In this article, we will be looking at the 30 countries with best universities in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Countries With Best Universities In The World.

EdTech Industry: An Overview

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation across various industries. The impact of the lockdown, was especially evident in the education industry as all institutions shut down. The reliance of students on digital technologies to gain education increased drastically during that time. The technology that helps in education and learning is called EdTech or Education Technology. The use of EdTech solutions is constantly increasing. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global EdTech market was valued at $142.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030 and reach $348.41 billion by 2030.

One of the prominent trends in the EdTech industry is the use of digital books. Digital books are cost-effective and can be retrieved at any time from anywhere in the world. They are easier to generate and are environmentally friendly. Digital content is especially suited for people with hearing disabilities. The students can listen to online books and benefit from the digital educational content with ease. EdTech companies are also incorporating the latest technologies including generative AI to provide a more personalized learning experience to their students. AI chatbots integrated into the EdTech platform answer the queries of students and help them learn new concepts with ease.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the EdTech market. The region accounted for 36% of the global revenue share. The EdTech sector in the region received generous investments from venture capitalists and private equity investors. The investments contributed to the large revenue share of the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing access to affordable broadband connectivity will be the main contributing factor to the growth of the region.

Story continues

Leading EdTech Companies

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is a noteworthy company in the EdTech industry. The company offers a wide variety of self-paced courses which enables students worldwide to attain credible degrees and certificates. On October 4, Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced a partnership with Docker. The collaborative application development platform of Docker enables developers to collaborate and create applications. The partnership will bring access to 350 skills training courses by Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) for almost 20 million developers on Docker.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is another prominent name in the EdTech industry. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) partners with educational institutions facilitating them to conduct their degrees online. On November 13, the company announced more than a dozen companies, from diverse sets of industries including tech and healthcare, as partners. The new partners have joined an existing network of more than 250 institutions and enterprises committed to affordable access to education. The partnerships are expected to strengthen the position of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the digital education space.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is one of the biggest EdTech companies in the world. On October 26, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $0.1, beating estimates by $0.02. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 40.08% and amounted to $411.93 million, ahead of market consensus by $14.35 million. As of December 28, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has surged nearly 97.49% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"In addition to our core business, our innovative endeavors have made progress in this fiscal quarter. We have rolled out the beta version of MathGPT and we intend to continuously improve the model’s efficiency guided by the feedback we receive from selected users to whom we provided test invitations of this experimental version. In terms of our financial performance, we reported net revenues of US$411.9 million and RMB2.9659 billion for the quarter, representing an increase of 40.1% and 49.5% year-over-year in US dollar and RMB terms respectively. With respect to profitability our non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL for the quarter of US$52.7 million and US$58.8 million respectively."

The ease that online education provides is attracting a large number of learners. However, the majority of the students prefer traditional education from universities. We have made a list of the countries with the best universities in the world.

30 Countries With Best Universities In The World

30 Countries With Best Universities In The World

Our Methodology

To make our list of the countries with the best universities in the world we have used the QS World University Rankings 2024. The QS World University Rankings 2024 ranks the top 1500 universities across the world. We calculated the number of top-ranked universities in each country. A greater number of high-ranked universities was used to identify countries with the best universities. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the number of high-ranked universities in these countries.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30 Countries With Best Universities In The World

30. Netherlands

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 13

The Netherlands has several prestigious universities. Some of the top names include the University of Amsterdam and the University of Groningen. The universities in the Netherlands attract a high number of international students every year.

19. Pakistan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 14

Pakistan has a relatively high number of high-ranked universities. National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Quaid-i-Azam University are some of the best universities in the country.

28. Bangladesh

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 15

The top universities in Bangladesh include the University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. The universities in Bangladesh are known for their academic excellence and contribute significantly to the higher education landscape in the country.

27. Egypt

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 15

Egypt has some of the best universities in the world. Some of the leading universities in Egypt include Cairo University and Mansoura University. The institutions in Egypt are known for their academic excellence.

26. Czech Republic

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 16

The top universities in the Czech Republic include Charles University and Masaryk University. These institutions are known for their academic excellence. and contribute to the higher education landscape of the country.

25. Saudi Arabia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 16

Saudi Arabia is home to several prominent universities including King Saud University. The university is renowned for its diverse academic programs and research initiatives.

24. Kazakhstan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 21

Kazakhstan boasts several reputable universities that contribute significantly to the country's academic and research landscape. One of the top institutions is Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The university offers a diverse range of academic programs.

23. Poland

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 22

Poland is home to several prestigious universities known for their academic excellence and research contributions. The University of Warsaw is one of the best universities in the world. It offers a wide range of programs in humanities, sciences, and social sciences.

22. Turkey

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 25

Turkey is a country with one of the best universities in the world. Boğaziçi University is one of the top-ranked universities according to QS ranking. It is renowned for its rigorous academic standards.

21. Colombia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 25

Colombia boasts several reputable universities that contribute significantly to the country's academic and research advancement. The University of the Andes is one of the highest-ranked universities in the world. The universities in Colombia offer a wide range of diverse academic programs.

20. Chile

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 25

Chile is one of the countries with the best universities in the world. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile is one of the best universities in the world. The universities in Chile are known for their academic excellence and research output.

19. Argentina

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 25

The leading universities in Argentina include the University of Buenos Aires and National Technological University. The universities in the country are significant to the higher education landscape of the country.

18. Indonesia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 26

Indonesia is one of the countries with the best universities in the world. The top universities in Indonesia include the University of Indonesia. The university is known for its comprehensive academic programs and research initiatives.

17. Taiwan

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 27

Taiwan has some of the best universities in the world. National Taiwan University is one of the most notable names in higher education. The university is recognized for its academic excellence, strong research output, and international reputation.

16. Malaysia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 28

Malaysia is home to some of the most reputable higher education institutions in the world. The leading universities in Malaysia include Universiti Malaya and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

15. Canada

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 31

The universities in Canada are renowned for their academic excellence, diverse programs, and significant contributions to global research. The University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia are some of the best universities in the world.

14. Mexico

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 32

Mexico has a large number of highly-ranked universities. The National Autonomous University of Mexico is one of the best universities. The university is recognized for its academic excellence and cultural impact, and stands out as one of the leading universities in Mexico.

13. Spain

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 35

Spain is one of the countries with the best universities in the world. The University of Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Madrid are among the best universities in Spain. The universities have diverse program offerings.

12. Brazil

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 35

The University of São Paulo and the State University of Campinas are among the top universities in Brazil. The universities in Brazil are distinguished for their academic excellence and significant contributions to research and innovation.

11. France

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 35

Sorbonne University and École Normale Supérieure are among the leading universities in France. The universities in France are renowned for their historical significance, academic excellence, and research contributions.

10. Australia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 38

Australia is one of the countries with the best universities in the world. The country attracts a large number of international students every year. The top universities in Australia include the University of Melbourne, the Australian National University, and the University of Sydney.

9. Italy

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 42

Italy has some of the highest-ranked universities in the world. Top universities in Italy include the University of Bologna, Sapienza University of Rome, and Politecnico di Milano.

8. South Korea

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 43

South Korea has a large number of high-ranked universities. Leading universities in South Korea include Seoul National University, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Pohang University of Science and Technology.

7. India

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 45

India has some of the best universities in the world. The best universities in India include the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institutes of Management, and the University of Delhi.

6. Russia

Number of Top-Ranked Universities: 48

Education institutions in Russia are renowned for their academic discipline and research. Top universities in Russia include Lomonosov Moscow State University, Saint Petersburg State University, and Novosibirsk State University.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries With Best Universities In The World.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Countries With Best Universities In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.