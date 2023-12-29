In this article, we shall discuss the 25 best campsites in the US. To skip our detailed analysis of the global camping equipment industry in 2024, go directly and see 10 Best Campsites in the US.

Camping equipment is primarily used by trekkers and hikers during different excursion activities for the purpose of protection, convenience, and safety. These items tend to comprise tents, small cooking appliances, ropes, bags, trekking shoes, and any other essential needed to trekking and camping excursions. With there being a rampant growth in demand for leisure activities and adventure tourism particularly amongst the younger demographic, the market size for the industry is expected to propel at unprecedented rates. Furthermore, the surge in travel post-pandemic has also augmented demand for camping equipment as a greater number of consumers gravitate towards some of the best campsites in the US for a more adventurous kind of travel. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global camping equipment industry was valued at more than $83.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $133.1 billion by 2030 at a staggering CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Key players in the market like Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ:DECK), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) are targeting to launch new and attractive travelling products integrated with smart technology, which will further fuel demand for camping equipment. To read more on companies operating in this space, check out our coverage of the 10 Best RV and Camping Stocks to Buy Now.

The Rise of Glamping: An Overview

According to a report by Bloomberg, after such favorable projections for the camping industry in 2024, the trend towards the outdoors is taking off in a more lavish direction. Since international tourism has posted a remarkable return post the COVID-19 pandemic, with bookings increasing by more than 49% in the weeks preceding Christmas - in spring of 2023, there were more than 600,000 bookings in total, up from 400,000 in 2022. One of the leading organizations in this area is Campspot, which has aided in the digitization of camping operations across the country, making them bookable online through a common platform. It tends to facilitate consumers by offering everything from recreation vehicle resorts in California to family-friendly natural parks in Texas Hill County. As the number of bookings skyrocket, there is also a marked increase in overall earnings, with Campspot's revenue surging by more than 467% to $4.2 million in Q1 2023. These tailwinds are not just restricted to Campspot though, as companies operating on the higher end of the spectrum, like Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ:DECK), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), are doing reasonably well too. Tentrr Inc, another camping startup which hosts more than 1200 of the best campsites in the US, has reported a 10% increase in revenue in the summer of 2023 compared with 2022. These indicators point to the fact that consumers on the higher end of the national salary bracket are increasingly looking for better camping alternatives compared to what is conventionally available. According to a study led by the operator of some of the best campsites in the US Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA), more than 40% of camping families rake in $100,000 or more, more than double the figure reported in 2019.

Story continues

More than half of these avid campers have pointed to the availability of unique and luxurious camping options which are more social media-friendly as well. Thereby, the growth of this industry is expected to be exponential owing to increased traction on social media. The number of US households expected to go camping in 2023 is 61.3 million, significantly p from the all-time-high figure of $56.9 million in 2021. However, there are certain limits impeding the rise of the glamping industry in 2024. According to the KOA, although demand for glamping is on the rise, the total number of nights families are willing to spend outdoors is depreciating, since the rise of glamping has made camping just one singular aspect of a broader travel itinerary. According to Bloomberg, the average number of nights consumers were willing to spend out in glamping pods dipped to 7.4 nights in 2022, down from 9.6 in 2021. Similarly, the demand of RVs is also diminishing, with shipments of new vehicles topping at 600,000 in 2023, down more than 1.5% from the number shipped in 2022. Nevertheless, Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) shares are up more than 10% so far in 2023.

Camping in the Metaverse: An Analysis

According to McKinsey, the introduction and development of the metaverse sets the global tourism industry, and by extension the camping industry, up for a massive virtual disruption. However, the metaverse also presents major players in the camping industry like Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ:DECK), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) with a $20 billion opportunity. With the metaverse - a plain of virtual reality wherein the physical and the digital worlds will coalesce to deliver a more immersive, interactive experience to some of the best campsites in the US - proving to be surprisingly cost-effective and efficient to implement, the potential upside for the larger travel industry is expected to be substantial. You can read more on the metaverse in our article 10 Metaverse Stocks Billionaires Are Loading Up On.

The report by McKinsey highlights major camping companies contemplating the metaverse can use to optimize profitability and capitalize on the aforementioned tailwinds, the first of them being the creation of a strategy which is predicated upon the disruption of individual traveler touchpoints. Companies like Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ:DECK), YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI), and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) must invest in offers targeting future campers and take demographic groupings, travel purpose, and likely journeys, into consideration. Secondly, these companies must identify and target platforms they want to play on, depending on the respective strength of brand and the amount of breathing room it requires. Strong brands are well-positioned to curate their own platforms. However, if the brand of the company is relatively less known, they tend to integrate experiences with another organization's platform, with hopes that established consumers stumble upon their product. Lastly, companies must select the right talent and clarify safeguards with respect to IP and other potential challenges.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 25 best campsites in the US, we decided to undertake a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7). We then shortlisted more than 50 campsites which appeared most frequently during our research. Since intelligence is an incredibly multifaceted and complex phenomenon, we established a three-pronged criteria to measure the intelligence of each animal; the criteria is premised on each site's scenic beauty (20 points), accessibility (15 points), and safety (10 points). We then proceeded to award each site a cumulative score according to the aforementioned criteria and selected 25 campsites which scored the highest points. Subsequently, we ranked each entry based on the total points scored, from lowest to highest. Where there was a tie, we broke it based on the scenic beauty of each campsite. To read about other alternative traveling options across the world, check our our article on the 30 Best Backpacking Destinations Around the World.

To sum it up, we ranked the 25 best campsites in the US based on their cumulative scores, using a consensus methodology. By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

25 Best Campsites in the U.S.

25. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park - Utah

Total Score: 18

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park offers its visitors a wide range of outdoor activities including hiking, horseback riding, and guided tours of the valley. The scenic landscape and activities provide its visitors with a memorable experience.

24. Arch Rock Campground - Nevada

Total Score: 18

Arch Rock Campground is one of the best campsites in the US. Its arch is one of the premier attractions on the site. The campsite is also home to petrified trees, canyons, and ancient petroglyphs.

23. Wilson State Park - Kansas

Total Score: 19

The Wilson State Park lies on a 9000-acre reservoir. During their stay, visitors can experience the picturesque water views or go biking on the biking trails. It attracts many campers annually.

22. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park - Missouri

Total Score: 20

Located in Missouri, Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park is home to a great number of campsites. Many people consider it to be a natural waterpark as it has multiple pools that are crystal clear, making it one of the best campsites in the US.

21. Pawtuckaway State Park - New Hampshire

Total Score: 20

Pawtuckaway State Park offers a holistic camping experience to its visitors. The campsite attracts hikers, mountain bikers, and wildlife watchers. The campsite is also home to massive glacier-deposited boulders, which attracts many campers.

20. White Sands National Monument - New Mexico

Total Score: 23

White Sands National Monument is one of the most secluded campsites in the campsites. Camping in White Sands National Monument is done in the backcountry and is home to many snow-white dunes.

19. Elkmont Campground - Tennessee

Total Score: 23

Elkmont Campground accommodates tents and RVs and is one of the most popular campsites in the United States. The campsite is home to many hiking trails, historical buildings, horseback riding trails, and waterfalls.

18. Big Meadow Campground - Virginia

Total Score: 24

Black bears, waterfalls, and the Appalachian Trail add to the scenic beauty of the Big Meadow Campground. The campground offers hikes, astronomy programs, and restaurants to its visitors to entertain them.

17. Jenny Lake Campground - Wyoming

Total Score: 25

Jenny Lake Campground is one of the best campsites in the US. It offers a wide range of activities to its visitors, including hiking and rafting. There are restaurants near the campsite that entertain the visitors.

16. Shenandoah National Park - Virginia

Total Score: 27

Shenandoah National Park is home to five different campgrounds. Some of these include Mathews Arm Campground, Big Meadows Campground, and Loft Mountain Campground.

15. White Mountain National Forest - New Hampshire

Total Score: 28

White Mountain National Forest is a vast camping ground and is home to many campsites. The campsite offers a wide range of outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, and climbing.

14. Lake McConaughy - Nebraska

Total Score: 28

Located in Nebraska, Lake McConaughy is home to many campsites that are available at different prices. The campsites offer its visitors scenic landscapes and a variety of experiences.

13. Glacier National Park - Montana

Total Score: 29

Glacier National Park is home to many different campsites. Some of the campsites accommodate visitors on a first-come, first-served basis while some campsites require reservations.

12. Grand Canyon National Park - Arizona

Total Score: 30

Located in Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park is home to three main campsites, namely Mather Campground, South and North Rim Campground, and Desert View Campground.

11. Great Sand Dunes - Colorado

Total Score: 32

Great Sand Dunes, located in Colorado, offers a vast variety of experiences to its visitors. People visiting the campsites can partake in snowboarding, sandboarding, and sand sledding, making the place one of the best campsites in the US.

Click here to continue reading and see 10 Best Campsites in the US. Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 25 Best Campsites in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.