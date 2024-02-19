In this article, we will discuss the 20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global education sector, educational technology, and companies investing in the education sector and go directly to the 5 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World.

It is common for affluent individuals to enroll their children in the most expensive boarding schools in the world, to match their lavish homes, fancy cars, and designer wardrobes. These esteemed establishments, widely recognized for their outstanding educational standards, provide engaging extracurricular activities, a diverse curriculum, and an abundance of lavish benefits. Even though it's incredibly expensive, multiple wealthy parents think this is a worthwhile investment. Graduates from these institutions may have unrivaled access to the best education money can buy, as well as the chance to cultivate connections with the offspring of billionaires and royalty.

The Global Education Sector:

Education typically leads to increased entrepreneurship, creativity, and productivity, as well as technological advancements. As a result, all these factors lead to higher output and economic growth.

As per The Business Research Company, recent years have seen strong growth in the elementary and secondary schools market size. At a CAGR of 9.2%, this market is expected to boost from $1620.94 billion in 2023 to $1769.82 billion in 2024. Population increase, government financing, education policy, parental involvement, and community development are the key elements propelling this rise. The latter market is anticipated to increase significantly during the next few years. At a CAGR of 8.8%, it will increase to $2483.77 billion in 2028. The emphasis on global competencies, inclusive education methods, infrastructure renovations, public-private partnerships, and teacher professional development are all factors contributing to the rise in the projection period. Personalized learning techniques, digital learning platforms, technological integration, education technology innovation, and a focus on steam education are some of the major developments that are expected to occur throughout the projection period. In 2023, Asia-Pacific had the largest elementary and secondary school market in the world, followed by Western Europe.

Boarding schools are precisely defined as "twenty-four-hour” intentional communities created with the student's growth and development at the center by Forbes. Of course, there are academic aspects. Students receive intellectual stimulation at boarding schools that goes beyond what is offered in regular classrooms. The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS) conducted a poll called "The Big Picture on Boarding Schools" that included alumni and students from boarding schools, private day schools, and public schools. The survey's results included that, compared to 60% and 52% of graduates from private day schools and public schools, respectively, 77% of boarding school graduates claim that their institution offers leadership chances. 71% and 39% of graduates from private day schools and public schools, while, 87% of graduates say they were extremely well prepared intellectually for college. Compared to 36% and 23% of former students from private day schools and public schools, respectively, 78% of boarding school graduates said they were extremely well equipped for independence, social life, and time management.

Educational Technology:

The emergence of educational technology (EdTech), or the use of technology for teaching, learning, and education, has been attributed to the huge impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world's educational landscape.

Over the past few years, EdTech companies have experienced exponential growth, but the popularity of AI programs like ChatGPT has excelled in the education sector. In 2023, the industry-leading provider of student-centered online learning, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), announced that it is collaborating with Scale AI, the AI data infrastructure, to create exclusive large language models (LLMs) that will enable Chegg's personalized learning assistant to deliver generative learning experiences.

In 2023, Chegg Inc.(NYSE:CHGG) had $766.9 million in total net revenues, a 1% decline from the previous year. Revenues from Subscription Services increased 9% annually to $672.0 million, or 88% of total net revenues, up from 79% in 2021.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is confident in its future growth despite the decline in revenue. The business will flourish by launching the initial section of its brand-new AI-powered user experience.

Companies Investing in The Education Sector:

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), declared in 2022 that it would contribute $150 million to the Immersive Learning initiative. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) will also launch 10 additional virtual campuses in the metaverse in collaboration with VictoryXR, a firm that develops software for extended reality education, eventually bringing the total to 100 universities.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) aims to train a new generation of metaverse producers through immersive learning so they can produce high-caliber immersive experiences. The organization claims that working together on projects will enable these creators to pick up new skills and pursue fulfilling jobs.

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), an exclusively online institution, is one example of a virtual campus. The university, which has over 45,000 students, will now offer spaces where students may interact and learn in the metaverse.

Microsoft Corporation also recently announced that it will invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the company whose artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has gained widespread attention. In just a few days after its launch, the tool had over a million users, sparking a new discussion about the future of AI in the workplace.

With that said, here are the 20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World.

20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World

Methodology:

To pick out the 20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World and maintain objectivity and relevance in our statistics, we have limited the selection of boarding schools for this article to those included in the Fortune, which provides a list of the boarding schools globally. ​​We also examined the World Schools, Admission Sight, and Forbes rankings for the top boarding schools. Additionally, selecting the top boarding schools in the world requires careful consideration of the views of parents and other influential individuals. Using search terms like "best boarding schools" and "expensive boarding schools," we analyzed a large number of Reddit threads discussing views on boarding schools to comprehend their viewpoints. Next, we have gathered information on the annual tuition fee from the official websites of the relevant schools to guarantee the accuracy of our list. Our list of the 20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World is arranged in ascending order of their annual tuition fees.

20 Most Expensive Boarding Schools in the World

20. Eton College (UK)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $62,882

Eton College, an independent educational institution for boys aged 13 to 18, was established in 1440 by King Henry VI of England. It maintains numerous educational connections with institutions across the world. Meritorious students can apply for financial aid and scholarships from the college. Eton College is a distinguished university with an extensive past that strives to ensure all students achieve their full potential through charity endeavors. Popular Eton College alumni include David Cameron, Boris Johnson, William Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex. Eton College is one of the 20 most expensive boarding schools in the world.

19. The Webb School (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $63,900

Founded in 1870, Bell Buckle, Tennessee's Webb School is a private, coeducational, college preparatory boarding and day school. It's been called the oldest South American boarding school still in operation. With a demanding academic program and a caring community, The Webb Schools, a 150-acre boarding and day high school for grades 9–12, asserts its commitment to equality and diversity. The academic prowess and strong sense of community at The Webb Schools attract students from diverse countries and cultural backgrounds.

18. Phillips Exeter Academy (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $64,789

Philips Exeter Academy is a co-educational residential school with approximately 1,000 high school students from 34 different nations. It has a long history of valuing academic quality and student empowerment. Exeter asserts that it fosters potential and promotes eagerness for learning. Offering a 5:1 student-to-teacher ratio, the program provides more than 450 courses in 18 subject areas.

17. Hurtwood House School (UK)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $67,226

Located in Surrey, England, Hurtwood House is an independent, coeducational boarding school for students between the ages of 15 and 19. Hurtwood House School presents itself as a distinct educational institution with a special curriculum that blends the best aspects of contemporary education with the established traditions of boarding schools. Hurtwood not only breaks unprecedented educational ground but also upholds traditional values and provides a secure transitional environment between school and university. Hurtwood House is among the most costly boarding schools in the world.

16. Phillips Academy Andover (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $69,600

Philips Academy is a boarding and day school located 25 miles north of Boston in Andover, Massachusetts, in the United States. Phillips Academy is an educational institution dedicated to diversity, inclusivity, and excellence. It is founded on the belief that every student should have a fair opportunity to develop and acquire knowledge. With the assistance of the system this school has created, students can become the best versions of themselves and change the world. This educational institution has an impartial and diversified approach that respects and welcomes students from all backgrounds, fostering a mutually respectful learning environment.

15. The Masters School (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $74,500

The Master School asserts that active learning, profound comprehension, and significant connection are its main priorities. For students from different backgrounds, the school promotes an environment that fosters learning, growth, and the development of respect for all cultures. It is among the 20 most expensive boarding schools in the world.

14. The Lawrenceville School (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $76,080

Lawrenceville School boasts that it gives its pupils a challenging academic curriculum, a welcoming and supportive environment, and the chance to broaden their view of the world. They can become ready to change the world for the better thanks to this school. Lawrenceville School is dedicated to preparing its pupils to become global citizens, lifelong learners, and responsible leaders.

13. Albans School (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $78,196

Located in Washington, D.C., Albans School is an independent boarding school for boys in grades 4–12. Albans School embraces pupils of all faiths and from different backgrounds. This school places significant emphasis on excellence, compassion, and respect. The latter offers its pupils a challenging academic program, a caring community, and the chance to grow in their moral and spiritual principles. Graduates from St. Albans are equipped to handle the demands of college and beyond. Albans School is one of the best boarding schools in the world.

12. THINK Global School (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $94,050

Students at THINK Global School (TGS), one of the top boarding schools in the world, come from more than 20 nations and get a distinctive high school education. Every academic year, TGS students embark on global adventures and study in three new international cities. TGS is an independent, non-denominational, coeducational school. Students are engaged with the people and cultures they visit through a curriculum that combines project-based and place-based learning given by TGS.

11. The American School in Switzerland (TASIS)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $104,044

Established in 1956, TASIS is the oldest American college-preparatory residential school in Europe. TASIS is a well-known day and boarding school that promotes worldwide citizenship through learning, service, and travel. Serving students ranging from Pre-Kindergarten to post-graduate, this institution accommodates about 750 students annually, of whom approximately 260 live on-site. TASIS's student body highlights this school's exceptional diversity and global viewpoint, with members speaking over 30 languages and representing around 60 different nations.

10. Le Regent International School (Switzerland)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $104,700

Located in Crans-Montana, one of the sunniest and safest regions in the Swiss Alps, Regent International School offers students pristine air, breathtaking landscapes, and a supportive and hospitable community. This contemporary Swiss IB World School provides pupils, ages 4 to 18, with a rigorous academic curriculum. Le Regent International School is one of the most luxurious boarding schools in the world.

9. Shortridge Academy (USA)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $110,000

In Southeastern New Hampshire, Shortridge Academy is a year-round residential secondary school that offers young students therapy and mental health care. For teenagers in need of more intensive mental health care than they might receive at home, at school, or in a typical residential setting, the 350-acre campus provides a secure and supportive atmosphere.

8. College du Leman, Geneva (Switzerland)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $112,476

Collège du Léman is a Swiss boarding and day school for students from various cultures and countries, with around 260 pupils residing on site. According to the school, students challenge and motivate each other to become global citizens and cherish cultural variety. The stunning natural splendor of the Alps and reminders of European cultural legacies abound in the college building. Collège du Léman has one of the most expensive fees i.e. around $112,476.

7. Leysin American School (LAS) (Switzerland)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $119,375

Leysin American School is an independent, coeducational boarding school that was established in 1960 with a focus on preparing students in grades 7 to 12 for university. With more than 300 students from around the globe and a global network of more than 7,000 alumni, LAS is now a thriving alpine campus where education is conducted in English. The mission of Leysin American School is to cultivate globally engaged, caring, and inventive individuals. Students grow to become the greatest versions of themselves at LAS. This Swiss residential school offers International Baccalaureate, ESL, and American high school certificates. Leysin American School, being one of the most expensive boarding schools, costs around $119,375.

6. St. George’s International School (Switzerland)

Annual Tuition Fee (USD): $126,516

Among the top IB schools in Switzerland, and one of the richest boarding schools in the world is St. George's International School. The university was founded by English graduates Lorna Southwell and Osyth Potts from Oxford University. This school prioritizes academic achievement, the well-being of students, individualized instruction, and a distinctive natural setting for learning and development. Over 64 branches of this top worldwide premium learning institution can be found all over the world. St George's International School combines day and boarding programs for students ages one to eighteen.

