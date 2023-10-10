In this article, we are going to discuss the 29 best alcoholic drinks that don’t taste like alcohol. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global alcohol industry, the new RTDs in the market, and the comeback of flavored vodka, and go directly to 10 Best Alcoholic Drinks that Don’t Taste Like Alcohol.

Alcohol occupies such a central place in the human experience that Galileo Galilei, the father of modern science, once compared wine to sunlight itself. Since booze has been a part of human history for thousands of years, it has always been in a constant state of change, trying to keep up with the evolving tastes of its consumers. Adding a hint of flavor has always been the norm, and even the Greeks flavored their beloved wine with everything from honey to seawater. From beer spiked with intoxicants such as henbane to wine infused with rosemary, it’s fair to say that the desire both to enhance the mood-altering effects of alcohol and to improve the taste of an indifferent raw product have been with mankind for millennia.

The Global Alcohol Industry:

In 2019, the global alcohol consumption, measured in liters of pure alcohol per person of 15 years of age or older, was 5.5 liters, which is a 4.7% relative decrease from 5.7 liters in 2010. As we mentioned in our article – 25 Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023 – the global alcoholic beverages market size was valued at $1.62 trillion in 2021, and the market is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The market is likely to be driven by the increasing global young-adult demographic, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super-premium products. Globally, beer drives the market for alcoholic beverages. Regionally, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

New RTDs in the Market:

Ready-to-drink beverages continue to make headlines as the fastest-growing alcohol beverage category. RTDs’ strong growth has been driven by many factors – including consumer’s taste trends and desire for high-quality, portable cocktails, as well as flavor innovation.

A great example of the best store bought alcoholic drinks that don’t taste like alcohol is the good ol’ Jack & Coke. Although the beloved cocktail has been a quintessential serve at every bar for a long time, it is now also available in the form of a pre-mixed, canned RTD – courtesy of a joint venture between the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD made its U.S. debut in March this year in 12-oz. cans (7% ABV), and Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar also became available in May. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) took a test-and-learn-approach for the initial launch, applying lessons from a single-country rollout in Mexico to a global scaling strategy, bringing the product to 13 countries in 12 months.

Stocks of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) were held by 30 hedge funds at the end of Q2 in the Insider Monkey database, with Fundsmith LLP holding the largest stake of over 12.19 million shares, valued at $814.41 million. Both the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rank among the Largest Beverage Companies in the World in 2023.

Another classic cocktail that recently got its own RTD version is the iconic Strawberry Daiquiri. Earlier this year, the Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)-owned Captain Morgan rum brand introduced Captain Morgan Strawberry Daiquiri pre-mix can to its ready-to-drink portfolio. This smooth cocktail mixes the brand’s Spiced Caribbean Rum with sweet ripe strawberries, juicy lime, and rich notes of vanilla and rum spice. Tapping into the burgeoning pre-mix RTD category, which has grown 16.7% in value over the last year, the new Captain Morgan Strawberry Daiquiri pre-mix is one of the best canned alcoholic drinks that don’t taste like alcohol.

Warren Buffett initiated a position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter of 2023 with 227,750 shares worth $39.510 million and his position in the company remained unchanged in the second quarter. In Q2, the spirits giant represented 0.1% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) sits among the Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

The Comeback of Flavored Vodka:

A quick scan of any retailer’s shelves reveals how important flavors are to the modern spirits market. You’ll see rows upon rows of vodkas, rums, whiskeys and brandies, made with every conceivable flavor.

The vodka industry has also gained some much-needed traction through the recent reincarnation of flavored vodkas. Gone are the days of the overly sweet artificial flavors and cheap plastic bottles -- we are currently going through a flavored vodka renaissance where brands are reimagining the category with high-quality bottles and natural botanicals and extracts -- that expand the drink’s flavored expressions from subtle to overt.

Many flavored vodka brands are also moving towards making spirits that are lower in sugar and alcohol than other flavored alcoholic beverages, thus making them popular among the modern health-conscious consumers. Flavored vodka also typically costs less than premium vodka, making it an attractive pocket friendly option. The flavored vodka segment represented 21.85% of the total vodka market share in the U.S. in 2021.

Owned by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), SVEDKA is a popular flavored vodka brand that is a great choice for mixing cocktails. Its smooth and clear taste makes it a versatile base for classic and modern cocktails alike. Plus, its affordable price point makes it a great option for home bartenders on a budget. SVEDKA was acquired by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in 2007 in a deal worth $384 million. The alcohol company made headlines this summer when its Mexican beer brand, Modelo Especial, became the Top-Selling Beer in America after dethroning Bud Light.

Stocks of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were held by 48 out of 910 hedge funds in the Insider Monkey database at the end of the company’s Q2, with Holocene Advisors holding the largest stake of 796,935 shares, valued at $196.15 million.

With that said, here are the Best Easy Drinks that Don’t Taste Like Alcohol.

29 Best Alcoholic Drinks that Don’t Taste Like Alcohol

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor Laboratory, BuzzFeed, and various subreddits on Reddit, looking for the Best Tasting Alcoholic Drinks that Don’t Taste Like Alcohol. We picked drinks that appeared at least thrice in these sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

29. Spritzer

Insider Monkey Score: 3

A wine spritzer is the perfect refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot summer day, over a brunch with friends, or to chill with in the evening. They're light, fun, and delicious, and because they're mixed with fizzy water they're milder than a regular glass of wine.

28. Pink Gin Fizz

Insider Monkey Score: 3

The beautiful pink color of this gin cocktail makes it perfect for celebrating any occasion. It's delicious. The combination of gin, raspberry liqueur, and soda water make for a subtly sweet, fizzy cocktail without any extra added sugar needed.

27. Caipirinha

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Tasting, somehow, like a summer vacation, Brazil's national drink is zesty, refreshing, and unsurprisingly full of that carnival spirit. It's sometimes overlooked by the mighty Mojito, but the Caipirinha can hold its own poolside or as an aperitif.

26. Rum Runner

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Due to its trinity of sweet elements – banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, and grenadine – the rum runner is a burst of tropical fruit flavor from a smaller volume of ingredients than if you were to simply make a punch out of similar juices.

25. Strawberry Daiquiri

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Frozen strawberry daiquiris are the ultimate poolside thirst quencher. At its best, the drink is a refreshing, delicious concoction that highlights good rum, sweet strawberries, and fresh lime juice.

24. Gin & Tonic

Insider Monkey Score: 4

A classic gin and tonic is bright, zesty, and slightly sweet without being syrupy – it's a perfect drink to sip while deciding on dinner. And there are plenty of ways to make it.

The Bacardi-owned Bombay Sapphire gin launched its own gin & tonic RTD in 2021, combining its signature vapor-infused London Dry Gin with the perfect balance of premium tonic water for a superior taste experience.

23. Kamikaze

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The sweet and sour flavor of the Kamikaze recipe, which combines vodka, Cointreau, and fresh lime juice, defines this drink. The sweetness of the Cointreau is balanced by the tartness of the fresh lime juice, and the vodka adds a strong punch to the drink.

22. Jack & Coke

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The beverage offers the perfect balance of the smooth character of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola. Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail connoisseur or simply looking for a convenient way to enjoy a classic drink, a good ol’ Jack & Coke is sure to please.

21. Sangria

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Sangria is a refreshing and fruity wine drink that originates from Spain. Made with red wine, fruit juices, and a variety of fruits, a good sangria tastes like the perfect night on a perfect holiday.

20. Radler

Insider Monkey Score: 5

This bold, refreshing drink makes the perfect tailgate sipper. The radler is a German beer cocktail that combines beer and lemonade for a refreshing drink. The British version of this drink is known as a Shandy.

19. Mimosa

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Mimosas are supremely simple bubbly cocktails made with sparkling wine and orange juice. They're light, fizzy and easy to sip. The Mimosa, brunch's favorite drink, offers a delightful way to make things a bit more festive.

18. Fuzzy Navel

Insider Monkey Score: 5

A fuzzy navel is a fruity peach schnapps cocktail that is simple, refreshing, and an overall delight to drink. It is named after its fuzzy peach color and the tangy taste of the orange juice, which gives it a citrus kick.

17. Tequila Sunrise

Insider Monkey Score: 6

An iconic drink made famous by movies, songs, and American pop culture, the swirling colors of the Tequila Sunrise cocktail appear exotic, while the simple three-ingredient recipe packs a refreshing punch. This easy-to-make cocktail is made from orange juice, tequila, and a drizzle of grenadine.

When made properly, a classic Tequila Sunrise is a drink that doesn’t taste like alcohol but gets you drunk.

16. Mai Tai

Insider Monkey Score: 6

This tropical, nutty, boozy, and zingy cocktail is made with the combination of rum, Curaçao liqueur, orgeat syrup, and lime juice. The Mai Tai gets its rich, nutty flavor from orgeat, an essential ingredient in a bartender's arsenal.

15. Cosmopolitan

Insider Monkey Score: 6

The Cosmopolitan is one of the prettiest and most popular cocktails you will find. Lip Smackingly sweet and sour, the Cosmopolitan cocktail of vodka, cranberry, orange liqueur, and citrus is a good-time in a glass.

14. Lemon Drop

Insider Monkey Score: 7

This delicious and easy cocktail recipe is made with the refreshing combination of vodka, lemon, triple sec, and simple syrup. Because of its sweet and easy-to-drink nature, Lemon Drop is one of the Best Alcoholic Drinks for a Girl.

13. Sex on the Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Most well-known for its provocative name, the classic recipe for a Sex on the Beach calls for four ingredients – vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and cranberry juice, all combined together. This summer classic is a firm favorite with guests of all kinds.

Sex on the Beach is a great example of alcoholic drinks that taste good and get you drunk.

12. Screwdriver

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Introduced by American oil workers in the Persian Gulf in the mid-20th century, the Screwdriver is fresh and punchy with its citrusy profile, and the vodka softening any acidic edges. With its simple ingredients and refreshing taste, the screwdriver is a favorite with beginners and veterans alike.

11. White Russian

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Made uber-popular by the 1998 cult classic ‘The Big Lebowski’, the ingredients in a White Russian are vodka, heavy cream or whole milk, and Kahlúa. When combined together, these ingredients create a milky, dessert-like drink that can really only be described as delicious.

The White Russian is one of the best alcoholic drinks for someone who doesn’t like the taste of alcohol.

