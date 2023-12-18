In this article, we are going to discuss the 23 best gins for a classic Martini. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global gin market, the ongoing gin-naissance, the rise of sustainable gin, and the recent acquisition in the gin industry, and go directly to 10 Best Gins for a Classic Martini.

A Martini will never run out of fashion. Believed to have been invented in 1860 at the Occidental Hotel in San Francisco, the American classic became popular almost immediately, mythologized by literature and film. The iconic concoction was even a personal favorite of the great Ernst Hemingway himself, who, in his 1929 novel A Farewell to Arms, described his appreciation for the Martini so eloquently that it’s hard to imagine why anyone who read these words would consider drinking anything else – The sandwiches came and I ate three and drank a couple more martinis. I had never tasted anything so cool and clean. They made me feel civilized – Hemingway undoubtedly spoke for many when he penned that last line.

And, of course, one can also never forget to mention a certain iconic and sophisticated British spy who famously said ‘shaken, not stirred’ when ordering a Martini at the bar in Casino Royale, thus immortalizing the quintessential cocktail forever.

Global Gin Market:

Gin is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global gin market valued at $15.3 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $20.2 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The growing demand for premium cocktails, rising consumption of pre-mixed ready-to-drink (RTD) and fresh cocktail recipes, and an ever growing appetite for luxury spirits represent some of the key factors driving the market.

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Most Popular Gin Brands in 2023 – gin’s total volume increased by 7.7% to 105.2 million 9-liter cases in 2022, and global sales of premium gin bottles are growing at around 20% annually – 2.5 times the rate of overall spirit sales.

Unsurprisingly, the United Kingdom is the largest exporter of gin in the world. According to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data, gin exports from the U.K. hit $879 million in 2022, up from $651 million the previous year. Last year’s exports also surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by 9%. The United States remains the U.K.’s largest export market for gin, with 2022 exports totaling more than $279 million, an increase of 6% from 2019.

The Gin-naissance:

The increasing popularity of craft gin is causing a rapid expansion in the number of distilleries around the world, heralding the dawn of a ‘gin-naissance’. In the U.K. alone, there has been a distillery boom in recent years, with 49 new distilleries opening in 2017 and then a further 31 in 2018.

Similarly, gin has also re-emerged in India and held about 37% of the market share in the country. India’s first gin brand ‘Greater Than’ was introduced in 2018 and now in 2023, the country already has over 12 brands, with more in the pipeline.

However, the craft trend isn’t solely limited to gin and if you’d rather just enjoy a cold, refreshing craft beer, please refer to Best Craft Beer Brands in Each U.S. State.

The Rise of Sustainable Gin:

The modern consumer has become increasingly aware of the climate emergency we unfortunately find ourselves in, and actively seeks out sustainable brands, even if it means paying extra. So, as gin makers find themselves in an increasingly competitive market, committing psychologically and economically to reducing their impact on the planet may also be the only means to make their businesses sustainable in the long run.

Botanical sourcing is an important part of gin production, as different botanicals can give gins their unique flavors. This means sourcing botanicals from suppliers who adhere to fair trade principles, use sustainable agricultural methods, and promote circular economies.

One popular gin that has made significant strides in this regard is Bombay Sapphire. Owned by Bacardi Limited, the world-renowned brand is on a mission to become the most sustainable gin in the world. Other than even making its iconic blue bottle completely recyclable, Bombay Sapphire is the first global gin brand to use 100% sustainably sourced ingredients, as certified by Ecocert. Each of the 10 botanical ingredients for the gin is sourced from suppliers who act responsibly and ensure a sustainable future for farmers, their communities, and the environment. Moreover, the brand’s Laverstoke Mill distillery in England reveals a structural marvel and architectural sensation that is not only beautiful to look at, but is also a zero-waste facility that runs on 100% renewable energy.

Hence, while it is true that Bombay Sapphire is best known for its uncompromisingly delicious gin, it seems that its future as a key player in spirits sustainability is as bright as its unique flavor.

Recent Acquisition in the Gin Industry:

The Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) announced at the end of last year that it has reached an agreement with Vantguard and MG Distilleries to acquire the popular Gin Mare brand and the variant Gin Mare Capri for an undisclosed price.

Established in 2010, Gin Mare, the world’s No. 1 ultra-premium gin, is a Spanish offering with a Mediterranean-inspired recipe of botanicals, including Arbequina olives, thyme, rosemary, and basil. Introduced last year, Gin Mare Capri is made with Italian bergamot and lemons, along with Gin Mare’s four principal botanicals. The spirit is now part of the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)’s premium offerings, and continues to be produced at the MG Distilleries plant in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona).

The Jack Daniel’s maker’s brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is one of the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

With that said, here are the Perfect Gins for a Martini.

23 Best Gins for a Classic Martini

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, VinePair, Men’s Journal, Reddit threads etc., looking for the Best Gins for a Martini. We picked gins that appeared at least four times in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two gins had the same score, we ranked them based on their ratings on Drizly.

23. Gibson’s London Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Gibson’s is an authentic London Dry Gin that reveals notes of juniper berry, coriander, angelica, and lemon zest – ideal for gin-based cocktails, especially a killer Martini.

Gibson's is owned by French drinks group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet.

22. Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Modeled after the London dry, Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin has been made in America since 1939. This elegant and sophisticated spirit goes down smooth on its own and mixes easily to create your favorite martini.

The company behind this popular gin brand, Pernod Ricard, boasted sales of about $10.72 billion in 2022, an increase of 21% from the previous year.

Seagram’s sits among the Best Gins for a Martini in 2023.

21. Bombay Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Based upon one of the world’s oldest gin recipes, Bombay Dry Gin was the world’s first London Dry Gin distilled using a unique vapor-infusion process instead of boiling.

In 1998, Bacardi Limited agreed to buy the Dewar's Scotch whisky and Bombay gin brands from Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in a $1.94 billion cash deal that significantly expanded and diversified Bacardi's liquor portfolio in the U.S.

20. Nikka Coffey Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 4

With decades of experience in distilling white spirits but mostly whiskies, Nikka Whisky offers a gin with the perfect balance between 11 selected botanicals and the silky texture of Coffey distillates.

The Japanese company also introduced the Nikka Coffey Vodka in 2017, which ranks among the Highest Quality Vodkas In The World.

19. Roku Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Released in 2017 in Japan and the following year in the United States, Roku is the premium craft gin created by the House of Suntory in Osaka. If you taste this expression, you will not find the classic flavor of juniper berries upfront. Rather you would sense layers of unique flavors that come from six (Roku means six in Japanese) Japanese botanicals along with eight traditional gin botanicals.

Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, announced a 10.5% YoY increase in net sales in 2022, representing a 24% growth versus the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Roku is counted among the Best Gins for a Dirty Martini.

18. Junipero Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Hell bent on elevating juniper & citrus flavors, the distilling team forged a new path by crafting each batch of Junipero in a small copper pot still, scouring the globe for the most expressive botanicals, and boldly bottling at an unfiltered 98.6 proof. Junipero has the honor of being the first pro-Prohibition craft gin distilled in the United States.

17. Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Hailing from the Netherlands, Nolet's Silver sees classic botanicals (juniper, liquorice, citrus and orris root) meet rather contemporary ingredients like white peach, raspberry, and Turkish rose, carried on a wheat-based spirit.

In October, the Nolet Group launched a management-backed offer to buy Dutch gin and spirits maker Lucas Bols for $284.51 million. The family-owned company is also responsible for producing Ketel One Vodka.

Nolet’s Silver ranks among the Best Gins for Cocktails.

16. Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 6

This craft gin contains a blend of 47 botanicals sourced from India and the Black Forest in Germany. The unexpected flavors from around the world come together for one unique blend that’s complex and delicious. Introduced in 2010, the Monkey 47 brand was completely acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2020.

Monkey 47 sits among the Top Gins for a Martini on Reddit.

15. No. 3 London Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 6

This ultra-premium London Dry Gin is the perfect balance of three flavors – juniper, citrus, and spice, making it refreshing in taste and classic in style. The company also came up with a handcrafted glass that is scientifically proven to keep your Martini cooler for 50% longer.

14. Citadelle Jardin d'Été

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Inspired by the garden at the Château de Bonbonnet, a little nature preserve where flowers, fruits, and herbs flourish, this twist on the original Citadelle gin takes you on a delightful olfactory and gustatory ramble. This expression is delicate and fresh, excellent with tonic or in a martini with a twist of lemon.

Citadelle Jardin d'Été is placed among the Highest Quality Gins for Martini Making.

13. Martin Miller’s Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Martin Miller's is widely recognized as the world's first 'super premium' gin. Blended with the purest Icelandic water, this gin is pot distilled using two separate distillations of the very best earthy and citrus based botanicals.

The family-owned Zamora Company acquired a majority stake in Martin Miller's in 2018, with the co-founders retaining 45% of the shares.

12. St. George Terroir Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 7

When Jörg Rupf founded St. George Spirits in 1982, there was no such thing as ‘craft distilling’ in America. In 1982, there were fewer than 20 distilleries in the United States. Today, there are more than 2000.

Terroir began with a hike and a fir tree. Master distiller Lance Winters created St. George Terroir Gin to evoke the magic of the forest. With its pronounced notes of a pine forest, this West Coast offering tastes unlike any other gin in the market.

At $40 a bottle, St. George Terroir is counted among the Best Gins Under $50.

11. Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Created by Charles Tanqueray in 1830, Tanqueray London Dry Gin is still made today according to the same classic, timeless recipe. Its iconic bottle shape is inspired by a three-part cocktail shaker made famous during Prohibition's classic cocktail movement in the ‘Roaring 20s’.

Owned by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Tanqueray's biggest market is the United States. It was said to be a favorite of the ‘Rat Pack’ and was supposedly also the preferred gin of the musical maestro Frank Sinatra. This perfectly balanced gin brand is the bartenders’ choice as the best gin for a gin and tonic.

With a total revenue of around $24.8 billion in 2022, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) ranks among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

