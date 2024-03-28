In this article, we will take a look at the 20 windiest cities in the United States. If you would like to skip our discussion on the US wind energy market, you can go to the 5 Windiest Cities in the United States.

With a total installed capacity of 132,938 MW, the United States holds the title of being the world’s second-biggest producer of wind energy. In the year 2022, wind power emerged as a significant contributor to the US electricity grid. Across 42 states, utility-scale wind farms harnessed the power of the wind to generate a remarkable 10% of the nation's total electricity production.

This translates to a staggering 435 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) being generated from these sources, highlighting the growing role of wind energy in the US. Some of the states contribute more to wind power generation in the country than others. The five major states that produced the most wind energy in 2022 were Kansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Texas, and Iowa. Together, they churned out a whopping 57% of the total wind electricity generation in the US. These are among the windiest states of the USA. They are located in the Central and Midwest Region, which is among the windiest places in North America. The high wind speed in these states has made them suitable for wind power generation.

However, there is still a lot more potential for wind power generation in the US. The annual wind power potential of the continental US stands at 43,000 terawatt-hours (TWh). This is much more than the electricity consumption of the entire United States, which was a mere 4,048 TWh in 2022. Due to the potential, the US wind energy market is on a promising trajectory, with forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.87% between 2022 and 2027. Other factors fueling this growth include favorable government policies, reduced cost of wind energy, increased investment in the sector, and concerns for climatic change.

Key Players Driving Innovation in the US Wind Energy Market

With several players competing for a share of the market, the market is characterized by moderate fragmentation. Some of the major players in the US wind energy market include Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), and Ørsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED). All of them have made significant contributions to this sector and continue to do so as part of their strategic plans.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is taking a big step towards a cleaner future with its ambitious clean energy plan. This plan outlines significant carbon emission reductions, aiming for at least a 50% decrease by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions from electricity generation by 2050. To achieve this, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is leading the industry in coal plant retirements. They aim to reduce coal dependence to less than 5% of their total energy generation by 2030, with a complete phase-out by 2035, pending regulatory approval. This aggressive plan demonstrates Duke Energy's commitment to a sustainable future. The company recently also started operations on a 207 MW wind farm located in Iowa.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is not far behind. As a leading force in wind energy, the company has deployed over 49,000 wind turbines globally. Their versatile designs, suited for various wind conditions, harness both onshore and offshore wind potential. This translates to a massive renewable energy capacity of 400 GW worldwide. General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) commitment continues with its spin-off, GE Vernova. Invested in boosting American wind energy, GE Vernova pledged over $50 million for a new wind turbine facility in the state of New York. This initiative, completed in November 2023, resulted in the production of the 6.1-158 onshore wind turbine.

Similarly, Ørsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED), a major force in offshore wind, partnered with Eversource to launch the nation's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in March 2024. Around 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York, the company's 12-turbine South Fork wind farm marks a significant milestone in expanding US renewable energy production.

20 Windiest Cities in the United States

Wind turbines against a backdrop of the sky, signifying the power of renewable energy.

Our Methodology

To compile the list of the 20 windiest cities in the United States, we relied on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency specializing in weather study and forecasting. The metric utilized was the average annual wind speed measured in miles per hour (mph). NOAA's data tracked the average wind speed on a monthly basis over a span of 38 years to calculate both monthly and annual averages for each location. In our compilation, we included only cities with populations of 50,000 people and above, as per the latest census. The windiest cities in the United States are ranked in ascending order based on their average annual wind speed.

20 Windiest Cities in the United States

20. San Francisco, California

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 10.5 mph

San Francisco is situated on a peninsula and is surrounded by water from three sides. The city experiences noticeable winds throughout the year, blowing in from the Pacific Ocean. Cold water currents near the city create cooler air over the water, leading to differences in pressure that generate wind.

19. Rapid City, South Dakota

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 10.6 mph

Being located at the edge of the Black Hills, Rapid City is exposed to winds without major geographical barriers. Rapid City also has a fairly consistent wind speed throughout the year, with a slight dip in summer. The average annual wind speed is 10.6 miles per hour, with slightly higher speeds in winter and slightly lower in summer.

18. Billings, Montana

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 10.7 mph

Billings, Montana experiences moderate windiness year-round. Wind speeds are higher in winter and a bit lower in summer. In fact, January is the city’s windiest month, with wind speeds going as high as 13.4 miles per hour on average.

17. Midland-Odessa, Texas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 10.9 mph

Sitting on the southern extension of the South Plains and lacking any major geographical obstacles to wind flow, Midland-Odessa, Texas, experiences windier conditions than usual. Also, due to low vegetation cover in Midland-Odessa, there is little resistance to winds. During late winter and early spring, visibility can be reduced, especially when dust is blowing.

16. Abilene, Texas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 10.9 mph

This city sits on the edge of the Texas High Plains. Thanks to its flat terrain, unpredictable air currents, and frequent summer storms, Abilene joins the ranks of the windiest cities in the United States. Some days in Abilene can be quite blustery, with winds reaching speeds of over 20 mph.

15. Fargo, North Dakota

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.1 mph

Fargo, North Dakota, is no stranger to strong winds. Several factors contribute to its windy reputation. Firstly, its location on the Great Plains means there are few obstacles to disrupt wind patterns. Secondly, a geographical feature called the Pembina Escarpment, a slight elevation change east of the city can strengthen winds as they move across it. Finally, Fargo experiences frequent passage of high- and low-pressure systems throughout the year, which cause air movement and contribute to its overall windy character.

14. Grand Island, Nebraska

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.1 mph

Grand Island, Nebraska, frequently experiences strong winds due to a combination of geographical and climatic factors. Lack of obstacles to the prevailing winds and frequent high- and low-pressure systems lead to the city experiencing winds year-round.

13. Galveston, Texas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.2 mph

With an average wind speed of around 11.2 miles per hour, Galveston, Texas, has earned a reputation as a windy city. Firstly, its location on Galveston Island, jutting out into the Gulf of Mexico, exposes it to persistent onshore winds. Moreover, the flat terrain surrounding the island provides minimal obstruction, allowing winds to flow freely.

12. Wichita Falls, Texas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.2 mph

Wichita Falls experiences a significant variation between its windy and calm seasons. While summers are hot, humid, and mostly clear with minimal wind, winters are cold and partly cloudy with significant wind gusts. Interestingly, the windiest period in Wichita Falls isn't winter but rather spring and early summer, with April taking the title as the month with the highest average wind speed.

11. New York City, New York

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.2 mph

New York City's winds pick up significantly during the cooler months. While summers bring sweltering heat, humidity, and rain, winters transform the landscape with frigid temperatures, deep snow drifts, and winds. This windy season stretches from October to April in the city, with February being the month with the strongest average wind speeds. The rest of the year offers a respite from the blustery conditions, with partly cloudy skies year-round.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.3 mph

Oklahoma City’s flat terrain offers little resistance to prevailing winds, making it a notoriously breezy place. Summers are hot and humid, while winters are cold and can be snowy. Interestingly, the windiest time in the city isn't winter but rather a stretch from late January to early June, with April experiencing the strongest average wind speeds.

9. Boston, Massachusetts

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.5 mph

Boston's coastal location on the Atlantic Ocean fuels its reputation as a windy city. Winter unleashes powerful nor'easters, extratropical cyclones that blast the city with strong northeasterly winds. The hurricane season, from June to November, also brings occasional tropical storms or hurricanes, providing additional windiness. While Boston experiences wind variations throughout the year, February holds the title of the windiest month.

8. Wichita, Kansas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.5 mph

Wichita's winds are a product of its geographical location. Air masses coming down from the Colorado Rockies sink and warm as they reach the plains to the east, strengthening the low-pressure zone and creating the prevailing winds. Wichita's flat landscape also allows for these winds to flow freely. Spring is the windiest season, while summer offers a calm respite. However, strong thunderstorms, common throughout the year in the city, can bring their own bursts of wind.

7. Great Falls, Montana

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.5 mph

Great Falls is one of Montana's windiest major cities. Winter unleashes the city's strongest winds, likely due to the arrival of Chinook winds. These warm, dry winds rushing down from the Rocky Mountains can cause average wind speeds to rise over 14 miles per hour in December and January.

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

Average Yearly Wind Speed: 11.7 mph

Ranked as the sixth windiest city in the US, Corpus Christi experiences winds year-round, averaging a refreshing 11.7 mph. Unlike the strong gusts of Midwestern cities, Corpus Christi's winds have seasonal variations. Summer welcomes gentle breezes wafting in from the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, winter brings a change of direction, with occasional storms blowing in from the west and northwest. April is the windiest month in the city.

