930s. Since then the chocolate bar has gained momentum all over the world. Snickers is popular for its unique flavor and combination of nuts. With a search volume of 60,500 in the United States, the bar stands as the 8th most consumed candy in the US.

7. Hershey Kisses

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 22,200

Hershey's Kisses are owned by The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) and is a popular valentines gift. The candy was created and introduced to the market in 1907. Since then the candy has appealed to people of all ages in the United States. With its unique packaging and distinct flavor, the candy stands as the seventh most consumed candy in the world.

6. Sour Patch Kids

Search Volume by Keyword in the United States: 90,500

Sour Patch Kids is owned by Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and was created in 1970. With a search volume of 90,500 in the United States, the bar stands as the sixth most consumed candy in the US.

While Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is famous for its exquisite chocolates. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), and Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) are also prominent leaders in the space.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Consumed Candies in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 20 Most Consumed Candies in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey